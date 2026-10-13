Global Underfloor Heating Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2032 USD 9.26 Billion By 2032 As Smart Controls, Heat Pumps, And Decarbonization Fuel 7.1% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on energy-efficient retrofits, IoT-based smart controls, heat pump integration, professional services, and zoned heating to lower costs and improve comfort.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Underfloor Heating Market: Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global underfloor heating market is projected to reach USD 6.13 billion in 2026 and USD 9.26 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by energy-efficient building standards, decarbonization policies, and demand for continuous, low-temperature thermal management across residential and commercial properties.

Adoption of smart home automation, connected IoT thermostats, and air-to-water heat pumps is increasing the need for dependable, zone-specific temperature regulation and precise system balancing. Property owners and building operators are investing in advanced distribution manifolds, cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) piping, and multi-zone digital thermostats to improve thermal performance, reduce energy consumption, control utility expenses, and comply with environmental building codes.

Services segment expected to register the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2032

By offering, the services segment is forecast to record the fastest growth. Demand is rising for professional system design, precision installation, commissioning, and long-term maintenance. Complex hydronic pipe networks and integrated electric heating mats require specialized engineering to deliver consistent thermal distribution across different flooring materials and structural substrates.

Professional expertise is particularly important for residential retrofits, large commercial buildings, and healthcare facilities, where installation issues can reduce energy performance or lead to costly structural repairs. The expansion of low-temperature heating infrastructure is also increasing demand for pressure testing, hydronic manifold balancing, diagnostics, and integration with automated smart home climate platforms.

Residential application accounted for the largest market share in 2025

The residential segment captured the largest share of the underfloor heating market in 2025, driven by demand for energy-efficient climate control, uniform heat distribution, and improved indoor comfort. New housing developments and renovation projects increasingly incorporate air-to-water heat pumps, multi-zone hydronic manifolds, low-profile dry retrofit panels, and smart IoT thermostats.

Single-family housing, multi-family apartment complexes, and home improvement projects represent significant areas of adoption. Building decarbonization requirements and consumer interest in zoned temperature control are supporting investment in radiant underfloor heating infrastructure that can lower operating costs while maintaining precise thermal conditions.

North America positioned for significant market growth

North America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing regional market between 2026 and 2032. Expansion is being driven by residential renovations, new housing construction, premium commercial spaces, and increasing demand for high-comfort heating solutions. Hydronic underfloor heating systems are gaining attention alongside heat pumps and other low-carbon technologies because they can operate efficiently at lower water temperatures.

Stringent energy-efficiency requirements and growing emphasis on building performance are encouraging developers and homeowners to adopt integrated heating systems. Renovation of aging properties in colder areas of the US and Canada is creating additional opportunities. Consumer preferences for smart-home integration, zoned controls, and unobtrusive heating are also strengthening demand, while electric underfloor heating is becoming an attractive option for luxury bathrooms, kitchens, and high-end residential developments.

Research participant profile



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3 - 35%

By Designation: Directors - 35%, C-level Executives - 30%, and Others - 35% By Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 45%, and RoW - 10%

Prominent companies profiled in the report include Uponor Corporation (Finland), Danfoss (Denmark), REHAU (Switzerland), Resideo Technologies Inc (US), Watts (US), Warmup Plc (UK), MAGNUM Heating Group B.V. (Netherlands), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), among others.

Research coverage

The report analyzes the underfloor heating market by offering, product type, installation type, application, and region. Offerings include hardware and services, while product categories cover hydronic underfloor heating and electric underfloor heating. Installation analysis encompasses new installations and retrofit installations. Applications include residential, commercial, industrial, healthcare, sports & entertainment, and others, with regional coverage spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

The research evaluates market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Key growth factors include demand for energy-efficient heating solutions, stringent building codes, and decarbonization mandates. Market restraints include high initial setup and installation costs and longer thermal response times compared with convective heating systems. Opportunities are emerging from IoT-based smart thermostats, home automation, and integration with renewable energy sources. Challenges include retrofitting existing building structures and compatibility limitations across diverse flooring materials.

Strategic value of the report

The report provides market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall market and its principal subsegments. It supports competitive benchmarking, business positioning, investment planning, and go-to-market strategy development. Stakeholders can use the findings to assess regional opportunities, identify untapped applications, and evaluate the implications of technology and regulatory developments.

Additional coverage includes product development and innovation, research & development activity, product launches, market expansion, investments, acquisitions, and other competitive actions. The report also assesses the market shares, growth strategies, and product and service offerings of leading participants, including Uponor Corporation, Danfoss, REHAU, Resideo Technologies Inc, and Watts.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 MARKET SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED AND REGIONAL SCOPE

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.3.3 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS

1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.5 UNITS CONSIDERED

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS

1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS

2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET

3.2 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY OFFERING

3.3 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

3.4 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY INSTALLATION TYPE

3.5 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

3.6 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA, BY APPLICATION AND COUNTRY

3.7 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY COUNTRY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Increasing demand for cost-effective and advanced heating solutions

4.2.1.2 Rising adoption due to government support and incentives

4.2.1.3 Implementation of stringent building codes

4.2.1.4 Integration of renewable energy sources

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 Longer response time than for other heating systems

4.2.2.2 High installation costs

4.2.2.3 Time-consuming and complex regulatory approval process

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Technological advancements and digitalization trends

4.2.3.2 Emergence of IoT-based underfloor heating systems

4.2.3.3 Expanding construction industry

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Setup issues associated with underfloor heating systems

4.3 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER 1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST

5.2.3 TRENDS IN RESIDENTIAL APPLICATION

5.2.4 TRENDS IN COMMERCIAL APPLICATION

5.2.5 TRENDS IN INDUSTRIAL APPLICATION

5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.5.1 INDICATIVE PRICING OF UNDERFLOOR HEATING, BY KEY PLAYER, 2025

5.5.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND, BY REGION, 2022-2025

5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.6.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 841861)

5.6.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 841861)

5.7 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS

5.9 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO

5.10 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.10.1 UPONOR RADIANT UNDERFLOOR HEATING SYSTEM INSTALLED IN RESIDENTIAL PROJECT TO OPTIMIZE THERMAL EFFICIENCY AND AIR QUALITY

5.10.2 HARROW ROAD DEVELOPMENT INSTALLS WARMUP HYDRONIC UNDERFLOOR HEATING SYSTEM TO OPTIMIZE ENERGY PERFORMANCE

5.10.3 ROSSLYN CASTLE INSTALLS REHAU UNDERFLOOR HEATING SYSTEM TO DELIVER LOW CARBON HEAT AND PRESERVE HISTORIC ARCHITECTURE

5.10.4 DANFOSS ICON2 SYSTEM INSTALLED IN RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY TO IMPROVE THERMAL REGULATION AND REDUCE ENERGY CONSUMPTION

5.10.5 COPENHAGEN MODERN COMMUNITY DEPLOYS DANFOSS HYDRONIC UNDERFLOOR HEATING SYSTEM TO ENHANCE DISTRICT ENERGY EFFICIENCY

5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFF - UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET

5.11.1 INTRODUCTION

5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS

5.11.4.1 US

5.11.4.2 Europe

5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.11.5 IMPACT ON APPLICATIONS

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

6.1.1 KEY TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

6.1.1.2 Predictive maintenance

6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.2.1 Artificial intelligence (AI)

6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.3.1 Graphene heating films

6.2 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP

6.3 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.4 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET

6.4.1 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL

6.4.1.1 Adaptive radiant control via machine learning (GF building flow solutions/Uponor Smatrix AI)

6.4.1.2 Cloud-based AI heating optimization for district-connected buildings (Danfoss Leanheat Building)

6.4.1.3 Real-time occupancy-based heating automation (Honeywell Forge + Cisco Spaces Integration)

6.4.2 BEST PRACTICES FOLLOWED BY OEMS IN UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET

6.4.3 CASE STUDIES RELATED TO AI/GEN AI IMPLEMENTATION IN UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET

6.4.4 INTERCONNECTED ECOSYSTEM AND IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS

6.4.5 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT AI/GEN AI-INTEGRATED UNDERFLOOR HEATING SOLUTIONS

6.5 SUCCESS STORIES AND REAL WORLD APPLICATIONS

7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE

7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.2 STANDARDS

7.1.3 REGULATIONS

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOUR

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.3 KEY STAKEHOLDERS INVOLVED IN BUYING PROCESS AND EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.3.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.3.2 BUYING CRITERIA

8.4 ADOPTION BARRIERS AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.5 UNMET NEEDS OF VARIOUS APPLICATIONS

8.6 MARKET PROFITABILITY

8.6.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL

8.6.2 COST DYNAMICS

8.6.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES, BY APPLICATION

9 TYPES OF FLOOR COVERINGS FOR UNDERFLOOR HEATING

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 TILE AND STONE

9.2.1 PROVIDE LONG-LASTING WARMTH DUE TO HIGH THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY

9.3 WOOD FLOORING

9.3.1 OFFERS VARYING DEGREES OF WARMTH BASED ON DENSITY

9.4 LAMINATE FLOORING

9.4.1 MOST APPROPRIATE CHOICE FOR RESIDENTIAL APPLICATIONS

9.5 VINYL AND LINOLEUM FLOORING

9.5.1 PROVIDES QUICK HEATING AND COOLING IN HOMES

9.6 RUBBER AND CARPET FLOORING

9.6.1 HIGHLY CONDUCTIVE RUBBER PREFERRED IN INDUSTRIAL AREAS

10 CONNECTION TYPES OF UNDERFLOOR HEATING SYSTEMS

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 CONNECTED

10.2.1 IMPROVED FUNCTIONALITY DUE TO INTEGRATION OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES

10.3 NON-CONNECTED

10.3.1 COST-EFFECTIVE AND EASY TO INSTALL

11 COMPONENTS OF UNDERFLOOR HEATING

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 HEATING COMPONENTS

11.2.1 HEATING PIPES

11.2.2 HEATING CABLES

11.2.3 HEATING MATS

11.2.4 HEATING FILMS

11.2.5 OTHER HEATING ELEMENTS

11.3 HYDRONIC COMPONENTS

11.3.1 MANIFOLDS

11.3.2 ACTUATORS

11.3.3 PUMPS

11.3.4 MIXING VALVES

11.3.5 ZONE VALVES

11.3.6 FLOW METERS

11.3.7 PIPE FITTINGS

11.3.8 BALANCING VALVES

11.3.9 WIRING CENTERS

11.4 THERMAL COMPONENTS

11.4.1 INSULATION BOARDS

11.4.2 THERMAL REFLECTIVE LAYERS

11.4.3 UNDERLAYMENTS

11.4.4 SCREEDS

11.4.5 FLOOR PANELS

11.5 CONTROL COMPONENTS

11.5.1 THERMOSTATS

11.5.2 SENSORS

11.5.2.1 Temperature sensors

11.5.2.2 Floor sensors

11.5.2.3 Humidity sensors

11.5.3 SMART CONTROLLERS

11.5.4 ZONE CONTROLLERS

11.5.5 WI-FI CONTROLLERS

11.5.6 WIRELESS CONTROLS

12 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY INSTALLATION TYPE

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 NEW INSTALLATIONS

12.2.1 STRICT ENERGY EFFICIENCY STANDARDS AND CODES TO DRIVE DEMAND

12.3 RETROFIT INSTALLATIONS

12.3.1 WIDER ADOPTION OF ELECTRIC SYSTEMS FOR RENOVATIONS TO BOOST MARKET

13 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY OFFERING

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 HARDWARE

13.2.1 ADVANCEMENTS RELATED TO HARDWARE INTEGRATION TO DRIVE DEMAND

13.3 SERVICES

13.3.1 INCREASED DEMAND IN RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL SECTORS TO BOOST MARKET

14 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

14.1 INTRODUCTION

14.2 HYDRONIC UNDERFLOOR HEATING

14.2.1 HEATING PIPES

14.2.1.1 Designed to disperse heat evenly

14.2.2 THERMOSTATS & SENSORS

14.2.2.1 Used to regulate temperature

14.2.3 THERMAL ACTUATORS

14.2.3.1 Designed to control hot water flow in underfloor heating zones

14.2.4 ZONE VALVES

14.2.4.1 Used to control heating operations of different building zones

14.2.5 WIRING CENTERS

14.2.5.1 Regulate heating operations from centralized location

14.2.6 MANIFOLDS & VALVES

14.2.6.1 Used to control room temperature

14.3 ELECTRIC UNDERFLOOR HEATING

14.3.1 HEATING CABLES

14.3.1.1 Used to facilitate underfloor heating

14.3.2 HEATING MATS

14.3.2.1 Critical part of DIY-based underfloor heating systems

14.3.3 THERMOSTATS & SENSORS

14.3.3.1 Monitor and maintain floor temperature

15 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

15.1 INTRODUCTION

15.2 RESIDENTIAL

15.2.1 SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES

15.2.1.1 Need for energy efficiency and design flexibility to drive demand

15.2.2 APARTMENTS

15.2.2.1 Reduced energy consumption to boost market

15.3 COMMERCIAL

15.3.1 RETAIL

15.3.1.1 Growing adoption of humidity control systems to drive market

15.3.2 TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS

15.3.2.1 Need for efficient heating systems to fuel adoption

15.3.3 HOSPITALITY

15.3.3.1 High energy efficiency and aesthetic advantages to drive demand

15.4 HEALTHCARE

15.4.1 GROWING DEPLOYMENT IN MEDICAL FACILITIES TO PROPEL MARKET

15.5 SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

15.5.1 RISING USE TO CREATE COMFORTABLE ENVIRONMENTS TO DRIVE MARKET

15.6 INDUSTRIAL

15.6.1 INCREASING DEPLOYMENT IN VARIOUS SETTINGS TO DRIVE DEMAND

15.7 OTHERS

16 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY REGION

16.1 INTRODUCTION

16.2 NORTH AMERICA

16.2.1 US

16.2.1.1 Strict government regulations to drive demand

16.2.2 CANADA

16.2.2.1 Increasing public awareness to boost market

16.2.3 MEXICO

16.2.3.1 Government efforts to increase adoption to bolster market

16.3 EUROPE

16.3.1 UK

16.3.1.1 Government initiatives and regulations to boost market

16.3.2 GERMANY

16.3.2.1 Mandatory construction standards and directives to drive demand

16.3.3 FRANCE

16.3.3.1 Focus on sustainability to fuel market

16.3.4 BELGIUM

16.3.4.1 Increasing renovation and retrofit projects to boost market

16.3.5 NETHERLANDS

16.3.5.1 Focus on reducing energy consumption to drive market

16.3.6 POLAND

16.3.6.1 Commitment to thermal modernization to boost demand

16.3.7 REST OF EUROPE

16.4 ASIA PACIFIC

16.4.1 CHINA

16.4.1.1 Need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to drive market

16.4.2 JAPAN

16.4.2.1 Increasing demand for modern heating solutions to fuel market

16.4.3 SOUTH KOREA

16.4.3.1 Rising requirement for efficient heating systems to propel demand

16.4.4 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

16.5 ROW

16.5.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

16.5.1.1 Expanding luxury real estate developments and green building standards to drive demand

16.5.2 SOUTH AMERICA

16.5.2.1 Growing demand for sustainable solutions to bolster market

17 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

17.1 OVERVIEW

17.2 KEY PLAYER COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, 2023-2026

17.2.1 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION

17.2.2 REGIONAL FOOTPRINT EXPANSION

17.2.3 SOLUTION OFFERING EXPANSION

17.2.4 ORGANIC/INORGANIC STRATEGIES

17.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025

17.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2O25

17.5 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS

17.6 BRAND COMPARISON

17.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

17.7.1 STARS

17.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS

17.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

17.7.4 PARTICIPANTS

17.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

17.7.5.1 Company footprint

17.7.5.2 Region footprint

17.7.5.3 Product type footprint

17.7.5.4 Installation type footprint

17.7.5.5 Application footprint

17.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

17.8.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

17.8.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

17.8.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

17.8.4 STARTING BLOCKS

17.8.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

17.8.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs

17.8.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs

17.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

17.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES

17.9.2 DEALS

18 COMPANY PROFILES

18.1 KEY PLAYERS

18.1.1 UPONOR CORPORATION

18.1.1.1 Business overview

18.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.1.3 Recent developments

18.1.1.3.1 Deals

18.1.1.4 Analyst's view

18.1.1.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

18.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

18.1.2 DANFOSS

18.1.2.1 Business overview

18.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.2.3 Recent developments

18.1.2.3.1 Deals

18.1.2.4 Analyst's view

18.1.2.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

18.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

18.1.3 REHAU LTD

18.1.3.1 Business overview

18.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.3.3 Recent developments

18.1.3.3.1 Product launches

18.1.3.4 Analyst's view

18.1.3.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

18.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

18.1.4 RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

18.1.4.1 Business overview

18.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.4.3 Recent developments

18.1.4.3.1 Product launches

18.1.4.3.2 Deals

18.1.4.4 Analyst's view

18.1.4.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

18.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

18.1.5 WATTS

18.1.5.1 Business overview

18.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.5.3 Recent developments

18.1.5.3.1 Product launches

18.1.5.4 Analyst's view

18.1.5.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

18.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

18.1.6 WARMUP PLC

18.1.6.1 Business overview

18.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.6.3 Recent developments

18.1.6.3.1 Product launches

18.1.6.4 Analyst's view

18.1.6.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

18.1.6.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.6.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

18.1.7 MAGNUM HEATING GROUP B.V.

18.1.7.1 Business overview

18.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.7.3 Analyst's view

18.1.7.3.1 Key strengths/Right to win

18.1.7.3.2 Strategic choices

18.1.7.3.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

18.1.8 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

18.1.8.1 Business overview

18.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.9 ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

18.1.9.1 Business overview

18.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.9.3 Recent developments

18.1.9.3.1 Deals

18.1.10 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

18.1.10.1 Business overview

18.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.10.3 Recent developments

18.1.10.3.1 Product launches

18.1.11 SIEMENS AG

18.1.11.1 Business overview

18.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.12 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

18.1.12.1 Business overview

18.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.13 INCOGNITO HEAT CO.

18.1.13.1 Business overview

18.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.2 OTHER PLAYERS

18.2.1 MYSON

18.2.2 THERMOSOFT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

18.2.3 FLEXEL INTERNATIONAL

18.2.4 NEXANS

18.2.5 AMUHEAT

18.2.6 ESI HEATING AND COOLING

18.2.7 JANES RADIANT HEATING

18.2.8 WARMAFLOOR

18.2.9 RAYOTEC LTD

18.2.10 RBT UNDERFLOOR LTD

18.2.11 UHEAT

18.2.12 SCHLUTER SYSTEMS

19 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

19.1 RESEARCH DATA

19.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

19.1.1.1 List of key secondary sources

19.1.1.2 Key data from secondary sources

19.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

19.1.2.1 List of primary interview participants

19.1.2.2 Breakdown of primary interviews

19.1.2.3 Key data from primary sources

19.1.2.4 Key industry insights

19.1.3 SECONDARY AND PRIMARY RESEARCH

19.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

19.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

19.2.1.1 Approach to arrive at market size using bottom-up analysis (demand side)

19.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

19.2.2.1 Approach to arrive at market size using top-down analysis (supply side)

19.3 FACTOR ANALYSIS

19.3.1 DEMAND-SIDE ANALYSIS

19.3.2 SUPPLY-SIDE ANALYSIS

19.4 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION

19.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

19.6 RISK ANALYSIS

19.7 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS

20 APPENDIX

20.1 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

20.2 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

20.3 RELATED REPORTS

20.4 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [165]

LIST OF FIGURES [62]

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