Global Underfloor Heating Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2032 USD 9.26 Billion By 2032 As Smart Controls, Heat Pumps, And Decarbonization Fuel 7.1% CAGR
Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Underfloor Heating Market: Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global underfloor heating market is projected to reach USD 6.13 billion in 2026 and USD 9.26 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by energy-efficient building standards, decarbonization policies, and demand for continuous, low-temperature thermal management across residential and commercial properties.
Adoption of smart home automation, connected IoT thermostats, and air-to-water heat pumps is increasing the need for dependable, zone-specific temperature regulation and precise system balancing. Property owners and building operators are investing in advanced distribution manifolds, cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) piping, and multi-zone digital thermostats to improve thermal performance, reduce energy consumption, control utility expenses, and comply with environmental building codes.
Services segment expected to register the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2032
By offering, the services segment is forecast to record the fastest growth. Demand is rising for professional system design, precision installation, commissioning, and long-term maintenance. Complex hydronic pipe networks and integrated electric heating mats require specialized engineering to deliver consistent thermal distribution across different flooring materials and structural substrates.
Professional expertise is particularly important for residential retrofits, large commercial buildings, and healthcare facilities, where installation issues can reduce energy performance or lead to costly structural repairs. The expansion of low-temperature heating infrastructure is also increasing demand for pressure testing, hydronic manifold balancing, diagnostics, and integration with automated smart home climate platforms.
Residential application accounted for the largest market share in 2025
The residential segment captured the largest share of the underfloor heating market in 2025, driven by demand for energy-efficient climate control, uniform heat distribution, and improved indoor comfort. New housing developments and renovation projects increasingly incorporate air-to-water heat pumps, multi-zone hydronic manifolds, low-profile dry retrofit panels, and smart IoT thermostats.
Single-family housing, multi-family apartment complexes, and home improvement projects represent significant areas of adoption. Building decarbonization requirements and consumer interest in zoned temperature control are supporting investment in radiant underfloor heating infrastructure that can lower operating costs while maintaining precise thermal conditions.
North America positioned for significant market growth
North America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing regional market between 2026 and 2032. Expansion is being driven by residential renovations, new housing construction, premium commercial spaces, and increasing demand for high-comfort heating solutions. Hydronic underfloor heating systems are gaining attention alongside heat pumps and other low-carbon technologies because they can operate efficiently at lower water temperatures.
Stringent energy-efficiency requirements and growing emphasis on building performance are encouraging developers and homeowners to adopt integrated heating systems. Renovation of aging properties in colder areas of the US and Canada is creating additional opportunities. Consumer preferences for smart-home integration, zoned controls, and unobtrusive heating are also strengthening demand, while electric underfloor heating is becoming an attractive option for luxury bathrooms, kitchens, and high-end residential developments.
Research participant profile
- By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3 - 35% By Designation: Directors - 35%, C-level Executives - 30%, and Others - 35% By Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 45%, and RoW - 10%
Prominent companies profiled in the report include Uponor Corporation (Finland), Danfoss (Denmark), REHAU (Switzerland), Resideo Technologies Inc (US), Watts (US), Warmup Plc (UK), MAGNUM Heating Group B.V. (Netherlands), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), among others.
Research coverage
The report analyzes the underfloor heating market by offering, product type, installation type, application, and region. Offerings include hardware and services, while product categories cover hydronic underfloor heating and electric underfloor heating. Installation analysis encompasses new installations and retrofit installations. Applications include residential, commercial, industrial, healthcare, sports & entertainment, and others, with regional coverage spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
The research evaluates market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Key growth factors include demand for energy-efficient heating solutions, stringent building codes, and decarbonization mandates. Market restraints include high initial setup and installation costs and longer thermal response times compared with convective heating systems. Opportunities are emerging from IoT-based smart thermostats, home automation, and integration with renewable energy sources. Challenges include retrofitting existing building structures and compatibility limitations across diverse flooring materials.
Strategic value of the report
The report provides market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall market and its principal subsegments. It supports competitive benchmarking, business positioning, investment planning, and go-to-market strategy development. Stakeholders can use the findings to assess regional opportunities, identify untapped applications, and evaluate the implications of technology and regulatory developments.
Additional coverage includes product development and innovation, research & development activity, product launches, market expansion, investments, acquisitions, and other competitive actions. The report also assesses the market shares, growth strategies, and product and service offerings of leading participants, including Uponor Corporation, Danfoss, REHAU, Resideo Technologies Inc, and Watts.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 MARKET SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED AND REGIONAL SCOPE
1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.3.3 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS
1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.5 UNITS CONSIDERED
1.6 STAKEHOLDERS
1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS
2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET
3.2 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY OFFERING
3.3 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
3.4 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY INSTALLATION TYPE
3.5 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
3.6 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA, BY APPLICATION AND COUNTRY
3.7 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY COUNTRY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Increasing demand for cost-effective and advanced heating solutions
4.2.1.2 Rising adoption due to government support and incentives
4.2.1.3 Implementation of stringent building codes
4.2.1.4 Integration of renewable energy sources
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 Longer response time than for other heating systems
4.2.2.2 High installation costs
4.2.2.3 Time-consuming and complex regulatory approval process
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Technological advancements and digitalization trends
4.2.3.2 Emergence of IoT-based underfloor heating systems
4.2.3.3 Expanding construction industry
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Setup issues associated with underfloor heating systems
4.3 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.4 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER 1/2/3 PLAYERS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST
5.2.3 TRENDS IN RESIDENTIAL APPLICATION
5.2.4 TRENDS IN COMMERCIAL APPLICATION
5.2.5 TRENDS IN INDUSTRIAL APPLICATION
5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.5.1 INDICATIVE PRICING OF UNDERFLOOR HEATING, BY KEY PLAYER, 2025
5.5.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND, BY REGION, 2022-2025
5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS
5.6.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 841861)
5.6.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 841861)
5.7 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS
5.9 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO
5.10 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS
5.10.1 UPONOR RADIANT UNDERFLOOR HEATING SYSTEM INSTALLED IN RESIDENTIAL PROJECT TO OPTIMIZE THERMAL EFFICIENCY AND AIR QUALITY
5.10.2 HARROW ROAD DEVELOPMENT INSTALLS WARMUP HYDRONIC UNDERFLOOR HEATING SYSTEM TO OPTIMIZE ENERGY PERFORMANCE
5.10.3 ROSSLYN CASTLE INSTALLS REHAU UNDERFLOOR HEATING SYSTEM TO DELIVER LOW CARBON HEAT AND PRESERVE HISTORIC ARCHITECTURE
5.10.4 DANFOSS ICON2 SYSTEM INSTALLED IN RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY TO IMPROVE THERMAL REGULATION AND REDUCE ENERGY CONSUMPTION
5.10.5 COPENHAGEN MODERN COMMUNITY DEPLOYS DANFOSS HYDRONIC UNDERFLOOR HEATING SYSTEM TO ENHANCE DISTRICT ENERGY EFFICIENCY
5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFF - UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET
5.11.1 INTRODUCTION
5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS
5.11.4.1 US
5.11.4.2 Europe
5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.11.5 IMPACT ON APPLICATIONS
6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
6.1.1 KEY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1.1 Internet of Things (IoT)
6.1.1.2 Predictive maintenance
6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.2.1 Artificial intelligence (AI)
6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.3.1 Graphene heating films
6.2 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP
6.3 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.4 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET
6.4.1 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL
6.4.1.1 Adaptive radiant control via machine learning (GF building flow solutions/Uponor Smatrix AI)
6.4.1.2 Cloud-based AI heating optimization for district-connected buildings (Danfoss Leanheat Building)
6.4.1.3 Real-time occupancy-based heating automation (Honeywell Forge + Cisco Spaces Integration)
6.4.2 BEST PRACTICES FOLLOWED BY OEMS IN UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET
6.4.3 CASE STUDIES RELATED TO AI/GEN AI IMPLEMENTATION IN UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET
6.4.4 INTERCONNECTED ECOSYSTEM AND IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS
6.4.5 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT AI/GEN AI-INTEGRATED UNDERFLOOR HEATING SOLUTIONS
6.5 SUCCESS STORIES AND REAL WORLD APPLICATIONS
7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2 STANDARDS
7.1.3 REGULATIONS
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOUR
8.1 INTRODUCTION
8.2 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.3 KEY STAKEHOLDERS INVOLVED IN BUYING PROCESS AND EVALUATION CRITERIA
8.3.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.3.2 BUYING CRITERIA
8.4 ADOPTION BARRIERS AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.5 UNMET NEEDS OF VARIOUS APPLICATIONS
8.6 MARKET PROFITABILITY
8.6.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL
8.6.2 COST DYNAMICS
8.6.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES, BY APPLICATION
9 TYPES OF FLOOR COVERINGS FOR UNDERFLOOR HEATING
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 TILE AND STONE
9.2.1 PROVIDE LONG-LASTING WARMTH DUE TO HIGH THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY
9.3 WOOD FLOORING
9.3.1 OFFERS VARYING DEGREES OF WARMTH BASED ON DENSITY
9.4 LAMINATE FLOORING
9.4.1 MOST APPROPRIATE CHOICE FOR RESIDENTIAL APPLICATIONS
9.5 VINYL AND LINOLEUM FLOORING
9.5.1 PROVIDES QUICK HEATING AND COOLING IN HOMES
9.6 RUBBER AND CARPET FLOORING
9.6.1 HIGHLY CONDUCTIVE RUBBER PREFERRED IN INDUSTRIAL AREAS
10 CONNECTION TYPES OF UNDERFLOOR HEATING SYSTEMS
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 CONNECTED
10.2.1 IMPROVED FUNCTIONALITY DUE TO INTEGRATION OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES
10.3 NON-CONNECTED
10.3.1 COST-EFFECTIVE AND EASY TO INSTALL
11 COMPONENTS OF UNDERFLOOR HEATING
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 HEATING COMPONENTS
11.2.1 HEATING PIPES
11.2.2 HEATING CABLES
11.2.3 HEATING MATS
11.2.4 HEATING FILMS
11.2.5 OTHER HEATING ELEMENTS
11.3 HYDRONIC COMPONENTS
11.3.1 MANIFOLDS
11.3.2 ACTUATORS
11.3.3 PUMPS
11.3.4 MIXING VALVES
11.3.5 ZONE VALVES
11.3.6 FLOW METERS
11.3.7 PIPE FITTINGS
11.3.8 BALANCING VALVES
11.3.9 WIRING CENTERS
11.4 THERMAL COMPONENTS
11.4.1 INSULATION BOARDS
11.4.2 THERMAL REFLECTIVE LAYERS
11.4.3 UNDERLAYMENTS
11.4.4 SCREEDS
11.4.5 FLOOR PANELS
11.5 CONTROL COMPONENTS
11.5.1 THERMOSTATS
11.5.2 SENSORS
11.5.2.1 Temperature sensors
11.5.2.2 Floor sensors
11.5.2.3 Humidity sensors
11.5.3 SMART CONTROLLERS
11.5.4 ZONE CONTROLLERS
11.5.5 WI-FI CONTROLLERS
11.5.6 WIRELESS CONTROLS
12 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY INSTALLATION TYPE
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 NEW INSTALLATIONS
12.2.1 STRICT ENERGY EFFICIENCY STANDARDS AND CODES TO DRIVE DEMAND
12.3 RETROFIT INSTALLATIONS
12.3.1 WIDER ADOPTION OF ELECTRIC SYSTEMS FOR RENOVATIONS TO BOOST MARKET
13 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY OFFERING
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 HARDWARE
13.2.1 ADVANCEMENTS RELATED TO HARDWARE INTEGRATION TO DRIVE DEMAND
13.3 SERVICES
13.3.1 INCREASED DEMAND IN RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL SECTORS TO BOOST MARKET
14 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
14.1 INTRODUCTION
14.2 HYDRONIC UNDERFLOOR HEATING
14.2.1 HEATING PIPES
14.2.1.1 Designed to disperse heat evenly
14.2.2 THERMOSTATS & SENSORS
14.2.2.1 Used to regulate temperature
14.2.3 THERMAL ACTUATORS
14.2.3.1 Designed to control hot water flow in underfloor heating zones
14.2.4 ZONE VALVES
14.2.4.1 Used to control heating operations of different building zones
14.2.5 WIRING CENTERS
14.2.5.1 Regulate heating operations from centralized location
14.2.6 MANIFOLDS & VALVES
14.2.6.1 Used to control room temperature
14.3 ELECTRIC UNDERFLOOR HEATING
14.3.1 HEATING CABLES
14.3.1.1 Used to facilitate underfloor heating
14.3.2 HEATING MATS
14.3.2.1 Critical part of DIY-based underfloor heating systems
14.3.3 THERMOSTATS & SENSORS
14.3.3.1 Monitor and maintain floor temperature
15 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
15.1 INTRODUCTION
15.2 RESIDENTIAL
15.2.1 SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES
15.2.1.1 Need for energy efficiency and design flexibility to drive demand
15.2.2 APARTMENTS
15.2.2.1 Reduced energy consumption to boost market
15.3 COMMERCIAL
15.3.1 RETAIL
15.3.1.1 Growing adoption of humidity control systems to drive market
15.3.2 TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS
15.3.2.1 Need for efficient heating systems to fuel adoption
15.3.3 HOSPITALITY
15.3.3.1 High energy efficiency and aesthetic advantages to drive demand
15.4 HEALTHCARE
15.4.1 GROWING DEPLOYMENT IN MEDICAL FACILITIES TO PROPEL MARKET
15.5 SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT
15.5.1 RISING USE TO CREATE COMFORTABLE ENVIRONMENTS TO DRIVE MARKET
15.6 INDUSTRIAL
15.6.1 INCREASING DEPLOYMENT IN VARIOUS SETTINGS TO DRIVE DEMAND
15.7 OTHERS
16 UNDERFLOOR HEATING MARKET, BY REGION
16.1 INTRODUCTION
16.2 NORTH AMERICA
16.2.1 US
16.2.1.1 Strict government regulations to drive demand
16.2.2 CANADA
16.2.2.1 Increasing public awareness to boost market
16.2.3 MEXICO
16.2.3.1 Government efforts to increase adoption to bolster market
16.3 EUROPE
16.3.1 UK
16.3.1.1 Government initiatives and regulations to boost market
16.3.2 GERMANY
16.3.2.1 Mandatory construction standards and directives to drive demand
16.3.3 FRANCE
16.3.3.1 Focus on sustainability to fuel market
16.3.4 BELGIUM
16.3.4.1 Increasing renovation and retrofit projects to boost market
16.3.5 NETHERLANDS
16.3.5.1 Focus on reducing energy consumption to drive market
16.3.6 POLAND
16.3.6.1 Commitment to thermal modernization to boost demand
16.3.7 REST OF EUROPE
16.4 ASIA PACIFIC
16.4.1 CHINA
16.4.1.1 Need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to drive market
16.4.2 JAPAN
16.4.2.1 Increasing demand for modern heating solutions to fuel market
16.4.3 SOUTH KOREA
16.4.3.1 Rising requirement for efficient heating systems to propel demand
16.4.4 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
16.5 ROW
16.5.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
16.5.1.1 Expanding luxury real estate developments and green building standards to drive demand
16.5.2 SOUTH AMERICA
16.5.2.1 Growing demand for sustainable solutions to bolster market
17 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
17.1 OVERVIEW
17.2 KEY PLAYER COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, 2023-2026
17.2.1 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION
17.2.2 REGIONAL FOOTPRINT EXPANSION
17.2.3 SOLUTION OFFERING EXPANSION
17.2.4 ORGANIC/INORGANIC STRATEGIES
17.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025
17.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2O25
17.5 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS
17.6 BRAND COMPARISON
17.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
17.7.1 STARS
17.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS
17.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
17.7.4 PARTICIPANTS
17.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
17.7.5.1 Company footprint
17.7.5.2 Region footprint
17.7.5.3 Product type footprint
17.7.5.4 Installation type footprint
17.7.5.5 Application footprint
17.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
17.8.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
17.8.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
17.8.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
17.8.4 STARTING BLOCKS
17.8.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
17.8.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs
17.8.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs
17.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
17.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES
17.9.2 DEALS
18 COMPANY PROFILES
18.1 KEY PLAYERS
18.1.1 UPONOR CORPORATION
18.1.1.1 Business overview
18.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.1.3 Recent developments
18.1.1.3.1 Deals
18.1.1.4 Analyst's view
18.1.1.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win
18.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats
18.1.2 DANFOSS
18.1.2.1 Business overview
18.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.2.3 Recent developments
18.1.2.3.1 Deals
18.1.2.4 Analyst's view
18.1.2.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win
18.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats
18.1.3 REHAU LTD
18.1.3.1 Business overview
18.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.3.3 Recent developments
18.1.3.3.1 Product launches
18.1.3.4 Analyst's view
18.1.3.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win
18.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats
18.1.4 RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
18.1.4.1 Business overview
18.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.4.3 Recent developments
18.1.4.3.1 Product launches
18.1.4.3.2 Deals
18.1.4.4 Analyst's view
18.1.4.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win
18.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats
18.1.5 WATTS
18.1.5.1 Business overview
18.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.5.3 Recent developments
18.1.5.3.1 Product launches
18.1.5.4 Analyst's view
18.1.5.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win
18.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats
18.1.6 WARMUP PLC
18.1.6.1 Business overview
18.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.6.3 Recent developments
18.1.6.3.1 Product launches
18.1.6.4 Analyst's view
18.1.6.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win
18.1.6.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.6.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats
18.1.7 MAGNUM HEATING GROUP B.V.
18.1.7.1 Business overview
18.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.7.3 Analyst's view
18.1.7.3.1 Key strengths/Right to win
18.1.7.3.2 Strategic choices
18.1.7.3.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats
18.1.8 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
18.1.8.1 Business overview
18.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.9 ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
18.1.9.1 Business overview
18.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.9.3 Recent developments
18.1.9.3.1 Deals
18.1.10 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
18.1.10.1 Business overview
18.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.10.3 Recent developments
18.1.10.3.1 Product launches
18.1.11 SIEMENS AG
18.1.11.1 Business overview
18.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.12 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
18.1.12.1 Business overview
18.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.13 INCOGNITO HEAT CO.
18.1.13.1 Business overview
18.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.2 OTHER PLAYERS
18.2.1 MYSON
18.2.2 THERMOSOFT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
18.2.3 FLEXEL INTERNATIONAL
18.2.4 NEXANS
18.2.5 AMUHEAT
18.2.6 ESI HEATING AND COOLING
18.2.7 JANES RADIANT HEATING
18.2.8 WARMAFLOOR
18.2.9 RAYOTEC LTD
18.2.10 RBT UNDERFLOOR LTD
18.2.11 UHEAT
18.2.12 SCHLUTER SYSTEMS
19 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
19.1 RESEARCH DATA
19.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
19.1.1.1 List of key secondary sources
19.1.1.2 Key data from secondary sources
19.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
19.1.2.1 List of primary interview participants
19.1.2.2 Breakdown of primary interviews
19.1.2.3 Key data from primary sources
19.1.2.4 Key industry insights
19.1.3 SECONDARY AND PRIMARY RESEARCH
19.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
19.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH
19.2.1.1 Approach to arrive at market size using bottom-up analysis (demand side)
19.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH
19.2.2.1 Approach to arrive at market size using top-down analysis (supply side)
19.3 FACTOR ANALYSIS
19.3.1 DEMAND-SIDE ANALYSIS
19.3.2 SUPPLY-SIDE ANALYSIS
19.4 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION
19.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
19.6 RISK ANALYSIS
19.7 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS
20 APPENDIX
20.1 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
20.2 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
20.3 RELATED REPORTS
20.4 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [165]
LIST OF FIGURES [62]
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