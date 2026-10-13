Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Market To Reach US$244.1 Million As Smart Cities And Robotics Drive 5.9% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion, product innovation, and mergers and acquisitions strengthen market presence, while robotics enable safer, faster, less disruptive pipe rehabilitation.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) trenchless pipe relining market is projected to reach US$ 244.1 million by 2031, rising from US$ 164.1 million in 2024. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2025 to 2031, supported by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, water conservation priorities, and demand for efficient pipeline rehabilitation.

The market covers South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA. Saudi Arabia currently represents the largest trenchless pipe relining market in the region, while the UAE is creating significant opportunities through population growth and infrastructure expansion. Demand for trenchless sewer relining in the UAE continues to increase because the technology limits excavation, reduces potential property damage, shortens project timelines, and lowers overall costs.

Rising investment in water and wastewater infrastructure is strengthening the market outlook across MEA. In March 2024, a joint venture announced plans to construct a 150-kilometer pipeline capable of transporting 500,000 cubic meters of drinking water per day between Rayis in Saudi Arabia's Madinah region and Rabigh in the Makkah region. The National Water Company of Saudi Arabia is also encouraging private-sector participation in the development of 114 sewage treatment plants under the country's 2030 National Water Strategy. These projects are increasing the need to inspect, maintain, and rehabilitate aging pipeline networks.

The Middle East & Africa trenchless pipe relining market is segmented by method, end-user, diameter, and curing method. Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) led the market by method in 2024, ahead of Pull-in-Place, Pipe Bursting, and Internal Pipe Coating. The municipal segment accounted for the largest end-user share. Pipes below DN 50 were the most commonly relined diameter category, while Hot Water Cure led the curing method segment.

Technological innovation is accelerating the adoption of trenchless pipeline rehabilitation. Robotic systems support lateral reinstatement, internal cutting, blockage removal, inspection, and repair material application in small-diameter pipelines. Remote-controlled operations can reduce labor requirements, limit human entry into hazardous environments, improve precision, and minimize traffic disruption and noise pollution.

Companies such as ProKASRO are advancing robotic trenchless pipe rehabilitation systems designed to improve worker safety and project efficiency. In 2023, GE introduced a carbon-cutting pipe-building robot for inspecting and restoring natural gas pipelines. Vortex Companies also launched the Vortex Tap Cutting Institute, which includes a robotics simulator for training in safe tap cutting practices. Continued automation and digitalization are expected to expand the capabilities of trenchless pipe relining solutions.

Autonomous in-pipe robots, including Pipebots, represent another important area of development. These systems can navigate pipeline networks, evaluate changing conditions, identify defects, and support complex rehabilitation tasks with limited human intervention. Their use can help prevent leaks, reduce downtime, and improve the accuracy of maintenance planning.

Saudi Arabia offers substantial growth potential due to the scale of its utility infrastructure and ongoing efforts to reduce water losses. The country has more than 8,500 km of major water pipelines, approximately 122,000 km of water networks, and 44,000 km of wastewater collection networks. Water leakage in distribution networks is estimated at 35%, encouraging utilities to adopt trenchless solutions that can address damaged pipelines while limiting disruption. Urban population growth and major smart city developments, including the US$ 500 billion Neom initiative, are also supporting demand.

Leading participants in the MEA trenchless pipe relining market include The Charles Machine Works Inc, Trelleborg AB, RelineEurope GmbH, and Vortex Co LLC. Market participants are pursuing geographic expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their regional presence and deliver advanced pipeline rehabilitation solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers

4.3.4 End-Use Industry

4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

6.1 Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Method

7.1 Cured in Place Pipe

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Cured in Place Pipe: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Pull-in-Place

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Pull-in-Place: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Pipe Bursting

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Pipe Bursting: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Internal Pipe Coating

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Internal Pipe Coating: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by End-user

8.1 Municipal

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Municipal: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Industrial

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Industrial: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Residential

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Residential: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Diameter

9.1 Below DN 50

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Below DN 50: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 DN 51 - DN 150

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 DN 51 - DN 150: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 DN 151 - DN 250

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 DN 151 - DN 250: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Above DN 251

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Above DN 251: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Curing Method

10.1 Ambient Cure

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Ambient Cure: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Hot Water Cure

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Hot Water Cure: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Steam Cure

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Steam Cure: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4 UV Light Cure

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 UV Light Cure: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Country Analysis

11.1 Middle East & Africa

11.1.1 Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

11.1.2 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.2.1 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.2.2 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.2.3 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.2.4 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

11.1.3 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.3.1 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.3.2 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.3.3 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.3.4 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

11.1.4 UAE: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.4.1 UAE: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.4.2 UAE: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.4.3 UAE: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.4.4 UAE: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

11.1.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.5.1 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Method

11.1.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

11.1.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Diameter

11.1.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 New Product Development

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 Other Strategic Developments

14. Company Profiles

14.1 The Charles Machine Works Inc

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Trelleborg AB

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 RelineEurope GmbH

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Relining Group International Oy

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Vortex Co LLC

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Sanikom Doo

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 NuFlow Technologies Inc

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Brawo Systems GmbH

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

14.11 SAERTEX MultiCom GmbH

14.11.1 Key Facts

14.11.2 Business Description

14.11.3 Products and Services

14.11.4 Financial Overview

14.11.5 SWOT Analysis

14.11.6 Key Developments

14.12 Michels Corporation

14.12.1 Key Facts

14.12.2 Business Description

14.12.3 Products and Services

14.12.4 Financial Overview

14.12.5 SWOT Analysis

14.12.6 Key Developments

14.13 Picote GROUP

14.13.1 Key Facts

14.13.2 Business Description

14.13.3 Products and Services

14.13.4 Financial Overview

14.13.5 SWOT Analysis

14.13.6 Key Developments

14.14 US Pipelining, LLC

14.14.1 Key Facts

14.14.2 Business Description

14.14.3 Products and Services

14.14.4 Financial Overview

14.14.5 SWOT Analysis

14.14.6 Key Developments

14.15 American Trenchless Technologies

14.15.1 Key Facts

14.15.2 Business Description

14.15.3 Products and Services

14.15.4 Financial Overview

14.15.5 SWOT Analysis

14.15.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

15.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [25]

List of Figures [32]

Companies

The List of Companies - Middle East & Africa Trenchless Pipe Relining Market

The Charles Machine Works Inc

Trelleborg AB

RelineEurope GmbH

Relining Group International Oy

Vortex Co LLC

Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

Sanikom Doo

NuFlow Technologies Inc

Brawo Systems GmbH

Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

SAERTEX MultiCom GmbH

Michels Corporation

Picote GROUP

US Pipelining, LLC

American Trenchless Technologies

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