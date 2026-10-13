Global Hydrogen Compressor Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2034 Green Hydrogen And Refueling Investments Drive 6.0% CAGR To US$3.46 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on clean hydrogen policies, infrastructure upgrades, oil and gas demand, and expansion opportunities across mature and emerging markets.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hydrogen Compressor Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydrogen compressor market was valued at US$ 2.05 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 3.46 billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during 2026-2034, supported by rising oil and gas production, expanding clean hydrogen infrastructure, government funding, and increasing adoption of hydrogen-based technologies across industrial applications.

Growing global demand for oil and gas is encouraging investment in exploration, production, enhanced oil recovery, refining, and related infrastructure. In January 2023, the National Iranian Oil Company announced a US$ 1 billion investment in the joint Sohrab field in Khuzestan Province, alongside plans to improve productivity at 600-700 low-efficient wells. China National Offshore Oil Corporation also achieved the country's first successful operation of an offshore large-scale super-heavy thermal oil recovery development model in April 2022. In April 2023, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation secured US$ 7 billion for oil and gas production investments over the following 3-4 years.

Indonesia is also supporting enhanced oil recovery through policies designed to optimize existing resources, accelerate production, expand exploration, and develop unconventional oil. These upstream and downstream activities require reliable compression equipment, creating sustained demand for hydrogen compressors in oil and gas processing, refining, storage, and distribution.

North America represents a major growth region for the hydrogen compressor market due to policy support, technological advancement, and commercialization of clean hydrogen applications. In June 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration introduced a national framework to accelerate clean hydrogen production, processing, delivery, storage, and utilization. The initiative supports the US goal of achieving a carbon-free electricity grid by 2035 and a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.

Canada's Hydrogen Strategy similarly positions the country as a global leader in low-carbon hydrogen production, use, and export. In August 2024, Canada announced a US$ 9.14 million investment in clean hydrogen innovation. This included US$ 1.25 million for the University of British Columbia to develop a pilot plant using pyrolysis technology for low-emission hydrogen production and US$ 900,000 for Enbridge Gas Inc. to support a hydrogen hybrid demonstration project in Ontario. Such programs are expected to expand hydrogen infrastructure and generate new opportunities for compressor manufacturers.

The US industrial sector is another important source of market demand. In 2023, the country ranked as the second-largest global manufacturing and industrial production hub, with manufacturing contributing nearly US$ 2,900 billion and more than 12% of total GDP. Aging infrastructure across oil & gas, energy, refining, petrochemicals, and aviation requires upgrades and capacity expansion. Hydrogen compressors are increasingly required for industrial manufacturing, hydrogen storage, nuclear power plants, refinery operations, and emerging clean energy networks.

The US government has outlined US$ 50 billion to advance a clean hydrogen economy, including the development of seven regional clean hydrogen hubs. Federal support also includes research and development funding for clean hydrogen production technologies. These investments are expected to reduce production costs, strengthen domestic supply chains, and accelerate deployment of hydrogen compression systems.

Canada also offers favorable market conditions through its established energy sector, developed infrastructure, and high technology adoption rate. In April 2023, the Canadian government introduced approximately US$ 12.6 billion in funding for clean hydrogen investment between 2023 and 2035. Upstream oil and natural gas investment reached US$ 29.4 billion in 2023, while capital expenditure in the power sector totaled US$ 80 billion in 2022. Oil & gas extraction represented US$ 31.9 billion of energy sector spending during the same year. Continued infrastructure investment is expected to increase hydrogen use as a transition fuel and support the development of hydrogen fueling stations.

Key hydrogen compressor market participants profiled in the report include Atlas Copco AB; Fluitron, Inc.; Gardner Denver Nash, LLC; Burckhardt Compression AG; HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG; Howden Group; NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP; Hydro-Pac, Inc.; Lenhardt & Wagner GmbH; PDC Machines Inc.; Sundyne; and Ariel Corporation.

The report's findings were developed using primary and secondary research. Qualitative and quantitative data were collected from internal and external sources, while interviews with industry executives, business development managers, market intelligence professionals, sales leaders, valuation experts, research analysts, consultants, and key opinion leaders were used to validate market estimates and forecasts.

Reasons to Buy



Evaluate hydrogen compressor market growth, size, leading companies, and major segments.

Identify emerging industry trends and strategic priorities across the value chain.

Assess expansion opportunities in mature and developing markets.

Understand the primary market drivers, challenges, and competitive developments. Improve decision-making related to products, segmentation, pricing, distribution, and long-term business planning.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Hydrogen Compressors Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.7 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.8 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.3 Market Concentration

4. Hydrogen Compressors Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

4.1.2 Increasing Investments Across Oil & Gas Sector

4.1.3 Increasing Industrial Production Activities

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Recurring Cost in Maintenance

4.2.2 High Initial Capital Investment

4.2.3 Technical Challenges & Safety Concerns

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Investments in Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Generation Projects

4.3.2 Expansion of Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure

4.3.3 Decarbonization of Hard-to-Abate Industries

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Development of Electrochemical Hydrogen Compressor

4.4.2 Increasing Shift Toward Green Hydrogen

4.4.3 Integration of Digital & Smart Monitoring Technologies

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Hydrogen Compressors Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Hydrogen Compressors Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 Hydrogen Compressors Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Hydrogen Compressors Market Revenue Analysis - Type

6.1 Hydrogen Compressors Market Forecasts and Analysis by Type

6.1.1 Lubricated

6.1.1.1 Overview

6.1.1.2 Lubricated: Hydrogen Compressors Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.2 Oil-free

6.1.2.1 Overview

6.1.2.2 Oil-free: Hydrogen Compressors Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7. Hydrogen Compressors Market Revenue Analysis - Technology

7.1 Hydrogen Compressors Market Forecasts and Analysis by Technology

7.1.1 Reciprocating Hydrogen Compressor

7.1.1.1 Overview

7.1.1.2 Reciprocating Hydrogen Compressor: Hydrogen Compressors Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.2 Diaphragm Hydrogen Compressor

7.1.2.1 Overview

7.1.2.2 Diaphragm Hydrogen Compressor: Hydrogen Compressors Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.3 Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor

7.1.3.1 Overview

7.1.3.2 Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor: Hydrogen Compressors Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.4 Others

7.1.4.1 Overview

7.1.4.2 Others: Hydrogen Compressors Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. Hydrogen Compressors Market Revenue Analysis - End User

8.1 Hydrogen Compressors Market Forecasts and Analysis by End User

8.1.1 Power Plants

8.1.1.1 Overview

8.1.1.2 Power Plants: Hydrogen Compressors Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.2 Oil and Gas

8.1.2.1 Overview

8.1.2.2 Oil and Gas: Hydrogen Compressors Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.3 Food and Beverages

8.1.3.1 Overview

8.1.3.2 Food and Beverages: Hydrogen Compressors Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4 Petrochemical and Chemical

8.1.4.1 Overview

8.1.4.2 Petrochemical and Chemical: Hydrogen Compressors Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.5 Hydrogen Fuelling Stations

8.1.5.1 Overview

8.1.5.2 Hydrogen Fuelling Stations: Hydrogen Compressors Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.6 Hydrogen Storage (Tube Trailers)

8.1.6.1 Overview

8.1.6.2 Hydrogen Storage (Tube Trailers): Hydrogen Compressors Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.7 Others

8.1.7.1 Overview

8.1.7.2 Others: Hydrogen Compressors Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9. Hydrogen Compressors Market - Geographical Analysis

9.1 Regional Market Analysis

9.1.1 North America

9.1.2 Europe

9.1.3 Asia Pacific

9.1.4 Middle East and Africa

9.1.5 South and Central America

9.2 Regional Market Coverage

9.2.1 Market Overview

9.2.2 Hydrogen Compressors Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.2.3 Market Segmentation by Type, Technology, and End User

9.2.4 Market Breakdown by Country

9.3 North America Country Analysis

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.3 Mexico

9.4 Europe Country Analysis

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Italy

9.4.4 United Kingdom

9.4.5 Russia

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia Pacific Country Analysis

9.5.1 Australia

9.5.2 China

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Japan

9.5.5 South Korea

9.5.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.6 Middle East and Africa Country Analysis

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 United Arab Emirates

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9.7 South and Central America Country Analysis

9.7.1 Brazil

9.7.2 Argentina

9.7.3 Rest of South and Central America

9.8 Country Market Coverage

9.8.1 Hydrogen Compressors Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.8.2 Market Segmentation by Type, Technology, and End User

10. Hydrogen Compressors Market Industry Landscape

11. Hydrogen Compressors Market - Key Company Profiles

11.1 Atlas Copco AB

11.2 Burckhardt Compression AG

11.3 Fluitron, Inc.

11.4 Gardner Denver Nash, LLC

11.5 Howden, A Chart Industries Company

11.6 HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG

11.7 NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP

11.8 Hydro-Pac, Inc.

11.9 Lenhardt & Wagner GmbH

11.10 PDC Machines Inc.

11.11 Company Profile Coverage

11.11.1 Key Facts

11.11.2 Business Description

11.11.3 Products and Services

11.11.4 Financial Overview

11.11.5 SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Key Developments

12. Appendix

12.1 Glossary

12.2 Research Methodology and Approach

12.2.1 Secondary Research

12.2.2 Primary Research

12.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

12.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

12.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

12.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

12.2.5 Currency Conversion

12.3 About the Analyst

12.4 Market Intelligence Cloud

List of Tables [183]

List of Figures [57]

Companies

The List of Companies - Hydrogen Compressor Market



Atlas Copco AB

Fluitron, Inc.

Gardner Denver Nash, LLC

Burckhardt Compression AG

HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG

Howden Group

NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP

Hydro-Pac, Inc.

Lenhardt & Wagner GmbH PDC Machines Inc.

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