Australia Medical Cannabis Market Size, Share, And Trends By Source, Derivative, And Application, 2026-2033 Market To Hit USD 1.63 Billion As Prescriptions Fuel 12.85% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on rising patient adoption, expanding prescriptions and demand for diverse formulations with insights that uncover revenue streams and guide investment. Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Medical Cannabis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Sources, Derivatives, Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Australia medical cannabis market was valued at an estimated USD 595.12 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.63 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 12.85% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing patient adoption, expanding prescription activity and continued product innovation. Interest in medical cannabis is rising as patients and healthcare professionals consider additional therapeutic options for chronic pain, nausea, anxiety and other health conditions. Shifting consumer preferences and broader recognition of the potential role of cannabis based therapies within symptom management are contributing to market development. Manufacturers are also introducing a wider range of formulations, including edibles and topical products, to address diverse patient requirements and treatment preferences. Medical cannabis use has increased across Australia in recent years. Findings from the 2022-23 National Drug Strategy Household Survey, conducted by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, indicate that approximately three in every 100 Australians aged 14 years and older used cannabis for medical purposes during the previous year. This represents an estimated 700,000 people and highlights the growing position of medical cannabis within Australia's healthcare landscape. The rise in patient participation has been accompanied by substantial growth in formal prescriptions through access pathways administered by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. Data published by the agency in April 2024 showed that approvals have increased significantly since legal access pathways were introduced in 2016. By the end of 2023, more than 963,000 approvals had been recorded through the Authorized Prescriber pathway, while approximately 458,000 approvals had been granted under the Special Access Scheme Category B. Chronic pain and anxiety were among the leading indications associated with these approvals. Market Segmentation The report provides country level revenue forecasts and evaluates Australia medical cannabis market trends and opportunities across sources, derivatives and applications from 2021 to 2033. Sources Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hemp Marijuana Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

CBD

THC Others Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Cancer

Chronic Pain

Anxiety and Depression

Arthritis

Diabetes

Glaucoma

Migraines

Epilepsy

Multiple Sclerosis

AIDS

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Alzheimer's Disease

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Parkinson's Disease

Tourette's Syndrome Others Strategic Market Insights The report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive environment, emerging industry trends, product innovation and revenue opportunities in the Australia medical cannabis market. Its analysis supports informed decision making by examining market size, growth prospects, segment performance and the factors expected to influence future demand.

Market estimates and forecasts across key segments

Analysis of growth opportunities and developing industry trends

Revenue forecasts by source, derivative and application

Competitive strategy and market share assessment

Evaluation of product innovation and evolving patient demand Actionable insights to support commercial planning and identify potential revenue streams With medical cannabis adoption continuing to expand and regulated access pathways supporting prescription growth, the Australian market is positioned for sustained development through 2033. The combination of rising patient awareness, demand for additional treatment options and a growing portfolio of cannabis based products is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors and other industry participants. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $595.12 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1630 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Australia



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Segment scope

1.1.2. Regional scope

1.1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database

1.3.2. internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7. Research Assumptions

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Sources outlook

2.2.2. Derivatives outlook

2.2.3. End use outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Australia Medical Cannabis Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Parent Market Outlook

3.3. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5. Australia Medical Cannabis Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6. Opportunity Analysis

3.7. Australia Medical Cannabis Potential Trade Opportunity

3.7.1. Medical Marijuana Trade Route, Australia

3.7.2. Hemp Trade Route, Australia

3.7.3. Global Medical Marijuana Trade Route

3.7.4. Global Hemp Trade Route

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.8.1. Raw Material Trends

3.8.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.9. Australia Medical Cannabis User Pool

3.9.1. Estimated Number Of Cannabis Users In Australia, 2021-2025 (In Thousands)

3.10. Market Trends in the Country

3.10.1. Introduction of New Cannabis Products

3.10.2. Celebrity Cannabis Engagement

3.10.3. Growing Popularity of Craft and Boutique Cannabis Brands

3.10.4. Improved Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution Technology

3.10.5. Federal and State Cannabis Policy Opportunities

3.11. Regulatory Scenario in Australia

3.11.1. Overview

3.11.2. Cannabis Cultivation Norms

3.11.3. Ease Of Cannabis Business

3.11.4. Competitive Landscape

3.11.5. Regulatory Bodies Involved

3.11.6. Licensing Scenario

3.11.7. Market Penetration

3.12. Jurisdiction Analysis in Australia

3.12.1. Legal Framework & Division Of Powers

3.12.2. Federal Regulation Of Medicinal Cannabis

3.12.3. Access Pathways

3.12.4. State & Territory Implementation

3.12.5. Clinical & Regulatory Oversight

3.13. Cannabis Consumption Pattern Analysis, Australia

3.14. Australia Medical Cannabis Seed to Shelf Story

3.14.1. Section Description

3.14.2. Cultivators & Growers

3.14.3. Manufacturers & Producers

3.14.4. Testers

3.14.5. Wholesalers & Distributors

3.14.6. Retailers

3.15. Supply Chain Analysis

3.15.1. Supply Chain Network from Hemp Cultivators to CBD Consumer Products

3.15.2. Supply Chain Network of Hemp Biomass to Industrial Applications

3.15.3. Supply Chain Network from Marijuana Plants to Marijuana Oil

3.16. Profit Margin Analysis

3.17. Import & Domestic Production Analysis

3.17.1. Product Volume Analysis - Imports Vs Domestic Production (2024/2025)

3.17.2. Estimated Average Cost Per Gram - Domestic Vs Imports (2024-2025)

Chapter 4. Australia Medical Cannabis Market: Sources Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.2. Sources Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Australia Medical Cannabis Market by Sources, 2021 to 2033

4.4. Marijuana

4.4.1. Marijuana market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Flower

4.4.2.1. Flower market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Oil and Tinctures

4.4.3.1. Oil and tinctures market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Hemp

4.5.1. Hemp market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Hemp CBD

4.5.2.1. Hemp CBD market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Supplements

4.5.3.1. Supplements market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Industrial Hemp

4.5.4.1. Industrial hemp market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Australia Medical Cannabis Market: Derivatives Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.2. Derivatives Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Australia Medical Cannabis Market by Derivatives, 2021 to 2033

5.4. CBD

5.4.1. CBD market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. THC

5.5.1. THC market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Australia Medical Cannabis Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.2. Application Segment Dashboard

6.3. Australia Medical Cannabis Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.4. Australia Medical Cannabis Market by Application Outlook (USD Million)

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

6.6. Cancer

6.6.1. Cancer market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Chronic Pain

6.7.1. Chronic Pain market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Depression and Anxiety

6.8.1. Depression and anxiety market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.9. Arthritis

6.9.1. Arthritis market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.10. Diabetes

6.10.1. Diabetes market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.11. Glaucoma

6.11.1. Glaucoma market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.12. Migraines

6.12.1. Migraines market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.13. Epilepsy

6.13.1. Epilepsy market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.14. Multiple Sclerosis

6.14.1. Multiple sclerosis market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.15. AIDS

6.15.1. AIDS market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.16. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

6.16.1. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.17. Alzheimer's Disease

6.17.1. Alzheimer's disease market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.18. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

6.18.1. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.19. Parkinson's Disease

6.19.1. Parkinson's disease market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.20. Tourette's Syndrome

6.20.1. Tourette's syndrome market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.21. Others

6.21.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Cann Group

7.4.1.1. Company overview

7.4.1.2. Financial performance

7.4.1.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.1.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.2. Zelira Therapeutics

7.4.2.1. Company overview

7.4.2.2. Financial performance

7.4.2.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.2.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.3. AusCann Group Holdings Ltd

7.4.3.1. Company overview

7.4.3.2. Financial performance

7.4.3.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.3.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.4. Bod Science

7.4.4.1. Company overview

7.4.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.4.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.5. Althea Group

7.4.5.1. Company overview

7.4.5.2. Financial performance

7.4.5.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.5.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.6. Ecofibre

7.4.6.1. Company overview

7.4.6.2. Financial performance

7.4.6.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.6.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.7. Botanix SB Inc.

7.4.7.1. Company overview

7.4.7.2. Financial performance

7.4.7.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.7.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.8. EPSILON

7.4.8.1. Company overview

7.4.8.2. Financial performance

7.4.8.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.8.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.9. Little Green Pharma

7.4.9.1. Company overview

7.4.9.2. Financial performance

7.4.9.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.9.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.10. Incannex Healthcare

7.4.10.1. Company overview

7.4.10.2. Financial performance

7.4.10.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.10.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.11. Vitura Health Limited

7.4.11.1. Company overview

7.4.11.2. Financial performance

7.4.11.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.11.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.12. Bioxyne

7.4.12.1. Company overview

7.4.12.2. Financial performance

7.4.12.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.12.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.13. Green Farmers

7.4.13.1. Company overview

7.4.13.2. Financial performance

7.4.13.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.13.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.14. ECS Botanics

7.4.14.1. Company overview

7.4.14.2. Financial performance

7.4.14.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.14.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.15. Tasmanian Botanics

7.4.15.1. Company overview

7.4.15.2. Financial performance

7.4.15.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.15.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.16. Cannatrek

7.4.16.1. Company overview

7.4.16.2. Financial performance

7.4.16.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.16.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.17. Hale farms

7.4.17.1. Company overview

7.4.17.2. Financial performance

7.4.17.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.17.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.18. Australian Natural Therapeutics Group

7.4.18.1. Company overview

7.4.18.2. Financial performance

7.4.18.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.18.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.19. MedTEC Pharma

7.4.19.1. Company overview

7.4.19.2. Financial performance

7.4.19.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.19.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.20. Aruma Labs

7.4.20.1. Company overview

7.4.20.2. Financial performance

7.4.20.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.20.4. Strategic initiatives

7.4.21. Montu Group

7.4.21.1. Company overview

7.4.21.2. Financial performance

7.4.21.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.21.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [5]

List of Figures [50]

Companies Featured

The leading players profiled in this Australia Medical Cannabis market report include:



Cann Group

Zelira Therapeutics

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd

Bod Science

Althea Group

Ecofibre

Botanix SB Inc.

EPSILON

Little Green Pharma

Incannex Healthcare

Vitura Health Limited

Bioxyne

Green Farmers

ECS Botanics

Tasmanian Botanics

Cannatrek

Hale farms

Australian Natural Therapeutics Group

MedTEC Pharma

Aruma Labs Montu Group

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