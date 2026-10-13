Australia Medical Cannabis Market Size, Share, And Trends By Source, Derivative, And Application, 2026-2033 Market To Hit USD 1.63 Billion As Prescriptions Fuel 12.85% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$595.12 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$1630 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.8%
|Regions Covered
|Australia
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.1.1. Segment scope
1.1.2. Regional scope
1.1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased database
1.3.2. internal database
1.3.3. Secondary sources
1.3.4. Primary research
1.3.5. Details of primary research
1.4. Information or Data Analysis
1.4.1. Data analysis models
1.5. Market Formulation & Validation
1.6. Model Details
1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
1.6.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach
1.7. Research Assumptions
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Sources outlook
2.2.2. Derivatives outlook
2.2.3. End use outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Australia Medical Cannabis Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Parent Market Outlook
3.3. Ancillary Market Outlook
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.5. Australia Medical Cannabis Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.6. Opportunity Analysis
3.7. Australia Medical Cannabis Potential Trade Opportunity
3.7.1. Medical Marijuana Trade Route, Australia
3.7.2. Hemp Trade Route, Australia
3.7.3. Global Medical Marijuana Trade Route
3.7.4. Global Hemp Trade Route
3.8. Value Chain Analysis
3.8.1. Raw Material Trends
3.8.2. Manufacturing Trends
3.9. Australia Medical Cannabis User Pool
3.9.1. Estimated Number Of Cannabis Users In Australia, 2021-2025 (In Thousands)
3.10. Market Trends in the Country
3.10.1. Introduction of New Cannabis Products
3.10.2. Celebrity Cannabis Engagement
3.10.3. Growing Popularity of Craft and Boutique Cannabis Brands
3.10.4. Improved Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution Technology
3.10.5. Federal and State Cannabis Policy Opportunities
3.11. Regulatory Scenario in Australia
3.11.1. Overview
3.11.2. Cannabis Cultivation Norms
3.11.3. Ease Of Cannabis Business
3.11.4. Competitive Landscape
3.11.5. Regulatory Bodies Involved
3.11.6. Licensing Scenario
3.11.7. Market Penetration
3.12. Jurisdiction Analysis in Australia
3.12.1. Legal Framework & Division Of Powers
3.12.2. Federal Regulation Of Medicinal Cannabis
3.12.3. Access Pathways
3.12.4. State & Territory Implementation
3.12.5. Clinical & Regulatory Oversight
3.13. Cannabis Consumption Pattern Analysis, Australia
3.14. Australia Medical Cannabis Seed to Shelf Story
3.14.1. Section Description
3.14.2. Cultivators & Growers
3.14.3. Manufacturers & Producers
3.14.4. Testers
3.14.5. Wholesalers & Distributors
3.14.6. Retailers
3.15. Supply Chain Analysis
3.15.1. Supply Chain Network from Hemp Cultivators to CBD Consumer Products
3.15.2. Supply Chain Network of Hemp Biomass to Industrial Applications
3.15.3. Supply Chain Network from Marijuana Plants to Marijuana Oil
3.16. Profit Margin Analysis
3.17. Import & Domestic Production Analysis
3.17.1. Product Volume Analysis - Imports Vs Domestic Production (2024/2025)
3.17.2. Estimated Average Cost Per Gram - Domestic Vs Imports (2024-2025)
Chapter 4. Australia Medical Cannabis Market: Sources Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.2. Sources Segment Dashboard
4.3. Global Australia Medical Cannabis Market by Sources, 2021 to 2033
4.4. Marijuana
4.4.1. Marijuana market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Flower
4.4.2.1. Flower market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4.3. Oil and Tinctures
4.4.3.1. Oil and tinctures market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Hemp
4.5.1. Hemp market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Hemp CBD
4.5.2.1. Hemp CBD market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.3. Supplements
4.5.3.1. Supplements market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.5.4. Industrial Hemp
4.5.4.1. Industrial hemp market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Australia Medical Cannabis Market: Derivatives Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.2. Derivatives Segment Dashboard
5.3. Global Australia Medical Cannabis Market by Derivatives, 2021 to 2033
5.4. CBD
5.4.1. CBD market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. THC
5.5.1. THC market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Australia Medical Cannabis Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definitions and Scope
6.2. Application Segment Dashboard
6.3. Australia Medical Cannabis Market: Application Movement Analysis
6.4. Australia Medical Cannabis Market by Application Outlook (USD Million)
6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
6.6. Cancer
6.6.1. Cancer market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Chronic Pain
6.7.1. Chronic Pain market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Depression and Anxiety
6.8.1. Depression and anxiety market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.9. Arthritis
6.9.1. Arthritis market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.10. Diabetes
6.10.1. Diabetes market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.11. Glaucoma
6.11.1. Glaucoma market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.12. Migraines
6.12.1. Migraines market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.13. Epilepsy
6.13.1. Epilepsy market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.14. Multiple Sclerosis
6.14.1. Multiple sclerosis market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.15. AIDS
6.15.1. AIDS market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.16. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
6.16.1. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.17. Alzheimer's Disease
6.17.1. Alzheimer's disease market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.18. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
6.18.1. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.19. Parkinson's Disease
6.19.1. Parkinson's disease market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.20. Tourette's Syndrome
6.20.1. Tourette's syndrome market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.21. Others
6.21.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. Company/Competition Categorization
7.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
7.4. Company Profiles
7.4.1. Cann Group
7.4.1.1. Company overview
7.4.1.2. Financial performance
7.4.1.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.1.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.2. Zelira Therapeutics
7.4.2.1. Company overview
7.4.2.2. Financial performance
7.4.2.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.2.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.3. AusCann Group Holdings Ltd
7.4.3.1. Company overview
7.4.3.2. Financial performance
7.4.3.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.3.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.4. Bod Science
7.4.4.1. Company overview
7.4.4.2. Financial performance
7.4.4.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.4.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.5. Althea Group
7.4.5.1. Company overview
7.4.5.2. Financial performance
7.4.5.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.5.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.6. Ecofibre
7.4.6.1. Company overview
7.4.6.2. Financial performance
7.4.6.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.6.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.7. Botanix SB Inc.
7.4.7.1. Company overview
7.4.7.2. Financial performance
7.4.7.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.7.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.8. EPSILON
7.4.8.1. Company overview
7.4.8.2. Financial performance
7.4.8.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.8.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.9. Little Green Pharma
7.4.9.1. Company overview
7.4.9.2. Financial performance
7.4.9.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.9.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.10. Incannex Healthcare
7.4.10.1. Company overview
7.4.10.2. Financial performance
7.4.10.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.10.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.11. Vitura Health Limited
7.4.11.1. Company overview
7.4.11.2. Financial performance
7.4.11.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.11.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.12. Bioxyne
7.4.12.1. Company overview
7.4.12.2. Financial performance
7.4.12.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.12.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.13. Green Farmers
7.4.13.1. Company overview
7.4.13.2. Financial performance
7.4.13.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.13.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.14. ECS Botanics
7.4.14.1. Company overview
7.4.14.2. Financial performance
7.4.14.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.14.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.15. Tasmanian Botanics
7.4.15.1. Company overview
7.4.15.2. Financial performance
7.4.15.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.15.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.16. Cannatrek
7.4.16.1. Company overview
7.4.16.2. Financial performance
7.4.16.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.16.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.17. Hale farms
7.4.17.1. Company overview
7.4.17.2. Financial performance
7.4.17.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.17.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.18. Australian Natural Therapeutics Group
7.4.18.1. Company overview
7.4.18.2. Financial performance
7.4.18.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.18.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.19. MedTEC Pharma
7.4.19.1. Company overview
7.4.19.2. Financial performance
7.4.19.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.19.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.20. Aruma Labs
7.4.20.1. Company overview
7.4.20.2. Financial performance
7.4.20.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.20.4. Strategic initiatives
7.4.21. Montu Group
7.4.21.1. Company overview
7.4.21.2. Financial performance
7.4.21.3. Product benchmarking
7.4.21.4. Strategic initiatives
List of Tables [5]
List of Figures [50]
Companies Featured
The leading players profiled in this Australia Medical Cannabis market report include:
- Cann Group Zelira Therapeutics AusCann Group Holdings Ltd Bod Science Althea Group Ecofibre Botanix SB Inc. EPSILON Little Green Pharma Incannex Healthcare Vitura Health Limited Bioxyne Green Farmers ECS Botanics Tasmanian Botanics Cannatrek Hale farms Australian Natural Therapeutics Group MedTEC Pharma Aruma Labs Montu Group
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