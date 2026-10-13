Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Size And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Market To Reach US$419.0 Million As Oil And Gas Investment And Trenchless Technology Drive 6.3% CAGR
Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East & Africa (MEA) pipe relining market is projected to reach approximately US$ 419.0 million by 2031, rising from US$ 277.1 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2031, supported by oil and gas investment, sewerage infrastructure upgrades, and the expansion of water and wastewater treatment facilities.
Market Growth Drivers
Oil and gas activity remains a major contributor to pipe relining market growth across South Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the broader Middle East & Africa region. Governments and energy companies are increasing capital expenditure to expand production capacity, develop offshore and onshore fields, and strengthen pipeline infrastructure.
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) plans to invest more than US$ 13 billion from 2024 to 2029 in liquefied natural gas exploration operations. Saudi Aramco reported capital investments of US$ 49.7 billion in 2023, representing a 28% annual increase, and indicated expected investments of US$ 48-58 billion in 2024. These initiatives are creating opportunities for pipe rehabilitation, inspection, maintenance, and relining service providers.
Regional demand is also benefiting from economic recovery, rising per capita income, urban development, and government spending on municipal infrastructure. Although fluctuating oil prices and economic uncertainty remain challenges, oil and gas-producing countries continue to collaborate with international companies on major energy projects. The resulting expansion of pipeline networks is expected to support sustained demand for trenchless pipe repair solutions.
Market Segmentation
- Solution: Products and Services. Services held the largest market share in 2024. Products: CIPP Equipment, Liners, High Pressure Water Jetters, Inversion Drums, Pulling Machines, and other products. CIPP Equipment led this category. Services: Cured-in-place Pipe, Pull-in-place, Pipe Bursting, and Internal Pipe Coating. Cured-in-place Pipe represented the leading segment. Cured-in-place Pipe: Patch or Spot Repair and Liner or Longer Repair. Liner or Longer Repair accounted for the larger share. Curing Method: Ambient Cure, Hot Water Cure, Steam Cure, and UV Light Cure. Hot Water Cure remained the leading method. End-user: Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Municipal, and other industries. Oil and Gas held the largest market share.
Technology and Infrastructure Trends
Trenchless technologies are improving the efficiency, safety, and environmental performance of pipeline rehabilitation projects. Robotic lateral reinstatement cutters enable accurate work within small-diameter pipes while reducing excavation, traffic disruption, noise, and operational risks. Companies such as ProKASRO are advancing robotic pipe rehabilitation systems to support more precise and efficient relining operations.
The Cape Flats Bulk Sewer Rehabilitation Project in Cape Town demonstrates the growing role of spirally wound pipe (SWP) relining in regional infrastructure modernization. The project highlights the technology's potential to reduce installation time, environmental impact, and overall project costs while improving corrosion resistance and service life. CCTV inspections and vacuum excavation technology also support accurate assessments and safer repairs.
Accelerating urbanization across MEA countries is increasing pressure on aging sewerage and water networks. As municipalities prioritize resilient and sustainable infrastructure, the adoption of robotic systems, CCTV inspection, UV Light Cure, SWP relining, and other advanced rehabilitation methods is expected to increase.
South Africa Market Outlook
South Africa held the largest regional market share in 2024. Approximately 15 oil and gas projects are underway, with planned developments expected to increase crude oil and natural gas production between 2023 and 2027. Tetra4, a subsidiary of Renergen, has also commenced commercial LNG production, while additional onshore projects remain in development.
The African Renaissance Pipeline project is another important growth catalyst. The joint venture, valued at approximately US$ 6 billion, is designed to transport gas from Mozambique to South Africa. The project is expected to expand regional pipeline infrastructure and generate additional demand for inspection, maintenance, rehabilitation, and pipe relining services.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent companies operating in the MEA pipe relining market include Roto-Rooter Group Inc, Silverlining Holding Corp, Aegion Corp, RPB Inc, and Pipe Restoration Solutions Inc. Market participants are pursuing geographic expansion, product development, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen service capabilities and capture emerging opportunities. Continued investment in energy, municipal sewerage, and water infrastructure is expected to reinforce the market's long-term growth prospects through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Pipe Relining Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
4.4 Difference Between Patch and Spot Repair vs Liner and Longer Repair
4.5 High Speed Flexible Shaft Machines Market Revenue, 2021-2031 (US$ Million)
5. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Pipe Relining Market - Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
6.1 Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Volume (Thousand Units), 2021 - 2031
6.2 Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Volume Forecast and Analysis (Thousand Units)
6.3 Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 -2031
6.4 Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Solution
7.1 Product
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Product: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Service
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Service: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Products
8.1 CIPP Equipment
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 CIPP Equipment: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Liner
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Liner: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 High Pressure Water Jetters
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 High Pressure Water Jetters: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Inversion Drum
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Inversion Drum: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.5 Pulling Machine
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Pulling Machine: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Services
9.1 Cured-in-place Pipe
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Cured-in-place Pipe: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 Pull-in-place
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Pull-in-place: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 Pipe Bursting
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Pipe Bursting: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.4 Internal Pipe Coating
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Internal Pipe Coating: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Cured-in-place Pipe
10.1 Patch or Spot Repair
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Patch or Spot Repair: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.2 Liner or Longer Repair
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Liner or Longer Repair: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Curing Method
11.1 Ambient Cure
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Ambient Cure: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.2 Hot Water Cure
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Hot Water Cure: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.3 Steam Cure
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Steam Cure: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.4 UV Light Cure
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 UV Light Cure: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by End-user
12.1 Oil and Gas
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Oil and Gas: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.2 Chemicals
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Chemicals: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.3 Municipal
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Municipal: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.4 Others
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Country Analysis
13.1 Middle East & Africa
13.1.1 Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Volume and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
13.1.2 Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
13.2 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)
13.2.1 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Solution
13.2.2 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Products
13.2.3 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Services
13.2.4 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Cured-in-place Pipe
13.2.5 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method
13.2.6 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user
13.3 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)
13.3.1 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Solution
13.3.2 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Products
13.3.3 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Services
13.3.4 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Cured-in-place Pipe
13.3.5 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method
13.3.6 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user
13.4 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)
13.4.1 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Solution
13.4.2 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Products
13.4.3 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Services
13.4.4 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Cured-in-place Pipe
13.4.5 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method
13.4.6 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user
13.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)
13.5.1 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Solution
13.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Products
13.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Services
13.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Cured-in-place Pipe
13.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method
13.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
14.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
15. Industry Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 New Product Development
15.3 Merger and Acquisition
15.4 Other Strategic Developments
16. COMPANY PROFILES
16.1 Roto-Rooter Group Inc
16.1.1 Key Facts
16.1.2 Business Description
16.1.3 Products and Services
16.1.4 Financial Overview
16.1.5 SWOT Analysis
16.1.6 Key Developments
16.2 Silverlining Holding Corp
16.2.1 Key Facts
16.2.2 Business Description
16.2.3 Products and Services
16.2.4 Financial Overview
16.2.5 SWOT Analysis
16.2.6 Key Developments
16.3 Aegion Corp
16.3.1 Key Facts
16.3.2 Business Description
16.3.3 Products and Services
16.3.4 Financial Overview
16.3.5 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Key Developments
16.4 RPB Inc
16.4.1 Key Facts
16.4.2 Business Description
16.4.3 Products and Services
16.4.4 Financial Overview
16.4.5 SWOT Analysis
16.4.6 Key Developments
16.5 Pipe Restoration Solutions Inc
16.5.1 Key Facts
16.5.2 Business Description
16.5.3 Products and Services
16.5.4 Financial Overview
16.5.5 SWOT Analysis
16.5.6 Key Developments
16.6 The Charles Machine Works Inc
16.6.1 Key Facts
16.6.2 Business Description
16.6.3 Products and Services
16.6.4 Financial Overview
16.6.5 SWOT Analysis
16.6.6 Key Developments
16.7 Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd
16.7.1 Key Facts
16.7.2 Business Description
16.7.3 Products and Services
16.7.4 Financial Overview
16.7.5 SWOT Analysis
16.7.6 Key Developments
16.8 PURIS Corp
16.8.1 Key Facts
16.8.2 Business Description
16.8.3 Products and Services
16.8.4 Financial Overview
16.8.5 SWOT Analysis
16.8.6 Key Developments
16.9 Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc
16.9.1 Key Facts
16.9.2 Business Description
16.9.3 Products and Services
16.9.4 Financial Overview
16.9.5 SWOT Analysis
16.9.6 Key Developments
16.10 NuFlow Technologies Inc
16.10.1 Key Facts
16.10.2 Business Description
16.10.3 Products and Services
16.10.4 Financial Overview
16.10.5 SWOT Analysis
16.10.6 Key Developments
16.11 Brawo Systems GmbH
16.11.1 Key Facts
16.11.2 Business Description
16.11.3 Products and Services
16.11.4 Financial Overview
16.11.5 SWOT Analysis
16.11.6 Key Developments
16.12 Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC
16.12.1 Key Facts
16.12.2 Business Description
16.12.3 Products and Services
16.12.4 Financial Overview
16.12.5 SWOT Analysis
16.12.6 Key Developments
16.13 Picote GROUP
16.13.1 Key Facts
16.13.2 Business Description
16.13.3 Products and Services
16.13.4 Financial Overview
16.13.5 SWOT Analysis
16.13.6 Key Developments
16.14 Atlantic Pipe Services
16.14.1 Key Facts
16.14.2 Business Description
16.14.3 Products and Services
16.14.4 Financial Overview
16.14.5 SWOT Analysis
16.14.6 Key Developments
16.15 Roddie Inc.
16.15.1 Key Facts
16.15.2 Business Description
16.15.3 Products and Services
16.15.4 Financial Overview
16.15.5 SWOT Analysis
16.15.6 Key Developments
16.16 TRIC Tools, Inc.
16.16.1 Key Facts
16.16.2 Business Description
16.16.3 Products and Services
16.16.4 Financial Overview
16.16.5 SWOT Analysis
16.16.6 Key Developments
17. Appendix
17.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [36]
List of Figures [41]
Companies
The List of Companies - Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market
Roto-Rooter Group Inc
Silverlining Holding Corp
Aegion Corp
RPB Inc
Pipe Restoration Solutions Inc
The Charles Machine Works Inc
Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd
Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc
NuFlow Technologies Inc
Brawo Systems GmbH
Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC
Picote GROUP
Atlantic Pipe Services
Roddie Inc.
TRIC Tools, Inc.
PURIS Corp
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