Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Size And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Market To Reach US$419.0 Million As Oil And Gas Investment And Trenchless Technology Drive 6.3% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trenchless, robotic and cured-in-place solutions cut disruption and project costs, while oil and gas demand, market expansion, innovation and M&A support ROI.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) pipe relining market is projected to reach approximately US$ 419.0 million by 2031, rising from US$ 277.1 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2031, supported by oil and gas investment, sewerage infrastructure upgrades, and the expansion of water and wastewater treatment facilities.

Market Growth Drivers

Oil and gas activity remains a major contributor to pipe relining market growth across South Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the broader Middle East & Africa region. Governments and energy companies are increasing capital expenditure to expand production capacity, develop offshore and onshore fields, and strengthen pipeline infrastructure.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) plans to invest more than US$ 13 billion from 2024 to 2029 in liquefied natural gas exploration operations. Saudi Aramco reported capital investments of US$ 49.7 billion in 2023, representing a 28% annual increase, and indicated expected investments of US$ 48-58 billion in 2024. These initiatives are creating opportunities for pipe rehabilitation, inspection, maintenance, and relining service providers.

Regional demand is also benefiting from economic recovery, rising per capita income, urban development, and government spending on municipal infrastructure. Although fluctuating oil prices and economic uncertainty remain challenges, oil and gas-producing countries continue to collaborate with international companies on major energy projects. The resulting expansion of pipeline networks is expected to support sustained demand for trenchless pipe repair solutions.

Market Segmentation



Solution: Products and Services. Services held the largest market share in 2024.

Products: CIPP Equipment, Liners, High Pressure Water Jetters, Inversion Drums, Pulling Machines, and other products. CIPP Equipment led this category.

Services: Cured-in-place Pipe, Pull-in-place, Pipe Bursting, and Internal Pipe Coating. Cured-in-place Pipe represented the leading segment.

Cured-in-place Pipe: Patch or Spot Repair and Liner or Longer Repair. Liner or Longer Repair accounted for the larger share.

Curing Method: Ambient Cure, Hot Water Cure, Steam Cure, and UV Light Cure. Hot Water Cure remained the leading method. End-user: Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Municipal, and other industries. Oil and Gas held the largest market share.

Technology and Infrastructure Trends

Trenchless technologies are improving the efficiency, safety, and environmental performance of pipeline rehabilitation projects. Robotic lateral reinstatement cutters enable accurate work within small-diameter pipes while reducing excavation, traffic disruption, noise, and operational risks. Companies such as ProKASRO are advancing robotic pipe rehabilitation systems to support more precise and efficient relining operations.

The Cape Flats Bulk Sewer Rehabilitation Project in Cape Town demonstrates the growing role of spirally wound pipe (SWP) relining in regional infrastructure modernization. The project highlights the technology's potential to reduce installation time, environmental impact, and overall project costs while improving corrosion resistance and service life. CCTV inspections and vacuum excavation technology also support accurate assessments and safer repairs.

Accelerating urbanization across MEA countries is increasing pressure on aging sewerage and water networks. As municipalities prioritize resilient and sustainable infrastructure, the adoption of robotic systems, CCTV inspection, UV Light Cure, SWP relining, and other advanced rehabilitation methods is expected to increase.

South Africa Market Outlook

South Africa held the largest regional market share in 2024. Approximately 15 oil and gas projects are underway, with planned developments expected to increase crude oil and natural gas production between 2023 and 2027. Tetra4, a subsidiary of Renergen, has also commenced commercial LNG production, while additional onshore projects remain in development.

The African Renaissance Pipeline project is another important growth catalyst. The joint venture, valued at approximately US$ 6 billion, is designed to transport gas from Mozambique to South Africa. The project is expected to expand regional pipeline infrastructure and generate additional demand for inspection, maintenance, rehabilitation, and pipe relining services.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the MEA pipe relining market include Roto-Rooter Group Inc, Silverlining Holding Corp, Aegion Corp, RPB Inc, and Pipe Restoration Solutions Inc. Market participants are pursuing geographic expansion, product development, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen service capabilities and capture emerging opportunities. Continued investment in energy, municipal sewerage, and water infrastructure is expected to reinforce the market's long-term growth prospects through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Pipe Relining Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

4.4 Difference Between Patch and Spot Repair vs Liner and Longer Repair

4.5 High Speed Flexible Shaft Machines Market Revenue, 2021-2031 (US$ Million)

5. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Pipe Relining Market - Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

6.1 Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Volume (Thousand Units), 2021 - 2031

6.2 Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Volume Forecast and Analysis (Thousand Units)

6.3 Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 -2031

6.4 Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Solution

7.1 Product

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Product: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Service

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Service: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Products

8.1 CIPP Equipment

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 CIPP Equipment: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Liner

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Liner: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 High Pressure Water Jetters

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 High Pressure Water Jetters: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Inversion Drum

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Inversion Drum: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Pulling Machine

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Pulling Machine: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Services

9.1 Cured-in-place Pipe

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Cured-in-place Pipe: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Pull-in-place

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Pull-in-place: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Pipe Bursting

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Pipe Bursting: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Internal Pipe Coating

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Internal Pipe Coating: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Cured-in-place Pipe

10.1 Patch or Spot Repair

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Patch or Spot Repair: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Liner or Longer Repair

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Liner or Longer Repair: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Curing Method

11.1 Ambient Cure

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Ambient Cure: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Hot Water Cure

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Hot Water Cure: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.3 Steam Cure

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Steam Cure: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.4 UV Light Cure

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 UV Light Cure: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by End-user

12.1 Oil and Gas

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Oil and Gas: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 Chemicals

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Chemicals: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.3 Municipal

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Municipal: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.4 Others

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Country Analysis

13.1 Middle East & Africa

13.1.1 Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Volume and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

13.1.2 Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

13.2 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.2.1 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Solution

13.2.2 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Products

13.2.3 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Services

13.2.4 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Cured-in-place Pipe

13.2.5 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

13.2.6 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

13.3 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.3.1 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Solution

13.3.2 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Products

13.3.3 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Services

13.3.4 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Cured-in-place Pipe

13.3.5 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

13.3.6 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

13.4 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.4.1 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Solution

13.4.2 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Products

13.4.3 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Services

13.4.4 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Cured-in-place Pipe

13.4.5 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

13.4.6 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

13.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.5.1 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Solution

13.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Products

13.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Services

13.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Cured-in-place Pipe

13.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

13.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

14.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

15. Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 New Product Development

15.3 Merger and Acquisition

15.4 Other Strategic Developments

16. COMPANY PROFILES

16.1 Roto-Rooter Group Inc

16.1.1 Key Facts

16.1.2 Business Description

16.1.3 Products and Services

16.1.4 Financial Overview

16.1.5 SWOT Analysis

16.1.6 Key Developments

16.2 Silverlining Holding Corp

16.2.1 Key Facts

16.2.2 Business Description

16.2.3 Products and Services

16.2.4 Financial Overview

16.2.5 SWOT Analysis

16.2.6 Key Developments

16.3 Aegion Corp

16.3.1 Key Facts

16.3.2 Business Description

16.3.3 Products and Services

16.3.4 Financial Overview

16.3.5 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Key Developments

16.4 RPB Inc

16.4.1 Key Facts

16.4.2 Business Description

16.4.3 Products and Services

16.4.4 Financial Overview

16.4.5 SWOT Analysis

16.4.6 Key Developments

16.5 Pipe Restoration Solutions Inc

16.5.1 Key Facts

16.5.2 Business Description

16.5.3 Products and Services

16.5.4 Financial Overview

16.5.5 SWOT Analysis

16.5.6 Key Developments

16.6 The Charles Machine Works Inc

16.6.1 Key Facts

16.6.2 Business Description

16.6.3 Products and Services

16.6.4 Financial Overview

16.6.5 SWOT Analysis

16.6.6 Key Developments

16.7 Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd

16.7.1 Key Facts

16.7.2 Business Description

16.7.3 Products and Services

16.7.4 Financial Overview

16.7.5 SWOT Analysis

16.7.6 Key Developments

16.8 PURIS Corp

16.8.1 Key Facts

16.8.2 Business Description

16.8.3 Products and Services

16.8.4 Financial Overview

16.8.5 SWOT Analysis

16.8.6 Key Developments

16.9 Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

16.9.1 Key Facts

16.9.2 Business Description

16.9.3 Products and Services

16.9.4 Financial Overview

16.9.5 SWOT Analysis

16.9.6 Key Developments

16.10 NuFlow Technologies Inc

16.10.1 Key Facts

16.10.2 Business Description

16.10.3 Products and Services

16.10.4 Financial Overview

16.10.5 SWOT Analysis

16.10.6 Key Developments

16.11 Brawo Systems GmbH

16.11.1 Key Facts

16.11.2 Business Description

16.11.3 Products and Services

16.11.4 Financial Overview

16.11.5 SWOT Analysis

16.11.6 Key Developments

16.12 Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

16.12.1 Key Facts

16.12.2 Business Description

16.12.3 Products and Services

16.12.4 Financial Overview

16.12.5 SWOT Analysis

16.12.6 Key Developments

16.13 Picote GROUP

16.13.1 Key Facts

16.13.2 Business Description

16.13.3 Products and Services

16.13.4 Financial Overview

16.13.5 SWOT Analysis

16.13.6 Key Developments

16.14 Atlantic Pipe Services

16.14.1 Key Facts

16.14.2 Business Description

16.14.3 Products and Services

16.14.4 Financial Overview

16.14.5 SWOT Analysis

16.14.6 Key Developments

16.15 Roddie Inc.

16.15.1 Key Facts

16.15.2 Business Description

16.15.3 Products and Services

16.15.4 Financial Overview

16.15.5 SWOT Analysis

16.15.6 Key Developments

16.16 TRIC Tools, Inc.

16.16.1 Key Facts

16.16.2 Business Description

16.16.3 Products and Services

16.16.4 Financial Overview

16.16.5 SWOT Analysis

16.16.6 Key Developments

17. Appendix

17.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [36]

List of Figures [41]

Companies

The List of Companies - Middle East & Africa Pipe Relining Market

Roto-Rooter Group Inc

Silverlining Holding Corp

Aegion Corp

RPB Inc

Pipe Restoration Solutions Inc

The Charles Machine Works Inc

Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd

Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

NuFlow Technologies Inc

Brawo Systems GmbH

Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

Picote GROUP

Atlantic Pipe Services

Roddie Inc.

TRIC Tools, Inc.

PURIS Corp

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