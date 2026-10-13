Denny's Canada Opens New Diner At Southland Mall In Regina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canada's Modern Diner continues its growth across Saskatchewan with the opening of its fifth provincial location









REGINA, Saskatchewan, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Canada is proud to announce the opening of Denny's Southland Mall, a brand-new diner located at 2665 Gordon Road, Regina, Saskatchewan. Situated within Southland Mall, the new location marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it expands its presence across Saskatchewan and Central Canada.

The opening represents Denny's Canada's second diner in Regina and fifth in Saskatchewan, further strengthening the brand's long-standing connection with the province. Denny's Canada has been serving guests in Regina for more than 20 years, with the city's first diner opening in 2004.

Owned and operated by co-partner franchisees Khushdil (Lucky) Mehrok and Davinder Chandni, the Southland Mall location is the first Denny's diner opened by Mehrok and Chandni and joins a successful network of Denny's diners already operating throughout Saskatchewan.









"Regina has always been a great fit for the Denny's Canada brand, and we're thrilled to bring another diner to this incredible community," said Ron Cecillon, President and Chief Operating Officer, Denny's Canada, Bar One and UK & Ireland Restaurant Group. "For more than two decades, we've been proud to serve guests in Regina, and this new diner reflects our continued commitment to growing alongside the communities that have supported us for so many years."

Designed to deliver the welcoming atmosphere guests know and love, Denny's Southland Mall combines fresh ingredients with a classic diner experience through the brand's“Familiar. Made Fresh.” philosophy. Guests can enjoy Denny's familiar favourites, including the iconic Original Grand Slam, a longstanding classic, alongside dishes such as the Lumberjack Slam, Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich and more. The newly designed space delivers the same exceptional food and hospitality synonymous with the brand.









"As a proudly Canadian-owned and operated company, we're excited to continue investing in Saskatchewan and expanding our presence across Central Canada," said John Yoingco, Franchise Business Development Manager, Denny's Canada. "Our growth would not be possible without the dedication and passion of our franchise partners, and we're grateful to Lucky and Davinder for bringing this new diner to life and helping us continue building meaningful connections with guests throughout Regina."

The new diner extends Denny's Canada's momentum as the brand continues to expand across the country while remaining committed to delivering the familiar comfort, quality and service that guests have come to expect. Open seven days a week, Denny's Southland Mall offers guests a welcoming destination for an all-day breakfast with family, lunch with friends, dinner after work, or a late-night meal. The diner is ready to welcome the Regina community.

About Denny's Canada

Acquired in 1990 by Northland Properties Corporation, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny's (Denny's Canada) is one of the best-known hospitality brands under the Canadian and family-owned organization, alongside Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Grouse Mountain Resort, Moxies, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sandman Hotel Group, and The Sutton Place Hotels.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny's (Denny's Canada) is responsible for operating and franchising 89 diners nationally. 'Canada's Diner' has a well-deserved reputation for guest satisfaction, committed to serving a diverse menu of high-quality food at a great price. More information can be found at or on social @dennyscanada.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

CONTACT: Media Contact Chira Tochia Senior Manager, Public Relations & Communications, Northland Properties...