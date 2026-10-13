Europe Smart Meters Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Grid Digitalization And AMI Investment Drive 9.3% CAGR Toward US$11.54 Billion
Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Smart Meters Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Smart Meters Market is projected to increase from US$ 6,341.5 million in 2024 to US$ 11,542.9 million by 2031, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by energy grid modernization, regulatory initiatives, renewable energy integration, and growing demand for accurate billing and efficient resource management.
Europe Smart Meters Market Overview
Smart meter deployment continues to advance across Europe, although implementation rates differ by country. Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Russia are progressing with major smart electricity and gas meter programs designed to improve grid performance and strengthen energy management. As of December 2024, more than 195 million smart meters had been installed across EU member states, Norway, Switzerland, and the UK. Regional deployment has recorded a compound annual growth rate of nearly 6%, demonstrating continued investment in smart grid infrastructure.
Utilities are increasingly using smart meters to monitor consumption in real-time, apply predictive analytics, reduce operational losses, and improve billing accuracy. The technology also supports demand-side management and the integration of renewable resources, helping energy providers develop more resilient and adaptive grids. Consumers benefit from secure access to consumption data, dynamic pricing opportunities, and greater transparency over energy use.
Market Segmentation
- By Type: The market includes Smart Electric Meters, Smart Water Meters, and Smart Gas Meters. Smart Electric Meters accounted for the largest market contribution in 2024. By Technology: Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Automated Meter Reading (AMR) represent the principal technology categories. AMI led the market in 2024 due to its communication, monitoring, and data management capabilities. By End User: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial users form the primary end-user segments. The Residential segment held the leading position in 2024.
Regulatory Support and Investment Outlook
European energy policies are accelerating smart meter adoption and grid digitalization. By the end of 2022, 80% of household electricity customers in 13 EU member states had access to electric meters with smart functionality, according to the European Commission. Investment in smart metering systems across the EU is expected to reach €47 billion by 2030, supporting the installation of approximately 266 million smart meters. These installations are anticipated to generate energy savings of 2% to 10% per metering point.
The Electricity Directive EU/2019/944 and Implementing Regulation (EU) 2023/1162 support meter interoperability, secure consumer data access, and protection against billing errors. Horizon Europe, BRIDGE, and TEN-E Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) are also facilitating smart grid innovation, cross-border infrastructure development, and commercial adoption of advanced energy technologies.
Germany Leads Regional Market
Germany held the largest share of the Europe Smart Meters Market in 2024. Deployment is supported by the 2023 Act to Relaunch the Digitisation of the Energy Transition, which requires smart meter installation for high-consumption households using 6,000-100,000 kWh/year and photovoltaic system operators with capacities of 7-100 kW. Other user groups can participate voluntarily.
German smart meter systems combine digital electricity meters with secure gateways capable of transmitting quarter-hourly consumption data. This infrastructure supports dynamic pricing, improved grid transparency, and renewable energy integration. However, deployment remains uneven among metering point operators, creating challenges for the national objective of equipping 20% of mandatory users by the end of 2025.
Competitive Landscape
Leading companies profiled in the report include Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc, Siemens AG, Hubbell Inc, Itron Inc, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Sagemcom UK Ltd, Xylem Inc., BOVE Technology, and ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG. These market participants are pursuing geographic expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and market presence.
Continued investment, supportive regulation, and rising demand for data-driven energy management are expected to sustain Europe smart meter market growth through 2031. As utilities modernize infrastructure and integrate renewable energy, smart metering will remain central to the development of efficient, secure, and sustainable energy systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Smart Meters Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers
4.3.2 Manufacturers
4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers
4.3.4 End-Use Industry
4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. Europe Smart Meters Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Smart Meters Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Smart Meters Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Europe Smart Meters Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Smart Meters Market Revenue Analysis - by Type
7.1 Smart Electric Meter
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Smart Electric Meter: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Smart Water Meter
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Smart Water Meter: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.3 Smart Gas Meter
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Smart Gas Meter: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Europe Smart Meters Market Revenue Analysis - by Technology
8.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Automated Meter Reading
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Automated Meter Reading: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Europe Smart Meters Market Revenue Analysis - by End User
9.1 Residential
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Residential: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Commercial: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 Industrial
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Industrial: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. Europe Smart Meters Market - Country Analysis
10.1 Europe
10.1.1 Europe Smart Meters Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
10.1.2 United Kingdom: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.2.1 United Kingdom: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Type
10.1.2.2 United Kingdom: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Technology
10.1.2.3 United Kingdom: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by End User
10.1.3 Germany: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.3.1 Germany: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Type
10.1.3.2 Germany: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Technology
10.1.3.3 Germany: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by End User
10.1.4 France: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.4.1 France: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Type
10.1.4.2 France: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Technology
10.1.4.3 France: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by End User
10.1.5 Italy: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Type
10.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Technology
10.1.5.3 Italy: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by End User
10.1.6 Russia: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Type
10.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Technology
10.1.6.3 Russia: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by End User
10.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Type
10.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Technology
10.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by End User
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
11.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2024
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 New Product Development
12.3 Merger and Acquisition
12.4 Other Strategic Developments
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Schneider Electric SE
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Honeywell International Inc
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Siemens AG
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Hubbell Inc
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Itron Inc
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Landis+Gyr Group AG
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Sagemcom UK Ltd
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Xylem Inc.
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 BOVE Technology
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments
14. Appendix
14.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [26]
List of Figures [25]
Companies
The List of Companies - Europe Smart Meters Market
Schneider Electric SE
Honeywell International Inc
Siemens AG
Hubbell Inc
Itron Inc
Landis+Gyr Group AG
Sagemcom UK Ltd
Xylem Inc.
BOVE Technology
ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG
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