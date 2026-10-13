Europe Smart Meters Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Grid Digitalization And AMI Investment Drive 9.3% CAGR Toward US$11.54 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion, product innovation, and M&A strengthen market presence, while AMI, real-time monitoring, and predictive analytics boost efficiency and reduce losses.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Smart Meters Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Smart Meters Market is projected to increase from US$ 6,341.5 million in 2024 to US$ 11,542.9 million by 2031, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by energy grid modernization, regulatory initiatives, renewable energy integration, and growing demand for accurate billing and efficient resource management.

Europe Smart Meters Market Overview

Smart meter deployment continues to advance across Europe, although implementation rates differ by country. Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Russia are progressing with major smart electricity and gas meter programs designed to improve grid performance and strengthen energy management. As of December 2024, more than 195 million smart meters had been installed across EU member states, Norway, Switzerland, and the UK. Regional deployment has recorded a compound annual growth rate of nearly 6%, demonstrating continued investment in smart grid infrastructure.

Utilities are increasingly using smart meters to monitor consumption in real-time, apply predictive analytics, reduce operational losses, and improve billing accuracy. The technology also supports demand-side management and the integration of renewable resources, helping energy providers develop more resilient and adaptive grids. Consumers benefit from secure access to consumption data, dynamic pricing opportunities, and greater transparency over energy use.

Market Segmentation



By Type: The market includes Smart Electric Meters, Smart Water Meters, and Smart Gas Meters. Smart Electric Meters accounted for the largest market contribution in 2024.

By Technology: Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Automated Meter Reading (AMR) represent the principal technology categories. AMI led the market in 2024 due to its communication, monitoring, and data management capabilities. By End User: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial users form the primary end-user segments. The Residential segment held the leading position in 2024.

Regulatory Support and Investment Outlook

European energy policies are accelerating smart meter adoption and grid digitalization. By the end of 2022, 80% of household electricity customers in 13 EU member states had access to electric meters with smart functionality, according to the European Commission. Investment in smart metering systems across the EU is expected to reach €47 billion by 2030, supporting the installation of approximately 266 million smart meters. These installations are anticipated to generate energy savings of 2% to 10% per metering point.

The Electricity Directive EU/2019/944 and Implementing Regulation (EU) 2023/1162 support meter interoperability, secure consumer data access, and protection against billing errors. Horizon Europe, BRIDGE, and TEN-E Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) are also facilitating smart grid innovation, cross-border infrastructure development, and commercial adoption of advanced energy technologies.

Germany Leads Regional Market

Germany held the largest share of the Europe Smart Meters Market in 2024. Deployment is supported by the 2023 Act to Relaunch the Digitisation of the Energy Transition, which requires smart meter installation for high-consumption households using 6,000-100,000 kWh/year and photovoltaic system operators with capacities of 7-100 kW. Other user groups can participate voluntarily.

German smart meter systems combine digital electricity meters with secure gateways capable of transmitting quarter-hourly consumption data. This infrastructure supports dynamic pricing, improved grid transparency, and renewable energy integration. However, deployment remains uneven among metering point operators, creating challenges for the national objective of equipping 20% of mandatory users by the end of 2025.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies profiled in the report include Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc, Siemens AG, Hubbell Inc, Itron Inc, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Sagemcom UK Ltd, Xylem Inc., BOVE Technology, and ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG. These market participants are pursuing geographic expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and market presence.

Continued investment, supportive regulation, and rising demand for data-driven energy management are expected to sustain Europe smart meter market growth through 2031. As utilities modernize infrastructure and integrate renewable energy, smart metering will remain central to the development of efficient, secure, and sustainable energy systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Smart Meters Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers

4.3.4 End-Use Industry

4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Europe Smart Meters Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Smart Meters Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Smart Meters Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Smart Meters Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Smart Meters Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

7.1 Smart Electric Meter

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Smart Electric Meter: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Smart Water Meter

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Smart Water Meter: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Smart Gas Meter

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Smart Gas Meter: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Smart Meters Market Revenue Analysis - by Technology

8.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Automated Meter Reading

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Automated Meter Reading: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Smart Meters Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

9.1 Residential

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Residential: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Commercial: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Industrial: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Europe Smart Meters Market - Country Analysis

10.1 Europe

10.1.1 Europe Smart Meters Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

10.1.2 United Kingdom: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.1 United Kingdom: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Type

10.1.2.2 United Kingdom: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Technology

10.1.2.3 United Kingdom: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by End User

10.1.3 Germany: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.3.1 Germany: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Type

10.1.3.2 Germany: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Technology

10.1.3.3 Germany: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by End User

10.1.4 France: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.4.1 France: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Type

10.1.4.2 France: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Technology

10.1.4.3 France: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by End User

10.1.5 Italy: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Type

10.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Technology

10.1.5.3 Italy: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by End User

10.1.6 Russia: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Type

10.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Technology

10.1.6.3 Russia: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by End User

10.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Smart Meters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Type

10.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by Technology

10.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Smart Meters Market Share - by End User

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Other Strategic Developments

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Schneider Electric SE

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Honeywell International Inc

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Siemens AG

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Hubbell Inc

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Itron Inc

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Landis+Gyr Group AG

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Sagemcom UK Ltd

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Xylem Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 BOVE Technology

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

14.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [26]

List of Figures [25]

Companies

The List of Companies - Europe Smart Meters Market

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc

Siemens AG

Hubbell Inc

Itron Inc

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Sagemcom UK Ltd

Xylem Inc.

BOVE Technology

ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG

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