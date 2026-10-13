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Global Clinical Nutrition Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 USD 51.47 Billion Opportunity Driven By Plant-Based Innovation And Cancer Care Demand


Date: 2026-10-13 05:01:23

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising malnutrition, post-cancer care and plant-based demand create opportunities in therapeutic nutrition across online, retail and institutional channels.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Sales Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical Nutrition Market Projected to Reach USD 51.47 Billion by 2033

The global clinical nutrition market was valued at an estimated USD 34.04 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 51.47 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.27% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the rising prevalence of malnutrition, growing demand for post-cancer care, and increased adoption of plant-based clinical nutrition products.

Product innovation from leading nutrition companies, including Nutricia and Nestle, is strengthening market growth. Manufacturers are expanding their portfolios to address changing dietary preferences and the specialized nutritional requirements of pediatric, adult, and elderly populations. Demand is also increasing for therapeutic nutrition products, fortified supplements, oral clinical nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition across hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare settings.

Malnutrition remains a major global healthcare concern. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 512 million people could be chronically undernourished by 2030, with Africa accounting for an estimated 60% of this population. Governments, NGOs, and healthcare providers are consequently increasing efforts to improve access to specialized nutritional support, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. These initiatives are expected to accelerate investment in products designed to address nutritional deficiencies and improve outcomes among vulnerable populations.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is also contributing to clinical nutrition market growth. Patients with Alzheimer's disease, ADHD, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, central nervous system disorders, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, dysphagia, gastrointestinal disorders, and cancer often require tailored nutritional management. Data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in August 2023 indicated that approximately 6 million children aged 3 to 17 years had received an ADHD diagnosis, highlighting the need for condition-specific health and nutrition strategies.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue trends from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers product, application, sales channel, and region, providing insight into established categories and emerging growth opportunities.

Product Outlook:

  • Oral Clinical Nutrition
  • Parenteral Nutrition
  • Vitamins & Minerals

Application Outlook:

  • Alzheimer's
  • Nutrition Deficiency
  • Cancer Care
  • Diabetes
  • Chronic Kidney Diseases
  • Orphan Diseases
  • Dysphagia
  • Pain Management
  • Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea
  • Others

Sales Channel Outlook:

  • Online Sales Channels
  • Retail Sales Channel
  • Institutional Sales Channel

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides detailed clinical nutrition market analysis across major geographic and industry segments. It evaluates competitive positioning, market share, product innovation, revenue forecasts, and the trends expected to influence future demand. The findings can support manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, and other stakeholders in identifying new revenue opportunities, assessing regional potential, monitoring competitors, and making informed strategic decisions.

With demand rising across disease management, nutritional deficiency treatment, cancer care, and institutional healthcare, the clinical nutrition market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2033. Continued product development, broader distribution, and increased investment in nutrition-focused healthcare programs are expected to remain central to long-term industry growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 270
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $34.04 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $51.47 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product
1.2.2. Application
1.2.3. Sales Channel
1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased Database
1.5.2. Internal Database
1.5.3. Secondary Sources
1.5.4. Primary Research
1.6. Information Analysis
1.6.1. Data Analysis Models
1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Growing Preference for Home-Based Enteral Feeding in Post-Acute and Chronic Care Settings
3.2.1.2. Rising Use of Immuno-nutrition Formulas to Support Post-Surgical Recovery and Critical Care
3.2.1.3. Increasing Geriatric Population with Higher Risk of Chronic Diseases and Malnutrition
3.2.1.4. Expanding Clinical Applications in Oncology, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Metabolic Diseases
3.2.1.5. Technological Advancements in Nutrient Delivery Systems and Formulation Innovation
3.2.1.6. Consumer Shift Toward Personalized and Plant-Based Clinical Nutrition Solutions
3.2.1.7. Supportive Government and Healthcare Policies for Nutrition Intervention Programs
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. Lack of awareness in the medical community
3.2.2.2. Improper categorization of clinical nutrition
3.2.3. Industry Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Industry Challenge Analysis
3.3. Market Emerging Trends
3.4. Regulatory Overview (Most Update)
3.5. Pricing Analysis
3.6. Industry Analysis
3.6.1. User Perspective Analysis
3.6.2. Key End Users
3.7. Technology Outlook
3.7.1. Technology Timeline
3.7.2. Technology Emerging Trends
3.8. Clinical Nutrition Market Analysis Tools
3.8.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.8.1.1. Supplier power
3.8.1.2. Buyer power
3.8.1.3. Substitution threat
3.8.1.4. Threat of new entrant
3.8.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.8.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.8.2.1. Political landscape
3.8.2.2. Economic and Social landscape
3.8.2.3. Technological landscape
3.8.2.4. Environmental landscape
3.8.2.5. Legal Landscape
Chapter 4. Clinical Nutrition Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product Segment Dashboard
4.2. Product Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Oral
4.5. Parenteral
4.5.1. Carbohydrates
4.5.2. Parenteral Lipid Emulsion
4.5.3. Single Dose Amino Acid Solution
4.5.4. Trace Elements
4.5.5. Vitamins & Minerals
4.6. Enteral
4.6.1. Standard Formula
4.6.2. Disease-Specific Formulas
Chapter 5. Clinical Nutrition Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Application Dashboard
5.2. Application Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Alzheimer's
5.5. Nutrition Deficiency
5.6. Cancer Care
5.7. Diabetes
5.8. Chronic Kidney Diseases
5.9. Orphan Diseases
5.10. Dysphagia
5.11. Pain Management
5.12. Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea
5.13. Others
Chapter 6. Clinical Nutrition Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Sales Channel Segment Dashboard
6.2. Sales Channel Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Sales Channel, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Online Sales Channels
6.5. Retail Sales Channel
6.6. Institutional Sales Channel
Chapter 7. Clinical Nutrition Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Market Dashboard
7.2. Regional Market: Key Takeaways
7.3. Country-level analysis includes key country dynamics, regulatory framework/reimbursement scenario, competitive insights, and Clinical Nutrition market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. North America
7.4.1. U.S.
7.4.2. Canada
7.4.3. Mexico
7.5. Europe
7.5.1. Germany
7.5.2. UK
7.5.3. France
7.5.4. Italy
7.5.5. Spain
7.5.6. Denmark
7.5.7. Sweden
7.5.8. Norway
7.6. Asia Pacific
7.6.1. Japan
7.6.2. China
7.6.3. India
7.6.4. South Korea
7.6.5. Australia
7.6.6. Thailand
7.7. Latin America
7.7.1. Brazil
7.7.2. Argentina
7.8. MEA
7.8.1. South Africa
7.8.2. Saudi Arabia
7.8.3. UAE
7.8.4. Kuwait
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Participant Overview
8.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, by Product Type
8.3.1. Oral and Enteral Nutrition Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)
8.3.2. Parenteral Nutrition Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)
8.4. Company Categorization
8.5. Company Profiles/Listing
8.5.1. Company profiles include an overview, financial performance, product benchmarking, and strategic initiatives
8.5.2. Abbott
8.5.3. Pfizer Inc.
8.5.4. Nestle
8.5.5. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
8.5.6. Mead Johnson & Company, LLC (Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC)
8.5.7. Danone S.A.
8.5.8. Megalabs
8.5.9. Fresenius Kabi AG
8.5.10. Meiji Holdings. Co., Ltd.
8.5.11. Baxter
8.5.12. Grifols, S.A.
8.5.13. Daisyfsmp (JIANGSU DAISY FSMP CO., LTD)
8.5.14. Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd.
8.5.15. Maifu Nutrition Technology
8.6. List of Other Companies Providing Clinical Nutrition Products
8.7. Sales Revenue by Online Sales Channel and Retail Sales Channel for Key Companies
8.7.1. Nestle
8.7.2. Danone
8.7.3. Abbott
8.7.4. Fresenius Kabi
List of Tables [94]
List of Figures [75]

Companies Featured
The leading players profiled in this Clinical Nutrition market report include:

  • Abbott
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Nestle
  • Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
  • Mead Johnson & Company, LLC (Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC)
  • Danone S.A.
  • Megalabs
  • B.Braun
  • Fresenius Kabi AG
  • Meiji Holdings. Co., Ltd.
  • Baxter
  • Grifols, S.A.
  • Daisyfsmp (JIANGSU DAISY FSMP CO., LTD)
  • Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd.
  • Maifu Nutrition Technology

For more information about this report visit

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