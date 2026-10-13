Global Clinical Nutrition Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 USD 51.47 Billion Opportunity Driven By Plant-Based Innovation And Cancer Care Demand

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Sales Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical Nutrition Market Projected to Reach USD 51.47 Billion by 2033

The global clinical nutrition market was valued at an estimated USD 34.04 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 51.47 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.27% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the rising prevalence of malnutrition, growing demand for post-cancer care, and increased adoption of plant-based clinical nutrition products.

Product innovation from leading nutrition companies, including Nutricia and Nestle, is strengthening market growth. Manufacturers are expanding their portfolios to address changing dietary preferences and the specialized nutritional requirements of pediatric, adult, and elderly populations. Demand is also increasing for therapeutic nutrition products, fortified supplements, oral clinical nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition across hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare settings.

Malnutrition remains a major global healthcare concern. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 512 million people could be chronically undernourished by 2030, with Africa accounting for an estimated 60% of this population. Governments, NGOs, and healthcare providers are consequently increasing efforts to improve access to specialized nutritional support, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. These initiatives are expected to accelerate investment in products designed to address nutritional deficiencies and improve outcomes among vulnerable populations.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is also contributing to clinical nutrition market growth. Patients with Alzheimer's disease, ADHD, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, central nervous system disorders, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, dysphagia, gastrointestinal disorders, and cancer often require tailored nutritional management. Data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in August 2023 indicated that approximately 6 million children aged 3 to 17 years had received an ADHD diagnosis, highlighting the need for condition-specific health and nutrition strategies.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue trends from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers product, application, sales channel, and region, providing insight into established categories and emerging growth opportunities.

Product Outlook:



Oral Clinical Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition Vitamins & Minerals

Application Outlook:



Alzheimer's

Nutrition Deficiency

Cancer Care

Diabetes

Chronic Kidney Diseases

Orphan Diseases

Dysphagia

Pain Management

Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea Others

Sales Channel Outlook:



Online Sales Channels

Retail Sales Channel Institutional Sales Channel

Regional Outlook:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides detailed clinical nutrition market analysis across major geographic and industry segments. It evaluates competitive positioning, market share, product innovation, revenue forecasts, and the trends expected to influence future demand. The findings can support manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, and other stakeholders in identifying new revenue opportunities, assessing regional potential, monitoring competitors, and making informed strategic decisions.

With demand rising across disease management, nutritional deficiency treatment, cancer care, and institutional healthcare, the clinical nutrition market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2033. Continued product development, broader distribution, and increased investment in nutrition-focused healthcare programs are expected to remain central to long-term industry growth.

Key Attributes:

