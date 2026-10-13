Global Flanges Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2034 Market To Reach US$ 12.62 Billion As Infrastructure And Corrosion-Resistant Materials Fuel Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced alloys and cost-effective coatings improve lifecycle economics, reduce maintenance, and unlock opportunities in offshore, chemical, marine, and water infrastructure.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Flanges Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The flanges market was valued at US$ 7.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 12.62 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during 2026-2034. Market growth is supported by rising demand for durable, high-performance components across oil and gas, petrochemical, offshore, chemical processing, marine, power generation, water, and wastewater applications.

Industrial operators are increasingly prioritizing longer service life, higher reliability, and lower maintenance costs in harsh operating environments. This trend is driving the adoption of duplex stainless steel, super duplex alloys, nickel-based alloys, and advanced coated flange solutions. These materials provide strong resistance to pitting, crevice corrosion, chloride stress corrosion cracking, and high-temperature oxidation. Their performance makes them suitable for systems exposed to aggressive media, high pressure, corrosive hydrocarbons, and fluctuating temperatures.

Offshore oil and gas exploration and deepwater development represent important growth areas for the flanges market. Equipment used in these environments must withstand prolonged exposure to seawater, pressure variations, and corrosive substances. Duplex and super duplex stainless steels are increasingly replacing conventional materials because of their strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance, supporting safer operations and improved asset performance. Nickel-based alloys are also gaining traction in chemical processing and power generation facilities operating under highly acidic or high-temperature conditions.

Advanced coated flange solutions are creating additional market opportunities by offering a cost-effective alternative to full alloy construction. Epoxy, PTFE, and thermal spray coatings can improve corrosion protection while controlling material costs. This approach expands access to high-performance flanges across mid-tier industrial applications. In response, flange manufacturers are investing in advanced metallurgy, precision forging, surface engineering, and production technologies that improve product quality and lifecycle economics.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a significant market for flanges, supported by industrialization, urbanization, energy demand, and infrastructure investment. Growing requirements for clean water in rural communities are encouraging the expansion of water and wastewater management facilities. At the same time, offshore oil and gas projects in China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and other regional markets are increasing demand for reliable piping components.

In July 2023, Malaysian government company Petronas stated that it had constructed six new locations for offshore oil and gas facilities. Continued development of offshore energy infrastructure is expected to support regional demand for flanges designed for challenging operating conditions. Broader investment in chemical processing, utilities, marine infrastructure, and industrial facilities is also contributing to Asia Pacific flanges market growth.

Key flanges market players profiled in the report include AFG Holdings Inc, General Flange & Forge LLC, FLANGE WORKS BEBITZ GMBH, Armetal Stainless Pipe, Metalfar Prodotti Industriali S.p.A., Coastal Flange, Inc., London Fittings & Flanges Ltd, Kerkau Manufacturing Inc, KME Germany GmbH, and Texas Flange. Competitive strategies increasingly focus on material innovation, precision manufacturing, corrosion-resistant products, product customization, and support for critical infrastructure applications.

The report's market estimates were developed through primary and secondary research. Internal and external sources were used to gather qualitative and quantitative information, assess market segments, and prepare the industry forecast. Primary interviews with VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, consultants, and key opinion leaders were conducted to validate the findings and provide additional analytical insight.

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Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Flanges Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.7 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.8 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.3 Market Concentration

4. Flanges Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Investment in Oil and Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Development

4.1.2 Increase in Investments in Water and Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure

4.1.3 Growth in Demand for Renewable Energy Worldwide

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Raw Material Price Fluctuations

4.2.2 Longer Time Required for Installing Flanges

4.2.3 Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growth of Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

4.3.2 Manufacturers Focus on Developing Custom Products

4.3.3 Use of Advanced Corrosion-Resistant Materials

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Adoption of Automation and Precision Manufacturing

4.4.2 Integration of Smart Inspection Technologies

4.4.3 Focus on Sustainability and Lightweight Solutions

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Flanges Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Flanges Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 Flanges Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Flanges Market Revenue Analysis - Type

6.1 Flanges Market Forecasts and Analysis by Type

6.1.1 Weld Neck

6.1.1.1 Overview

6.1.1.2 Weld Neck: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.2 Slip-On

6.1.2.1 Overview

6.1.2.2 Slip-On: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.3 Socket Weld

6.1.3.1 Overview

6.1.3.2 Socket Weld: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.4 Lap Joint

6.1.4.1 Overview

6.1.4.2 Lap Joint: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.5 Blind

6.1.5.1 Overview

6.1.5.2 Blind: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.6 Others

6.1.6.1 Overview

6.1.6.2 Others: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7. Flanges Market Revenue Analysis - Material

7.1 Flanges Market Forecasts and Analysis by Material

7.1.1 Stainless Steel

7.1.1.1 Overview

7.1.1.2 Stainless Steel: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.2 Carbon Steel

7.1.2.1 Overview

7.1.2.2 Carbon Steel: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.3 Alloy Steel

7.1.3.1 Overview

7.1.3.2 Alloy Steel: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.4 Others

7.1.4.1 Overview

7.1.4.2 Others: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. Flanges Market Revenue Analysis - Application

8.1 Flanges Market Forecasts and Analysis by Application

8.1.1 Oil and Gas

8.1.1.1 Overview

8.1.1.2 Oil and Gas: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.2 Chemical and Petrochemical

8.1.2.1 Overview

8.1.2.2 Chemical and Petrochemical: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.3 Power Generation

8.1.3.1 Overview

8.1.3.2 Power Generation: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4 Manufacturing

8.1.4.1 Overview

8.1.4.2 Manufacturing: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.5 Water Management

8.1.5.1 Overview

8.1.5.2 Water Management: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.6 Food and Beverages

8.1.6.1 Overview

8.1.6.2 Food and Beverages: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.7 Others

8.1.7.1 Overview

8.1.7.2 Others: Flanges Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9. Flanges Market - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America

9.1.1 North America Flanges Market Overview

9.1.2 North America: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.3 North America: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.1.3.1 Type

9.1.3.2 Material

9.1.3.3 Application

9.1.4 North America: Flanges Market Breakdown by Countries

9.1.4.1 United States Market

9.1.4.1.1 United States: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.4.1.2 United States: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.1.4.1.2.1 Type

9.1.4.1.2.2 Material

9.1.4.1.2.3 Application

9.1.4.2 Canada Market

9.1.4.2.1 Canada: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.4.2.2 Canada: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.1.4.2.2.1 Type

9.1.4.2.2.2 Material

9.1.4.2.2.3 Application

9.1.4.3 Mexico Market

9.1.4.3.1 Mexico: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.1.4.3.2 Mexico: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.1.4.3.2.1 Type

9.1.4.3.2.2 Material

9.1.4.3.2.3 Application

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Europe Flanges Market Overview

9.2.2 Europe: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.2.3 Europe: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.2.3.1 Type

9.2.3.2 Material

9.2.3.3 Application

9.2.4 Europe: Flanges Market Breakdown by Countries

9.2.4.1 Germany Market

9.2.4.1.1 Germany: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.2.4.1.2 Germany: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.2.4.1.2.1 Type

9.2.4.1.2.2 Material

9.2.4.1.2.3 Application

9.2.4.2 France Market

9.2.4.2.1 France: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.2.4.2.2 France: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.2.4.2.2.1 Type

9.2.4.2.2.2 Material

9.2.4.2.2.3 Application

9.2.4.3 Italy Market

9.2.4.3.1 Italy: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.2.4.3.2 Italy: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.2.4.3.2.1 Type

9.2.4.3.2.2 Material

9.2.4.3.2.3 Application

9.2.4.4 United Kingdom Market

9.2.4.4.1 United Kingdom: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.2.4.4.2 United Kingdom: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.2.4.4.2.1 Type

9.2.4.4.2.2 Material

9.2.4.4.2.3 Application

9.2.4.5 Russia Market

9.2.4.5.1 Russia: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.2.4.5.2 Russia: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.2.4.5.2.1 Type

9.2.4.5.2.2 Material

9.2.4.5.2.3 Application

9.2.4.6 Rest of Europe Market

9.2.4.6.1 Rest of Europe: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.2.4.6.2 Rest of Europe: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.2.4.6.2.1 Type

9.2.4.6.2.2 Material

9.2.4.6.2.3 Application

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Flanges Market Overview

9.3.2 Asia Pacific: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.3.3 Asia Pacific: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.3.3.1 Type

9.3.3.2 Material

9.3.3.3 Application

9.3.4 Asia Pacific: Flanges Market Breakdown by Countries

9.3.4.1 China Market

9.3.4.1.1 China: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.3.4.1.2 China: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.3.4.1.2.1 Type

9.3.4.1.2.2 Material

9.3.4.1.2.3 Application

9.3.4.2 Japan Market

9.3.4.2.1 Japan: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.3.4.2.2 Japan: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.3.4.2.2.1 Type

9.3.4.2.2.2 Material

9.3.4.2.2.3 Application

9.3.4.3 India Market

9.3.4.3.1 India: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.3.4.3.2 India: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.3.4.3.2.1 Type

9.3.4.3.2.2 Material

9.3.4.3.2.3 Application

9.3.4.4 Australia Market

9.3.4.4.1 Australia: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.3.4.4.2 Australia: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.3.4.4.2.1 Type

9.3.4.4.2.2 Material

9.3.4.4.2.3 Application

9.3.4.5 South Korea Market

9.3.4.5.1 South Korea: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.3.4.5.2 South Korea: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.3.4.5.2.1 Type

9.3.4.5.2.2 Material

9.3.4.5.2.3 Application

9.3.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Market

9.3.4.6.1 Rest of Asia Pacific: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.3.4.6.2 Rest of Asia Pacific: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.3.4.6.2.1 Type

9.3.4.6.2.2 Material

9.3.4.6.2.3 Application

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Middle East and Africa Flanges Market Overview

9.4.2 Middle East and Africa: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.4.3 Middle East and Africa: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.4.3.1 Type

9.4.3.2 Material

9.4.3.3 Application

9.4.4 Middle East and Africa: Flanges Market Breakdown by Countries

9.4.4.1 South Africa Market

9.4.4.1.1 South Africa: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.4.4.1.2 South Africa: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.4.4.1.2.1 Type

9.4.4.1.2.2 Material

9.4.4.1.2.3 Application

9.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia Market

9.4.4.2.1 Saudi Arabia: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.4.4.2.2 Saudi Arabia: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.4.4.2.2.1 Type

9.4.4.2.2.2 Material

9.4.4.2.2.3 Application

9.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates Market

9.4.4.3.1 United Arab Emirates: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.4.4.3.2 United Arab Emirates: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.4.4.3.2.1 Type

9.4.4.3.2.2 Material

9.4.4.3.2.3 Application

9.4.4.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa Market

9.4.4.4.1 Rest of Middle East and Africa: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.4.4.4.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.4.4.4.2.1 Type

9.4.4.4.2.2 Material

9.4.4.4.2.3 Application

9.5 South and Central America

9.5.1 South and Central America Flanges Market Overview

9.5.2 South and Central America: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.5.3 South and Central America: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.5.3.1 Type

9.5.3.2 Material

9.5.3.3 Application

9.5.4 South and Central America: Flanges Market Breakdown by Countries

9.5.4.1 Brazil Market

9.5.4.1.1 Brazil: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.5.4.1.2 Brazil: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.5.4.1.2.1 Type

9.5.4.1.2.2 Material

9.5.4.1.2.3 Application

9.5.4.2 Argentina Market

9.5.4.2.1 Argentina: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.5.4.2.2 Argentina: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.5.4.2.2.1 Type

9.5.4.2.2.2 Material

9.5.4.2.2.3 Application

9.5.4.3 Rest of South and Central America Market

9.5.4.3.1 Rest of South and Central America: Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

9.5.4.3.2 Rest of South and Central America: Flanges Market - By Segmentation

9.5.4.3.2.1 Type

9.5.4.3.2.2 Material

9.5.4.3.2.3 Application

10. Flanges Market Industry Landscape

11. Flanges Market - Key Company Profiles

11.1 AFG Holdings Inc

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 General Flange & Forge LLC

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Developments

11.3 FLANGE WORKS BEBITZ GMBH

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Developments

11.4 Armetal Stainless Pipe

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Developments

11.5 Metalfar Prodotti Industriali S.p.A.

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products and Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Developments

11.6 Coastal Flange, Inc.

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.3 Products and Services

11.6.4 Financial Overview

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Developments

11.7 London Fittings & Flanges Ltd

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Products and Services

11.7.4 Financial Overview

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Developments

11.8 Kerkau Manufacturing Inc

11.8.1 Key Facts

11.8.2 Business Description

11.8.3 Products and Services

11.8.4 Financial Overview

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Developments

11.9 Texas Flange

11.9.1 Key Facts

11.9.2 Business Description

11.9.3 Products and Services

11.9.4 Financial Overview

11.9.5 SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Key Developments

11.10 KME Germany GmbH

11.10.1 Key Facts

11.10.2 Business Description

11.10.3 Products and Services

11.10.4 Financial Overview

11.10.5 SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Key Developments

12. Appendix

12.1 Glossary

12.2 Research Methodology and Approach

12.2.1 Secondary Research

12.2.2 Primary Research

12.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

12.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

12.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

12.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

12.2.5 Currency Conversion

12.3 About the Analyst

12.4 Market Intelligence Cloud

List of Tables [183]

List of Figures [61]

Companies

The List of Companies - Flanges Market



AFG Holdings Inc

General Flange & Forge LLC

FLANGE WORKS BEBITZ GMBH

Armetal Stainless Pipe

Metalfar Prodotti Industriali S.p.A.

Coastal Flange, Inc.

London Fittings & Flanges Ltd

Kerkau Manufacturing Inc

KME Germany GmbH Texas Flange

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