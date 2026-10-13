Fortuna Intersects 7.8 G/T Gold Over 12.8 Meters At Southern Arc, Diamba Sud, And Advances Exploration At Bambadji, Senegal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to report updated results from exploration drilling at the Southern Arc and Kassasoko deposits at the Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal, and the start of drilling at Kabewest on the recently acquired and contiguous Bambadji properties. Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented,“The recently completed reverse circulation and diamond drilling program adjacent to the Southern Arc and Kassasoko deposits has continued to return very encouraging results beyond the current pit designs. Results such as the 3.9 g/t Au intersection over an estimated true width of 40.8 meters from 228 meters in drill hole DSR1149 highlight the opportunity to further expand the Diamba Sud Mineral Reserve.” Mr. Weedon continued,“At our recently acquired Bambadji properties, exploration drilling has commenced at Kabewest, with six drill rigs operating as part of an $8 million drilling campaign for the remainder of 2026. Kabewest is the largest and most advanced drill-defined target on the property and is located only 2.3 kilometres from the proposed Diamba Sud plant site. Initial drill core samples have highlighted strong similarities to the breccia-hosted mineralization at Diamba Sud, and we look forward to receiving the assay results.” Southern Arc Drilling highlights

DSDD699: 6.8 g/t Au

18.9 g/t Au

22.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 12.0 meters from 96 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 98 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 103 meters

DSDD715: 2.4 g/t Au

11.5 g/t Au

2.8 g/t Au

24.6 g/t Au

12.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 28.0 meters from 92 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 124 meters

over an estimated true width of 20.8 meters from 155 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 169 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 180 meters

DSDD792:



5.0 g/t Au

24.8 g/t Au

3.9 g/t Au

25.2 g/t Au

11.6 g/t Au

21.1 g/t Au

1.9 g/t Au

11.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.2 meters from 154 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 162 meters

over an estimated true width of 17.6 meters from 186 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 187 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 195 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 198 meters

over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 216 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 227 meters

DSDD799: 1.8 g/t Au

24.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 56.8 meters from 26 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 85 meters

DSR1149:

1.4 g/t Au

3.9 g/t Au

10.2 g/t Au

17.3 g/t Au

17.4 g/t Au

11.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.4 meters from 187 meters

over an estimated true width of 40.8 meters from 228 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 248 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 261 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 272 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 274 meters



DSR1128:

7.8 g/t Au

59.5 g/t Au

29.8 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 12.8 meters from 103 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 112 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 114 meters



DSR1132:

4.5 g/t Au

59.7 g/t Au

13.9 g/t A u

over an estimated true width of 20.0 meters from 65 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 69 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 76 meters



Since the previous exploration results update in February 2026, a further 196 reverse circulation (“RC”) and diamond drilling (“DD”) holes, totalling 36,592 meters, have been completed at Southern Arc (refer to Figure 1), concluding the program (refer to Fortuna news release dated February 25, 2026,“Fortuna intersects 6.0 g/t gold over 24.1 meters at Southern Arc, Diamba Sud Project, Senegal”). The program successfully identified depth and strike extensions to the northeast and southwest, as well as parallel structures to the southeast, where mineralization remains open. For example, DSR1132 intersected 4.5 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 20.0 meters from 65 meters within a broad zone of mineralization beyond the current pit design (refer to Figure 2). This zone remains open at depth, further demonstrating the open nature of the mineralization. An updated estimate is intended to be prepared for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve reporting as at year-end, and further step-out drilling is planned for 2027.

Mineralization at Southern Arc occurs as variable fine stockwork vein arrays and diffuse pyrite-silica flooding, with a strong spatial association to hydrothermal breccias and carbonate units. The system commonly exhibits extensive hematite alteration, consistent with mineralization observed at other Diamba Sud deposits.

Figure 1: Diamba Sud Gold Project: Location of Mineral Resource Deposits and Exploration Targets







Figure 2: Diamba Sud Gold Project: Southern Arc Deposit, Long Section 375NE







Kassasoko Drilling Highlights

DSR1119: 5.0 g/t Au

19.1 g/t Au

2.9 g/t Au

8.1 g/t Au

21.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 88 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 88 meters

over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 131 meters

over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 146 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 146 meters

DSR1122: 3.5 g/t Au

19.8 g/t Au

8.8 g/t Au

17.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.2 meters from 49 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 54 meters

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 137 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 137 meters

DSR1157:

2.8 g/t Au

3.0 g/t Au

13.5 g/t Au

19.3 g/t Au

28.3 g/t Au

3.3 g/t Au

11.3 g/t Au

over an estimated true width of 9.6 meters from 75 meters

over an estimated true width of 27.2 meters from 95 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 110 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 112 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 116 meters

over an estimated true width of 3.2 meters from 178 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 181 meters



DSR1169: 4.8 g/t Au

22.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.2 meters from 139 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 141 meters DSR1171: 1.0 g/t Au

1.9 g/t Au

22.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.8 meters from 96 meters

over an estimated true width of 24 meters from 160 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 182 meters

A program of 53 RC and DD holes, totalling 8,787 meters, has been completed at Kassasoko since the previous exploration update. This program was designed to test for expansion of the mineralized footprint through step-out drilling and evaluate its link to the nearby Western Splay deposit. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.

Mineralization at Kassasoko occurs within intercalated hydrothermal breccias, carbonate metasedimentary units, and granitic to dioritic intrusive rocks. It is typically associated with vein arrays preferentially hosted within hydrothermal breccias.

Bambadji, Senegal: Exploration Work Program

Drilling has commenced on the recently acquired Bambadji project (refer to Figure 3), with five DD rigs and 1 RC rig currently operating as part of an $8 million, 51,000-meter exploration program for the balance of 2026 (refer to Fortuna news release dated August 10, 2026,“Fortuna acquires highly prospective Bambadji Project in Senegal from Barrick and IAMGOLD”).

Figure 3: Bambadji Gold Project: Location of Exploration Targets







Note: Probable Mineral Reserves of 20.5 million tonnes averaging 1.75 g/t Au, containing 1.15 million ounces of gold have been reported for Diamba Sud (refer to Fortuna news release dated June 29, 2026,“Fortuna delivers robust Feasibility Study for the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal: After-tax IRR of 60% and NPV5% of US$1 billion using US$3,500/oz”).

Following an extensive data review, more than eight drill-ready targets have been identified and prioritized for drilling in 2026. Six drill rigs are currently operating at Kabewest, the most advanced target, located approximately 2.3 kilometers from the proposed Diamba Sud plant site. An initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for Kabewest is expected to be included in the Company's annual Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource update, planned for publication in the first quarter of 2027. Drilling will progressively advance to additional prospects, including Fatima, Djenebou, Latifa, Kach, Wari, and Kabetea, throughout the remainder of 2026 and into the first half of 2027.

In addition, work is continuing to further refine targets for the 2027 field season across the more than 60-kilometer strike length of the newly acquired permits. Three highly prospective mineralized trends have been identified based on geophysical and geochemical data and supported by field mapping. Limited historical drilling was generally shallow and widely spaced, with several multi-kilometer gaps along these anomalous gold trends providing compelling targets for Fortuna's 2026 and 2027 exploration programs.

Geological logging of the initial DD holes at Kabewest has highlighted strong similarities to the nearby Diamba Sud style of mineralization, including extensive hydrothermal brecciation, hematite-silica alteration, and pyrite development (refer to Figure 4), consistent with mineralization previously modelled by Barrick (refer to Figure 5). Assay results are pending.

Integration of the former Barrick technical staff into Fortuna's Senegal exploration team has been successfully completed, providing valuable continuity, supporting the rapid advancement of field and drilling activities, and enhancing the Company's understanding of the region's broader geological architecture.

Figure 4: Examples of hydrothermal breccia from Kabewest highlighting similarities to the Area D mineralization style at Diamba Sud







For full details of drill hole DSDD385, refer to Fortuna news release dated May 27, 2025“Fortuna drills 8.6 g/t gold over 13.6 meters at Southern Arc prospect, Diamba Sud Project, Senegal”.

Figure 5: Cross section 150SW through Kabewest highlighting historic mineralized interval







Note: For historic drilling details, refer to Fortuna news release dated August 10, 2026“Fortuna acquires highly prospective Bambadji Project in Senegal from Barrick and IAMGOLD”

Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported by Company vehicle or commercial courier to ALS Global's preparation laboratories in Kedougou, Senegal with prepared sample pulps then transported via commercial courier to ALS Global's analytical facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Samples returning assays >10 ppm Au were reanalyzed using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS Global laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines in Argentina, Côte d'Ivoire, and Peru, and the feasibility-stage Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Our exploration portfolio spans our operating jurisdictions as well as Guinea and Guyana. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

CEO and Director

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively,“Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; statements regarding the development of the Diamba Sud project, including the proposed plant site, that an updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimate is intended to be prepared for year-end, and drilling plans for 2027; statements that an initial Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for Kabewest is expected in the first quarter of 2027; the Company's drilling plans at the Bambadji project; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as“estimated,”“potential,”“open,”“future,”“assumed,”“projected,”“used,”“detailed,”“has been,”“gain,”“planned,”“reflecting,”“will,”“anticipated,”“estimated,”“containing,”“remaining,”“to be,” or statements that events,“could” or“should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; uncertainty relating to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; uncertainty relating to capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns; risks relating to the Company's ability to replace its Mineral Reserves; risks associated with mineral exploration and project development; uncertainty relating to the repatriation of funds as a result of currency controls; environmental matters including obtaining or renewing environmental permits and potential liability claims; uncertainty relating to nature and climate conditions; laws and regulations regarding the protection of the environment (including greenhouse gas emission reduction and other decarbonization requirements) and the uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of omnibus Bill C-59 and the related amendments to the Competition Act (Canada); risks associated with political instability and changes to the regulations governing the Company's business operations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business; risks associated with war, hostilities or other conflicts, such as the Ukrainian – Russian, Israel- – Hamas, and Iran – Israel and United States conflicts, and the impacts such conflicts may have on global economic activity; risks relating to the termination of the Company's mining concessions in certain circumstances; developing and maintaining relationships with local communities and stakeholders; risks associated with losing control of public perception as a result of social media and other web-based applications; potential opposition to the Company's exploration, development and operational activities; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing for planned exploration and development activities; property title matters; risks relating to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by the Company; impairments; risks associated with climate change legislation; reliance on key personnel; adequacy of insurance coverage; operational safety and security risks; legal proceedings and potential legal proceedings; uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; risks relating to a global pandemic, which could impact the Company's business, operations, financial condition and share price; competition; fluctuations in metal prices; risks associated with entering into commodity forward and option contracts for base metals production; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; tax audits and reassessments; risks related to hedging; uncertainty relating to concentrate treatment charges and transportation costs; sufficiency of monies allotted by the Company for land reclamation; risks associated with dependence upon information technology systems, which are subject to disruption, damage, failure and risks with implementation and integration; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the accuracy of the Company's current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected head grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and effect of global and local inflation; geo-political uncertainties on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms including for the construction of a mine at the Diamba Sud Project and the underground mining method at the Séguéla Mine; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves

Technical disclosure regarding the Company's properties included herein has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and information included herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1: Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal: Drill program details and assay results

HoleID Easting (WGS84_29N) Northing (WGS84_29N) Elev. (m) EOH 1,2 Depth (m) UTM Azimuth Dip Depth 2,3 From (m) Depth 2 To (m) Drilled 2 Width (m) ETW 4 (m) Au (ppm) Hole Type 5 Area DSDD726 231544 1425966 144 94 150 -55 78 87 9 7.20 1.5 DD Kassasoko DSDD729 231589 1425904 145 112 150 -55 27 28 1 0.80 7.6 DD Kassasoko 38 66 28 22.40 0.7 DD Kassasoko Including 41 42 1 Core Loss DD Kassasoko DSDD734 231566 1425922 145 101 150 -55 15 23 8 6.40 1.3 DD Kassasoko 30 40 10 8.00 0.5 DD Kassasoko DSDD737 231793 1425932 144 80 150 -55 NSI DD Kassasoko DSDD770 231535 1426150 147 204 270 -50 110 117 7 5.60 2.1 DD Kassasoko 195 204 9 7.20 0.6 DD Kassasoko DSDD774 231556 1426104 146 186 150 -50 120 150 30 24.00 0.6 DD Kassasoko 170 185 15 12.00 1.8 DD Kassasoko DSDD781 231443 1426104 143 198 150 -50 NSI DD Kassasoko DSDD787 231569 1426186 147 198 150 -50 NSI DD Kassasoko DSDD808 231414 1426157 146 269 150 -50 61 68 7 5.60 3.3 DD Kassasoko 74 83 9 7.20 2.2 DD Kassasoko 96 113 17 13.60 1.3 DD Kassasoko DSDD812 231497 1426133 146 254 150 -50 141 145 4 3.20 1.7 DD Kassasoko 207 216 9 7.20 2.1 DD Kassasoko Including 211 212 1 0.80 10.9 DD Kassasoko 228 230 2 1.60 3.6 DD Kassasoko DSDD815 231480 1426163 146 289 150 -50 180 186 6 4.80 1.1 DD Kassasoko 217 237 20 16.00 0.8 DD Kassasoko DSDD820 231352 1426175 146 305 150 -50 NSI DD Kassasoko DSR1065 231531 1425934 145 114 150 -50 38 40 2 1.60 2.9 RC Kassasoko DSR1066 231518 1425911 145 108 150 -50 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1067 231600 1425810 144 117 150 -50 13 20 7 5.60 3.3 RC Kassasoko Including 14 15 1 0.80 13.6 RC Kassasoko DSR1068 231626 1425811 144 108 150 -50 RC Kassasoko DSR1069 231529 1425834 144 100 150 -55 45 62 17 13.60 0.5 RC Kassasoko 71 76 5 4.00 2.8 RC Kassasoko Including 73 74 1 0.80 12.2 RC Kassasoko DSR1070 231544 1425812 144 88 150 -55 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1071 231693 1425835 144 130 150 -55 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1072 231643 1425968 143 108 150 -55 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1073 231629 1425998 143 120 150 -55 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1074 231660 1425993 143 162 150 -55 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1075 231577 1426003 144 90 150 -55 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1116 231549 1426126 147 168 150 -50 113 114 1 0.80 6.3 RC Kassasoko 124 157 33 26.40 1.4 RC Kassasoko DSR1117 231518 1426168 148 200 150 -50 88 90 2 1.60 3.9 RC Kassasoko 111 121 10 8.00 1.4 RC Kassasoko DSR1118 231424 1426137 145 168 150 -50 53 67 14 11.20 0.7 RC Kassasoko 76 77 1 0.80 5.9 RC Kassasoko 93 111 18 14.40 2.7 RC Kassasoko Including 110 111 1 0.80 28.2 RC Kassasoko 162 167 5 4.00 3.5 RC Kassasoko Including 164 165 1 0.80 14.0 RC Kassasoko DSR1119 231406 1426176 142 186 150 -50 88 95 7 5.60 5.0 RC Kassasoko Including 88 89 1 0.80 19.1 RC Kassasoko 131 138 7 5.60 2.9 RC Kassasoko 146 153 7 5.60 8.1 RC Kassasoko Including 146 148 2 1.60 21.9 RC Kassasoko DSR1120 231818 1426064 145 132 150 -50 63 68 5 4.00 1.6 RC Kassasoko DSR1121 231788 1426107 146 198 150 -50 8 16 8 6.40 1.4 RC Kassasoko 142 151 9 7.20 0.9 RC Kassasoko DSR1122 231769 1426152 145 180 150 -50 49 63 14 11.20 3.5 RC Kassasoko Including 54 55 1 0.80 19.8 RC Kassasoko 137 139 2 1.60 8.8 RC Kassasoko Including 137 138 1 0.80 17.2 RC Kassasoko DSR1123 231740 1426196 148 150 150 -50 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1124 231714 1426235 149 186 150 -50 77 85 8 6.40 1.0 RC Kassasoko DSR1127 231642 1426374 150 162 150 -50 135 142 7 5.60 1.7 RC Kassasoko DSR1153 231703 1426155 147 150 150 -50 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1154 231676 1426197 148 150 150 -50 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1155 231651 1426247 149 186 150 -50 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1156 231739 1426118 147 150 150 -50 100 101 1 0.80 6.6 RC Kassasoko DSR1157 231627 1426099 146 182 150 -50 75 87 12 9.60 2.8 RC Kassasoko 95 129 34 27.20 3.0 RC Kassasoko Including 110 111 1 0.80 13.5 RC Kassasoko And 112 113 1 0.80 19.3 RC Kassasoko And 116 117 1 0.80 28.3 RC Kassasoko 137 150 13 10.40 0.9 RC Kassasoko 178 182 4 3.20 3.3 RC Kassasoko Including 181 182 1 0.80 11.3 RC Kassasoko DSR1158 231600 1426128 147 180 150 -50 90 121 31 24.80 1.3 RC Kassasoko Including 108 109 1 0.80 10.6 RC Kassasoko 129 151 22 17.60 0.7 RC Kassasoko DSR1159 231836 1426125 147 174 150 -50 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1160 231819 1426166 147 210 150 -50 78 81 3 2.40 2.0 RC Kassasoko DSR1161 231581 1426063 145 184 150 -50 147 161 14 11.20 0.6 RC Kassasoko 168 184 16 12.80 0.5 RC Kassasoko DSR1162 231549 1426033 144 162 150 -50 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1163 231436 1426031 145 180 150 -50 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1164 231461 1425987 145 150 150 -50 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1165 231413 1425968 146 126 150 -50 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1166 231529 1426082 146 192 150 -50 184 192 8 6.40 1.1 RC Kassasoko DSR1167 231683 1426099 145 162 150 -50 82 99 17 13.60 1.1 RC Kassasoko 130 135 5 4.00 1.1 RC Kassasoko 146 162 16 12.80 2.1 RC Kassasoko DSR1168 231655 1426144 147 192 150 -50 84 90 6 4.80 1.7 RC Kassasoko 140 148 8 6.40 0.6 RC Kassasoko 170 177 7 5.60 1.1 RC Kassasoko DSR1169 231629 1426187 148 180 150 -50 139 153 14 11.20 4.8 RC Kassasoko Including 141 142 1 0.80 22.3 RC Kassasoko 168 176 8 6.40 0.9 RC Kassasoko DSR1170 231608 1426226 149 204 150 -50 151 156 5 4.00 1.4 RC Kassasoko 166 186 20 16.00 2.1 RC Kassasoko Including 177 178 1 0.80 10.2 RC Kassasoko DSR1171 231584 1426271 149 204 150 -50 96 117 21 16.80 1.0 RC Kassasoko 129 134 5 4.00 1.2 RC Kassasoko 148 154 6 4.80 1.4 RC Kassasoko 160 190 30 24.00 1.9 RC Kassasoko Including 182 183 1 0.80 22.3 RC Kassasoko DSR1172 231389 1426012 145 204 150 -50 188 190 2 1.60 3.9 RC Kassasoko DSR1111 233734 1425582 143 156 150 -60 NSI RC Kouroudiako DSR1112 233692 1425646 142 174 150 -60 34 44 10 8.00 0.5 RC Kouroudiako DSR1113 233901 1425531 147 144 150 -60 NSI RC Kouroudiako DSR1114 233851 1425607 147 174 150 -60 56 63 7 5.60 0.9 RC Kouroudiako DSR1115 233773 1425835 147 138 150 -60 46 59 13 10.40 1.1 RC Kouroudiako DSDD670 231065 1426675 153 132 270 -55 93 103 10 8.00 1.8 DD Moungoundi 115 123.7 8.7 6.96 1.9 DD Moungoundi DSDD673 231065 1426650 152 215 270 -55 114 119 5 4.00 1.1 DD Moungoundi DSDD675 230793 1426847 153 119 90 -55 41 45 4 3.20 2.4 DD Moungoundi DSDD679 230765 1426844 152 149 90 -55 13 14 1 0.80 6.4 DD Moungoundi 104 124 20 16.00 0.8 DD Moungoundi DSDD682 230957 1426720 152 104 90 -55 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD684 230890 1426730 152 162 90 -55 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD762 232644 1425974 141 215 150 -50 145 154 9 7.20 1.1 DD Moungoundi 170 197 27 21.60 1.6 DD Moungoundi DSDD764 231012 1426621 151 152 270 -55 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD767 231086 1426651 152 224 270 -55 81 100 19 15.20 1.5 DD Moungoundi DSDD772 231089 1426674 152 197 270 -55 63 69 6 4.80 4.1 DD Moungoundi 95 115 20 16.00 0.8 DD Moungoundi 121 127 6 4.80 0.9 DD Moungoundi DSDD778 230963 1426629 150 226 270 -55 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD470 232763 1426110 144 322 150 -50 138 141 3 2.40 3.7 RCD Southern Arc 270 307 37 29.60 1.0 RCD Southern Arc DSDD668 232210 1426169 145 168 150 -50 72 84 12 9.60 1.4 DD Southern Arc Including 83 84 1 0.80 13.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD669 232662 1426136 144 159 150 -50 107 108 1 0.80 5.8 DD Southern Arc DSDD671 232698 1426119 145 231 150 -50 148 150 2 1.60 2.9 DD Southern Arc 197 204 7 5.60 1.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD672 232239 1426074 145 84 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD674 232314 1426105 143 176 150 -50 37 54.2 17.2 13.76 1.2 DD Southern Arc DSDD676 232910 1426021 143 138 150 -50 39 46 7 5.60 0.8 DD Southern Arc 57 77.2 20.2 16.16 0.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD677 232298 1426137 143 210 150 -50 34 42 8 6.40 1.4 DD Southern Arc 63 74 11 8.80 1.0 DD Southern Arc 85 101 16 12.80 0.7 DD Southern Arc 208 210 2 1.60 3.7 DD Southern Arc DSDD678 232882 1426046 143 171 150 -50 28 33 5 4.00 6.9 DD Southern Arc Including 30 32 2 1.60 15.8 DD Southern Arc DSDD680 232864 1426338 143 297 150 -50 83 87 4 3.20 4.3 DD Southern Arc 93 99 6 4.80 12.9 DD Southern Arc Including 93 94 1 0.80 31.1 DD Southern Arc And 97 99 2 1.60 22.8 DD Southern Arc DSDD681 232267 1426457 148 225 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD683 232818 1426343 143 264 150 -50 109 132 23 18.40 1.2 DD Southern Arc 195 202 7 5.60 0.8 DD Southern Arc DSDD685 232913 1426341 143 263 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD686 232867 1425933 143 266 150 -50 175 191 16 12.80 0.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD689 232887 1426336 143 291 150 -50 203 206 3 2.40 36.9 DD Southern Arc Including 205 206 1 0.80 108.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD690 232795 1426332 143 344 150 -50 100 112 12 9.60 0.9 DD Southern Arc 167 180 13 10.40 4.5 DD Southern Arc 229 231 2 1.60 3.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD691 232842 1425923 143 215 150 -50 127 145 18 14.40 0.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD692 232850 1426294 143 290 150 -48 126 134 8 6.40 2.9 DD Southern Arc 222 241 19 15.20 0.7 DD Southern Arc DSDD694 232910 1426297 143 231 150 -50 121 124 3 2.40 3.2 DD Southern Arc DSDD695 232881 1425946 143 215 150 -50 137 156 19 15.20 0.6 DD Southern Arc 164 203 39 31.20 0.7 DD Southern Arc DSDD696 232789 1426398 143 288 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD697 232861 1426383 143 291 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD698 232943 1425938 143 200 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD699 232761 1426377 144 330 150 -50 96 111 15 12.00 6.8 DD Southern Arc Including 98 101 3 2.40 18.9 DD Southern Arc And 103 104 1 0.80 22.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD700 232831 1426378 143 273 150 -50 184 197 13 10.40 1.1 DD Southern Arc DSDD702 232973 1425978 143 187 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD703 233162 1425965 141 183 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD704 232723 1426413 145 393 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD705 233047 1426115 141 198 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD707 232783 1425818 141 180 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD708 233121 1426186 145 249 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD709 232760 1425810 140 215 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD710 232395 1426062 142 219 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD711 232888 1425895 143 264 150 -50 17 31 14 11.20 0.6 DD Southern Arc 100 146 46 36.80 0.7 DD Southern Arc 208 215 7 5.60 1.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD712 232429 1426086 141 243 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD713 232731 1425763 141 212 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD715 232355 1426010 142 207 150 -50 92 127 35 28.00 2.4 DD Southern Arc Including 124 125 1 0.80 11.5 DD Southern Arc 155 181 26 20.80 2.8 DD Southern Arc Including 169 170 1 0.80 24.6 DD Southern Arc And 180 181 1 0.80 12.1 DD Southern Arc DSDD716 232705 1425808 141 227 150 -50 152 158 6 4.80 0.9 DD Southern Arc DSDD717 232873 1425886 142 222 150 -50 111 116 5 4.00 1.5 DD Southern Arc 154 168 14 11.20 0.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD718 232333 1426070 143 264 150 -50 116 137 21 16.80 2.3 DD Southern Arc DSDD719 232908 1425905 143 264 150 -50 44 53 9 7.20 0.8 DD Southern Arc 164 173 9 7.20 1.0 DD Southern Arc 237 256 19 15.20 1.1 DD Southern Arc DSDD720 232737 1425854 145 260 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD722 232370 1426101 145 204 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD723 232749 1425928 142 264 150 -50 70 91 21 16.80 2.2 DD Southern Arc Incliding 86 87 1 0.80 23.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD725 232405 1426126 141 225 150 -50 49 64 15 12.00 0.8 DD Southern Arc DSDD727 232761 1425866 141 151 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD728 232812 1425922 143 144 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD730 232463 1426123 142 186 150 -50 43 52 9 7.20 0.8 DD Southern Arc DSDD731 232740 1425900 141 183 150 -50 53 72 19 15.20 0.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD732 232289 1426047 143 141 150 -50 33 37 4 3.20 1.3 DD Southern Arc DSDD733 232822 1425853 142 182 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD735 232654 1425897 141 171 150 -50 121 158 37 29.60 1.4 DD Southern Arc DSDD736 232267 1426084 141 192 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD738 232543 1425979 142 102 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD739 232258 1426133 144 153 150 -50 26 34 8 6.40 1.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD740 232496 1425964 142 81 150 -50 6 12 6 4.80 1.1 DD Southern Arc DSDD741 232151 1426016 144 144 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD742 232240 1426128 144 168 150 -50 20 23 3 2.40 5.2 DD Southern Arc DSDD743 232340 1425998 147 210 150 -50 186 201 15 12.00 0.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD744 233075 1425803 141 123 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD745 232287 1426094 144 165 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD746 232382 1425975 141 186 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD747 232665 1425928 140 182 150 -50 106 113 7 5.60 1.2 DD Southern Arc 140 161 21 16.80 0.8 DD Southern Arc DSDD748 232713 1425897 140 154 150 -50 108 111 3 2.40 2.1 DD Southern Arc 117 120 3 2.40 5.3 DD Southern Arc DSDD749 232330 1426127 142 150 150 -50 18 20 2 1.60 4.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD750 232399 1426003 142 147 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD751 232628 1425937 141 179 150 -50 153 159 6 4.80 4.6 DD Southern Arc Including 153 154 1 0.80 14.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD752 232678 1425899 140 188 150 -50 117 129 12 9.60 1.2 DD Southern Arc DSDD753 232316 1426150 142 159 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD754 232385 1426027 142 153 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD755 232603 1425982 141 150 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD756 232364 1426145 142 168 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD757 232434 1426029 141 150 150 -50 49 50 1 0.80 7.8 DD Southern Arc DSDD758 232667 1425983 141 224 150 -50 138 140 2 1.60 3.4 DD Southern Arc 160 193 33 26.40 2.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD759 232689 1425885 140 227 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD760 232348 1426172 142 210 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD761 232350 1425980 142 237 150 -50 212 220 8 6.40 0.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD763 232954 1425816 142 257 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD765 232582 1426027 141 224 150 -50 196 207 11 8.80 3.6 DD Southern Arc Including 202 203 1 0.80 16.1 DD Southern Arc DSDD766 232442 1426164 142 168 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD768 232307 1425953 143 228 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD769 232618 1426018 141 197 150 -50 129 131 2 1.60 6.0 DD Southern Arc including 130 131 1 0.80 11.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD771 233026 1425893 143 233 150 -50 185 204 19 15.20 0.7 DD Southern Arc DSDD773 232277 1425996 143 246 150 -50 199 221 22 17.60 1.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD775 232683 1426107 144 248 150 -50 71 78 7 5.60 2.3 DD Southern Arc 170 176 6 4.80 1.6 DD Southern Arc 229 236 7 5.60 0.9 DD Southern Arc DSDD776 232994 1425839 142 62 150 -50 8 9 1 0.80 5.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD777 233019 1425797 141 71 150 -50 13 21 8 6.40 0.8 DD Southern Arc 48 56 8 6.40 1.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD779 232678 1425859 141 221 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD780 232959 1425763 141 164 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD782 232646 1426073 143 173 150 -50 79 89 10 8.00 0.8 DD Southern Arc 102 110 8 6.40 1.2 DD Southern Arc DSDD783 232801 1426050 143 287 150 -50 68 91 23 18.40 0.9 DD Southern Arc 118 133 15 12.00 2.3 DD Southern Arc 152 169 17 13.60 1.7 DD Southern Arc including 166 167 1 0.80 20.1 DD Southern Arc 189 193 4 3.20 1.7 DD Southern Arc 249 260 11 8.80 0.8 DD Southern Arc DSDD784 232685 1426009 142 198 150 -50 97 129 32 25.60 0.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD785 232914 1425794 141 185 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD786 232613 1425868 142 178 150 -50 103 113 10 8.00 0.6 DD Southern Arc 121 132 11 8.80 0.7 DD Southern Arc 139 149 10 8.00 1.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD788 232874 1426318 143 251 150 -50 184 189 5 4.00 1.2 DD Southern Arc 206 218 12 9.60 1.2 DD Southern Arc DSDD789 232808 1426316 143 299 150 -50 89 109 20 16.00 1.9 DD Southern Arc Including 90 91 1 0.80 14.4 DD Southern Arc 171 182 11 8.80 0.9 DD Southern Arc 223 225 2 1.60 6.2 DD Southern Arc DSDD790 232935 1426264 143 234 150 -50 191 224 33 26.40 1.9 DD Southern Arc Including 191 192 1 0.80 10.2 DD Southern Arc And 195 196 1 0.80 16.4 DD Southern Arc And 197 198 1 Core Loss DD Southern Arc DSDD791 232643 1425918 141 185 150 -50 151 168 17 13.60 0.7 DD Southern Arc DSDD792 232988 1426224 143 255 150 -50 154 163 9 7.20 5.0 DD Southern Arc including 162 163 1 0.80 24.8 DD Southern Arc 169 175 6 4.80 2.4 DD Southern Arc 186 208 22 17.60 3.9 DD Southern Arc including 187 188 1 0.80 25.2 DD Southern Arc And 195 196 1 0.80 11.6 DD Southern Arc And 198 199 1 0.80 21.1 DD Southern Arc 216 233 17 13.60 1.9 DD Southern Arc including 227 228 1 0.80 11.8 DD Southern Arc DSDD793 232665 1425874 141 152 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD794 232898 1426317 143 228 150 -50 140 143 3 2.40 3.2 DD Southern Arc DSDD795 232680 1425959 141 189 150 -50 127 144 17 13.60 0.8 DD Southern Arc 157 184 27 21.60 1.1 DD Southern Arc DSDD797 232909 1425847 142 206 150 -50 32 42 10 8.00 1.0 DD Southern Arc 72 77 5 4.00 1.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD798 232698 1425914 140 171 150 -50 96 112 16 12.80 0.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD799 232798 1426194 144 209 150 -50 26 97 71 56.80 1.8 DD Southern Arc Including 85 86 1 0.80 24.5 DD Southern Arc 121 125 4 3.20 1.6 DD Southern Arc 149 177 28 22.40 0.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD800 232852 1425988 143 254 150 -50 96 112 16 12.80 0.9 DD Southern Arc 141 165 24 19.20 2.0 DD Southern Arc 198 216 18 14.40 0.6 DD Southern Arc 224 239 15 12.00 3.7 DD Southern Arc Including 229 230 1 0.80 44.2 DD Southern Arc DSDD801 232704 1425962 140 195 150 -50 114 129 15 12.00 1.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD802 232934 1425863 142 267 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD803 232712 1426242 145 182 150 -50 57 60 3 2.40 2.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD804 232623 1426048 142 237 150 -50 150 172 22 17.60 1.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD805 232696 1426135 145 254 150 -50 74 84 10 8.00 1.2 DD Southern Arc 98 100 2 1.60 3.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD806 232932 1425807 142 173 150 -50 117 131 14 11.20 0.7 DD Southern Arc DSDD369 232795 1426236 144 227 150 -50 147 164 17 13.60 0.7 DD Southern Arc DSDD498 232713 1426154 145 246 150 -50 84.3 89.65 5.35 4.28 1.9 DD Southern Arc DSDD559 232753 1426132 145 180 150 -50 154 171 17 13.60 2.2 DD Southern Arc DSDD586 232536 1426234 145 263 150 -50 51.85 57 5.15 4.12 1.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD594 232561 1426182 144 242 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD601 232738 1426112 145 246 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD624 232671 1426026 142 240 150 -50 121 136 15 12.00 0.9 DD Southern Arc DSDD807 232885 1425838 142 184 150 -50 85 93 8 6.40 0.7 DD Southern Arc DSDD809 232898 1425926 143 308 150 -50 58 60 2 1.60 4.1 DD Southern Arc 91 105 14 11.20 0.7 DD Southern Arc 134 140 6 4.80 1.2 DD Southern Arc 278 287 9 7.20 0.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD810 232341 1426379 147 216 150 -50 58 67 9 7.20 1.8 DD Southern Arc 74 75 1 0.80 5.8 DD Southern Arc DSDD811 232743 1426424 144 228 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD813 232828 1425952 143 164 150 -50 71 83 12 9.60 0.8 DD Southern Arc DSDD814 232760 1425908 142 117 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD816 232786 1425921 143 80 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD818 232878 1425918 143 195 150 -50 33 51 18 14.40 0.6 DD Southern Arc 93 149 56 44.80 0.8 DD Southern Arc DSDD819 232815 1425880 143 60 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD821 232785 1425862 142 80 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD822 232773 1425882 142 104 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSR1006 232779 1426089 145 319 150 -50 180 221 41 32.80 1.6 RCD Southern Arc 262 285 23 18.40 2.6 RCD Southern Arc Including 283 284 1 0.80 23.5 RCD Southern Arc DSR1008 232738 1426160 145 204 150 -50 170 177 7 5.60 3.4 RCD Southern Arc DSR1149 232777 1426038 143 283 150 -50 121 131 10 8.00 1.5 RCD Southern Arc 143 151 8 6.40 1.1 RCD Southern Arc 187 210 23 18.40 1.4 RCD Southern Arc 228 279 51 40.80 3.9 RCD Southern Arc Including 248 249 1 0.80 10.2 RCD Southern Arc And 261 263 2 1.60 17.3 RCD Southern Arc And 272 273 1 0.80 17.4 RCD Southern Arc And 274 275 1 0.80 11.3 RCD Southern Arc DSR1150 232830 1426035 144 292 150 -50 32 41 9 7.20 2.6 RCD Southern Arc 115 124 9 7.20 2.0 RCD Southern Arc Including 121 122 1 0.80 10.6 RCD Southern Arc 202 215 13 10.40 2.0 RCD Southern Arc Including 202 203 1 0.80 10.9 RCD Southern Arc DSR1152 232802 1425994 143 256 150 -50 82 98 16 12.80 1.1 RCD Southern Arc 109 121 12 9.60 3.4 RCD Southern Arc Including 111 112 1 0.80 22.2 RCD Southern Arc 150 161 11 8.80 0.7 RCD Southern Arc DSR968 232631 1426148 145 290 150 -50 122 123 1 0.80 8.1 RCD Southern Arc 169 178 9 7.20 5.0 RCD Southern Arc Including 170 171 1 0.80 23.4 RCD Southern Arc 184 198 14 11.20 1.1 RCD Southern Arc DSR970 232789 1426068 144 281 150 -50 140 154 14 11.20 4.7 RCD Southern Arc Including 141 142 1 0.80 15.9 RCD Southern Arc And 149 150 1 0.80 17.6 RCD Southern Arc 183 194 11 8.80 0.5 RCD Southern Arc DSR972 232814 1426027 144 244 150 -50 121 156 35 28.00 1.4 RCD Southern Arc 181 187 6 4.80 3.8 RCD Southern Arc Including 182 183 1 Core Loss RCD Southern Arc 203 225 22 17.60 1.3 RCD Southern Arc DSR1076 232692 1425941 140 148 150 -50 101 121 20 16.00 2.5 RC Southern Arc Including 102 103 1 0.80 15.5 RC Southern Arc DSR1077 232714 1425941 141 154 150 -50 53 64 11 8.80 0.7 RC Southern Arc 89 115 26 20.80 2.0 RC Southern Arc 131 147 16 12.80 1.3 RC Southern Arc DSR1078 233003 1425811 142 108 150 -50 2 17 15 12.00 1.0 RC Southern Arc DSR1079 232978 1425861 142 162 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1080 233054 1425847 142 132 150 -50 117 127 10 8.00 0.7 RC Southern Arc DSR1081 233162 1425859 140 120 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1082 233398 1425652 140 120 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1083 233328 1425773 141 126 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1084 233301 1425818 141 144 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1085 233020 1425504 144 122 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1086 232994 1425549 143 120 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1087 232925 1425672 140 156 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1088 232587 1425907 142 150 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1089 232560 1425950 142 160 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1090 232541 1425889 142 120 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1091 232434 1425883 142 171 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1092 232405 1425926 142 126 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1093 232346 1425826 143 144 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1094 232305 1425699 147 144 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1095 232245 1425609 150 150 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1096 232225 1425657 148 144 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1097 232109 1425636 146 132 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1098 231995 1425634 149 138 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1099 231971 1425679 147 132 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1100 232034 1425769 144 174 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1101 232201 1425867 142 156 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1102 232104 1425833 142 126 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1103 232898 1426472 142 150 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1104 233125 1426945 142 66 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1105 233097 1426541 142 180 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1106 233077 1426577 144 132 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1107 233134 1426673 145 174 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1108 233214 1426543 143 132 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1109 233282 1426816 145 120 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1110 233248 1426861 147 126 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1128 232779 1426359 144 150 150 -50 103 119 16 12.80 7.8 RC Southern Arc Including 112 113 1 0.80 59.5 RC Southern Arc And 114 115 1 0.80 29.8 RC Southern Arc DSR1129 233014 1426184 143 155 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1130 233030 1426151 143 140 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1131 232929 1425978 143 96 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1132 232730 1425919 142 150 150 -50 65 90 25 20.00 4.5 RC Southern Arc Including 69 70 1 0.80 59.7 RC Southern Arc And 76 77 1 0.80 13.9 RC Southern Arc 100 110 10 8.00 0.8 RC Southern Arc DSR1133 232662 1426048 143 162 150 -50 77 90 13 10.40 0.8 RC Southern Arc 149 159 10 8.00 0.7 RC Southern Arc DSR1134 232514 1426136 143 90 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1135 232757 1426260 144 84 150 -50 38 48 10 8.00 2.2 RC Southern Arc DSR1136 232733 1426297 145 96 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1137 232853 1426062 144 120 150 -50 50 77 27 21.60 1.7 RC Southern Arc Including 75 76 1 0.80 17.2 RC Southern Arc DSR1138 232874 1426025 143 102 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1139 232919 1425989 143 111 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1140 232829 1426095 144 120 150 -50 80 86 6 4.80 2.7 RC Southern Arc 95 98 3 2.40 2.0 RC Southern Arc DSR1141 232830 1426134 144 155 150 -50 18 50 32 25.60 2.7 RC Southern Arc Including 35 36 1 0.80 22.4 RC Southern Arc 74 82 8 6.40 3.4 RC Southern Arc DSR1142 232731 1426209 145 150 150 -50 48 57 9 7.20 2.6 RC Southern Arc DSR1143 232678 1426264 146 138 150 -50 15 22 7 5.60 2.1 RC Southern Arc 46 52 6 4.80 1.0 RC Southern Arc 60 67 7 5.60 7.6 RC Southern Arc Including 62 63 1 0.80 44.2 RC Southern Arc DSR1144 233137 1425890 141 144 150 -50 105 110 5 4.00 1.2 RC Southern Arc DSR1145 232646 1426302 146 96 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1146 232728 1426286 145 80 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1147 232364 1426355 147 114 150 -50 0 47 47 37.60 2.8 RC Southern Arc Including 10 11 1 0.80 18.7 RC Southern Arc And 18 19 1 0.80 14.0 RC Southern Arc DSR1148 232808 1426067 144 110 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1151 232825 1426005 143 102 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1152 232798 1425995 143 256 150 -50 82 98 16 12.80 1.1 RC Southern Arc 109 121 12 9.60 3.4 RC Southern Arc Including 111 112 1 0.80 22.2 RC Southern Arc 150 161 11 8.80 0.7 RC Southern Arc DSDD687 230925 1426394 147 128 90 -60 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD688 230935 1426350 146 180 90 -55 148 171 23 18.40 1.1 DD Western Splay DSDD693 230989 1426323 146 95 90 -50 7 16 9 7.20 0.9 DD Western Splay DSDD701 230969 1426293 143 113 90 -55 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD706 231238 1426275 145 122 90 -50 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD714 231287 1426347 148 92 90 -50 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD721 231243 1426255 144 110 90 -50 NSI DD Western Splay DSDD724 231229 1426400 149 107 90 -60 NSI DD Western Splay



Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole

2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

3. NSI: No significant intercepts

4. ETW: Estimated true width

5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at











A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at

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