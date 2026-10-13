Green Shift Commodities Enters Definitive Agreement To Sell Los Altares Project To Myriad Uranium For Cash Shares And Royalty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Shift Commodities Ltd. (TSXV: GCOM; OTCQB: GRCMF) (“Green Shift” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement dated October 9, 2026 (the“Agreement”) with Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M; OTCQB: MYRUF; FSE: C3Q) (“Myriad”), pursuant to which Myriad has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Buenavida Metales S.A. (“Buenavida”), the Company's wholly-owned Argentine subsidiary that holds the Los Altares Project in Central Chubut, Argentina (the“Transaction”).

Under the Agreement, Green Shift will receive C$300,000 in cash, C$700,000 in common shares of Myriad and a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Los Altares Project. The Transaction provides Green Shift with cash proceeds while maintaining exposure to the Project through the royalty and an equity interest in Myriad.

Trumbull Fisher, CEO and Director of Green Shift, commented:“This transaction reflects our approach to realizing value from our assets while retaining participation in their future potential. The combination of cash, Myriad shares and a royalty allows us to monetize Los Altares and maintain exposure to its future success. We are pleased to become a shareholder of Myriad and look forward to following the company's progress.”

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the Agreement, Myriad will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Buenavida in exchange for:



C$300,000 in cash payable to Green Shift at closing;

C$700,000 in common shares of Myriad, at a deemed issue price of C$0.4455 per share, being the volume weighted average trading price of Myriad's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange for the 10 trading days preceding the effective date of the Agreement; and A 2% net smelter returns royalty on minerals extracted from the Los Altares Project.



The royalty will be granted pursuant to a royalty agreement to be entered into at closing among Green Shift, Buenavida and Myriad. Buenavida will retain the right to purchase half of the royalty for C$1,000,000 in cash, reducing Green Shift's royalty from 2% to 1%. Myriad will guarantee Buenavida's obligations under the royalty agreement.

The Myriad shares issued to Green Shift will be subject to applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies, including applicable resale restrictions.

Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or before November 13, 2026, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange, if and as required, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Los Altares Project

The Los Altares Project comprises approximately 55,000 hectares in Central Chubut, Argentina. The Transaction will transfer ownership of Buenavida, which holds the mineral claims and other assets comprising the Project, to Myriad.

About Green Shift Commodities Ltd

Green Shift Commodities Ltd. focuses on mineral exploration and development supporting decarbonization and the transition to clean energy. Its assets include the Armstrong Project in northern Ontario's Seymour-Crescent-Falcon lithium belt, a region with known spodumene-bearing pegmatites and significant lithium discoveries. Green Shift also holds equity interests in publicly traded and privately held uranium and lithium companies.

For further information please contact

Trumbull Fisher

CEO and Director

Email:...

Tel: 416-917-5847

Website:

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These include statements regarding completion and expected timing of the Transaction, receipt of regulatory approvals, payment of the cash consideration, issuance of the Myriad shares, granting of the royalty, the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, potential future royalty payments and the Company's strategy.

These statements are based on assumptions that the parties will satisfy their obligations under the Agreement, required approvals will be obtained, closing conditions will be satisfied and economic, political and market conditions will remain favourable.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including failure to complete the Transaction or obtain required approvals; changes in the market value of Myriad shares; risks associated with Myriad's business and the exploration and development of the Project; uncertainty regarding whether the Project will achieve production or generate royalty payments; changes in commodity prices and financial markets; permitting, environmental and political risks in Argentina; availability of financing; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Green Shift undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.