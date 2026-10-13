G2A Reports 35% Growth In Security Software Orders, Outpacing VPN Growth

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Antivirus and security software orders grow more than twice as fast as VPN orders, accounting for 43% of cybersecurity purchases on the marketplace

Released during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the marketplace figures reveal that security software accounted for 43% of cybersecurity-related orders during the period, up from 39% in the equivalent period in 2025. Overall, orders across cybersecurity products increased by almost a quarter (24%).

VPNs remain the larger category, but antivirus and security software are taking a greater share of purchases on G2A.COM. The findings highlight that consumers are increasingly looking beyond privacy and secure connectivity towards broader protection of their devices, accounts and digital activity

The trend comes as the global cyber threat landscape continues to evolve. According to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) Threat Landscape 2026, ransomware remains the most impactful type of cyber incident in the short term, while social engineering continues to be widely used to exploit trust.

“What we're seeing is a shift from privacy-first protection towards a more layered approach to cybersecurity,” said Adrian Podkaminer, Chief Information Security Officer at G2A.COM.“As people move between more devices, accounts and digital services, effective cybersecurity increasingly depends on different safeguards working together rather than relying on a single solution.”

G2A.COM marketplace data suggests that consumers are taking a more active approach to protecting their digital lives. At the same time, they do not see security as their responsibility alone. According to the Trust in Digital Commerce report, a survey by G2A.COM and Juniper Research involving 9,000 consumers from nine countries found that half of them think e-commerce sites are mainly responsible for security. Meanwhile, a third blame banks and payment providers, and 20% say it's up to the consumers themselves.

For G2A.COM, that responsibility translates into concrete safeguards. The marketplace works exclusively with verified business sellers and applies KYC, KYB and AML processes, supported by AI-based fraud prevention and continuous monitoring.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month offers an opportunity for consumers to review both the tools they use and the habits that help protect their accounts. G2A.COM encourages users to:



Secure important accounts: use strong, unique passwords and enable multi-factor authentication wherever available, particularly for email, shopping and payment accounts.

Keep devices updated: install operating system, browser and application updates promptly.

Check before clicking: treat unexpected login requests, downloads and urgent payment messages cautiously, and visit the official website or app directly. Understand the protection purchased: check what a security product covers, its compatibility with existing devices and any subscription or renewal terms.

About G2A.COM

G2A.COM is the world's largest marketplace for digital entertainment, serving over 35 million users from 180 countries with more than 200 million visits in 2025. As a true gateway to digital entertainment and a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, G2A.COM gives access to over 125,000 digital offerings, including vouchers, games, DLCs, in-game items, and non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning, sold by sellers from all over the world. A compliance-driven organization audited by Deloitte for over a decade, G2A.COM is a leader in online security, recognized by the prestigious American CNP Award alongside industry giants like Microsoft and PayPal. Today, the company is a key gateway for recognized global brands, leveraging its scalable infrastructure to drive the next phase of e-commerce through agentic AI and global M&A - continuously expanding its role as the Gate 2 Adventure in the digital world.

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Katarzyna Malecka

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