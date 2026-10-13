MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Martela Corporation, stock exchange release, 13 October 2026 at 12:00 p.m. (EEST)

The Board of Directors of Martela Corporation (“Martela” or the“Company”) has today, 13 October 2026, received a notification from Isku Inspira Oy stating that Isku Inspira Oy withdraws its request to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Martela to consider conducting a special audit of Martela. As previously announced, on 15 September 2026, Martela's Board of Directors received Isku Inspira Oy's request to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Martela to consider conducting a special audit of Martela.

On 13 October 2026, Martela's Board of Directors considered the above-mentioned notification from Isku Inspira Oy and concluded that there are no longer grounds for convening the above-mentioned Extraordinary General Meeting.

MARTELA CORPORATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tapio Pajuharju tel. +358 50 5774 200

DISTRIBUTION:

NASDAQ Helsinki, key news media,

MARTELA CORPORATION:

Martela is a Nordic leader specializing in user-centric working and learning environments. With over 80 years of experience, we create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.