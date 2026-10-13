Viewpro Introduces VP2 Drone Cleaning System For Walls And Solar Panels

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Viewpro VP2 Drone Cleaning Solution Supports High-Altitude and Large-Area Cleaning OperationsProduct OverviewThe Viewpro VP2 Drone Cleaning Solution is an aerial cleaning system developed for high-altitude and large-area cleaning tasks. Combining a high-pressure water system, a foldable carbon fiber spray boom, and interchangeable spray nozzles, the VP2 supports UAV-based cleaning of solar panels, building walls, bridges, industrial equipment, and other hard-to-reach surfaces.By using UAV mobility, the VP2 reduces the need for scaffolding and manual work at height, helping improve cleaning efficiency while managing labor requirements and operational safety risks. With up to 20MPa tethered water pressure and a stated cleaning efficiency of up to 1000m2/h, the VP2 is designed for professional aerial maintenance applications.Key Features of the VP2 Drone Cleaning SolutionThe Viewpro VP2 incorporates several components and operating features for aerial cleaning tasks. Its main specifications include:Cleaning Efficiency: Rated cleaning efficiency of up to 1000m2/h.High-Pressure Water System: Supports tethered water pressure of up to 20MPa.Foldable Carbon Fiber Spray Boom: Provides flexible spray configurations for different surfaces.Replaceable Multi-Angle Spray Nozzles: Accommodates different spray angles and cleaning requirements.304 Stainless Steel Connector: Uses a stainless steel connection component.High-Pressure Corrosion-Resistant Water Pipe: Designed for high-pressure water delivery.Brushless Pump: Supports water circulation and delivery during cleaning operations.AC/DC Power Support: Accommodates AC and DC power options.Battery Operation: Provides battery-powered operation for up to 45 minutes.Applications Across Multiple IndustriesThe VP2 Drone Cleaning Solution is intended for various aerial cleaning and maintenance tasks. Potential application areas include:Solar panel cleaningBuilding facade cleaningBillboard cleaningBridge infrastructure cleaningIndustrial equipment cleaningWind turbine cleaningTelecommunication tower cleaningMining equipment cleaningThese applications involve surfaces and structures that can be challenging to access using conventional cleaning equipment. UAV-based systems provide an alternative approach for operations where access, working height, and equipment positioning are important considerations.Frequently Asked Questions About the VP2 Drone Cleaning SolutionWhat is the VP2 Drone Cleaning Solution designed for?The VP2 is designed for UAV-based aerial cleaning tasks, including solar panels, building facades, bridges, industrial equipment, wind turbines, and other hard-to-reach surfaces.What is the maximum cleaning efficiency of the VP2?The VP2 has a stated cleaning efficiency of up to 1000m2/h. Actual performance may vary depending on surface conditions, water supply, operating methods, and cleaning requirements.What water pressure does the system provide?The VP2 supports tethered water pressure of up to 20MPa for cleaning applications involving dirt and surface contaminants.How many spray boom options are available?The VP2 offers three spray configurations: a single-nozzle foldable spray boom, a double-nozzle foldable spray boom, and a downward swing nozzle spray boom.Can the spray angle be adjusted?Yes. The system supports spray angles of 0°, 15°, 25°, and 40°, allowing operators to select a configuration according to the surface and cleaning task.What accessories are available?Optional accessories include a battery, water pipe, and water bag. The required configuration depends on the operating environment and equipment setup.What UAV platforms are compatible with the VP2?The VP2 is designed for industrial UAV platforms with sufficient payload capacity. Compatibility depends on the aircraft's payload rating, mounting configuration, power requirements, and integration conditions.Learn More About Viewpro Drone Cleaning SolutionsFor additional information about Viewpro's drone platforms and integration solutions, visit the official website or contact the team at....

ViewproUAV Tech. Ltd.

ViewproUAV Tech. Ltd.

+86 199 2664 6130

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Viewpro VP2 Drone Cleaning Solution Wall & Solar Panel Aerial Cleaning System

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Viewpro Introduces VP2 Drone Cleaning System for Walls and Solar Panels News Provided By Globalso October 13, 2026, 08:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Technology



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