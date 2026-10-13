Indigo Cancels Flights To And From Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam And Madinah Amid Houthi Airstrikes In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's largest airline, IndiGo on Tuesday issued a travel advisory amid the continuing tensions in Saudi Arabia stating that the airline is suspending all operations to the Kingdom until Saturday, October 17.

“Due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 17 October'26,” IndiGo said.

Customers are advised to check their flight status at before leaving for the airport.

Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns.

Riyadh airport to remain shut

Earlier, authorities in Saudi had extended the closure of Riyadh's international airport until Saturday. Operations at King Khalid International Airport, Saudi Arabia's second-busiest airport after Jeddah, were suspended to "allow for the completion of procedures to ensure the safety and operational readiness of the airport's facilities", the Saudi civil aviation authority said in a statement.

| Houthis claim attacks on Saudi capital after black smoke seen at Riyadh airport

The disruption has forced airlines across Europe and Asia to suspend services, while the Federal Aviation Administration advised US carriers on Sunday to exercise caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia. EU aviation body EASA widened a Saudi airspace warning on Friday, citing missile and drone attacks.

Houthis claim more attacks on Saudi Arabia

Late on Monday, the Houthis said they had attacked the airport with a ballistic missile, shortly after Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the group towards Riyadh.

The Houthis also said in a statement that they targeted an airbase in Khamis Mushait in the kingdom's southwest with a drone. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.

Attack on King Khalid International Airport

The airport has been shut since an attack on Saturday that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade. On Sunday, another attack killed one person and injured nearly a dozen others.

| Riyadh airport shut until Oct 17: Why Houthi missiles are getting through?

Saudi Arabia had been at odds with the Iran-backed militia in Yemen for a long time. But the low-intensity conflict spiraled out of control in recent weeks after the Houthis blocked the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Houthis also launched several projectiles, including missiles and drones, into Saudi Arabia. On September 15, Saudi Arabia claimed that it intercepted a Houthi drone south of Mecca, before it could enter Islam's holiest city.