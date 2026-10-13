UPI MDR Rollout Deferred Until After Diwali
“We have deferred the rollout until after Diwali. The final date will be announced soon,” Asbe said.
The decision comes amid pushback from trade bodies and concerns that the charges could dampen spending during the festive season. On 15 September, the ministry had announced the reintroduction of the merchant discount rate (MDR) on select UPI transactions, after it was scrapped in January 2020.What it entailed
Under the proposed framework, an MDR of 0.4% was to be levied on eligible person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transaction s exceeding ₹2,000, with a maximum charge of ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 and above.
Person-to-person (P2P) transactions and merchant payments of up to ₹2,000 were to remain exempt. Small merchants with monthly UPI transactions of up to ₹1 lakh were also proposed to be excluded from the charges.
MDR is the charge paid by merchants to banks, card networks and point-of-sale providers for offline transactions, and to payment gateways for online purchases.
This is a developing story.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment