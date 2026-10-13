Petromal Deepens Its African Commitment As Subsidiary Apus Energy Joins African Energy Week 2026 In Cape Town

Petromal, the Abu Dhabi-based energy group, announced today that its wholly owned upstream subsidiary, Apus Energy, is taking part in African Energy Week (AEW) 2026. Organised by the African Energy Chamber ( ), AEW runs from 12 to 16 October at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Apus Energy will meet governments, national oil companies, operators and investors to expand Petromal's upstream portfolio across the continent.

Africa has long been central to Petromal's strategy. The group has built positions across the continent's established and emerging basins:



Republic of the Congo: interests in producing oil fields, giving the group an established production base in one of Central Africa's core oil provinces.

Nigeria: gas development asset offshore Nigeria that is positioned to support the country's growing domestic gas and energy needs. Guinea-Bissau: frontier exploration acreage, where Apus Energy drilled a country's first-ever deepwater well in 2024 and is preparing its next one for 2027. Apus Energy has taken on work of the kind usually led by majors.

At AEW 2026, Apus Energy's leadership, represented by CEO Eyas Alhomouz and CFO Anton Gedroyts, will set out Petromal's plan to grow its African portfolio. The company is looking to acquire producing upstream assets, and to bring in partners and capital alongside its existing exploration programs.

Apus Energy delegates will be available for meetings throughout the week at the Apus Energy Lounge.

“Petromal's commitment to Africa is long-term,” said Eyas Alhomouz, Chief Executive Officer of Petromal and Apus Energy.“From producing fields in the Republic of the Congo to gas development offshore Nigeria and frontier exploration in Guinea-Bissau, we have backed African energy because we believe in the resources and in the partners we work with. Through Apus Energy, we come to Cape Town ready to commit capital, technical capability and long-term partnership to African energy.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

About Petromal:

Petromal is an energy group and part of National Holding LLC. Its businesses span upstream exploration and production, through PetroNor E&P and Apus Energy, along with oilfield services, EPC and contracting, and renewable energy. The group has invested in African energy for 10 years. More information: .

About Apus Energy:

Apus Energy is a Dubai-registered upstream oil and gas company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Petromal. Apus Energy acquires and develops upstream assets, with existing interests in Guinea-Bissau and Mexico. More information: .