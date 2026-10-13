South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Godfrey Moagi Named African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO) National Oil Companies (Nocs) Chair, Sets Focus On Refining, Funding & Workforce Skills

Godfrey Moagi, CEO of the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) has been appointed Chairman of the African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO) National Oil Companies (NOCs) CEOs Forum.

Announced on Monday at African Energy Week (AEW) in Cape Town during APPO's 8th Annual NOCs CEOs Forum, Moagi officially took over the chairmanship from Kwame Ntow Amoah, CEO, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

In his acceptance address, Moagi highlighted his three priorities for the forum during his tenure.

“As I take on this role, we must talk about building refineries. We cannot afford to have refineries in every single country without also building credible, viable markets. We must learn from what happened in the Strait of Hormuz - a third of our energy demand are routed through there, leaving us vulnerable. That is a vulnerability we must urgently fix," he stated.

The second priority during Moagi's tenure is fast tracking the establishment of the Africa Energy Bank, ensuring availability of financing for Africa's strategic energy infrastructure projects.

"We want to make sure the Energy Bank works, and that is going to depend on the people in this room. The bank will help us fund the very projects we are struggling to finance when Western funders say they won't fund us,” he added.

The third priority is increasing cooperation amongst African NOCs to develop the technical skills and workforce required to maximize the region's energy value chain.

"When confronting challenges, we must look across our borders for solutions. My three priorities will be underpinned by our people, and we must collaborate to develop the technical skills we need right here on the continent. I intend to chair this forum as a convener for all of Africa, not as a representative for South African interests. I am an African before I am a South African," he reiterated.

Concluding the leadership transition, the outgoing GNPC CEO commended the strong bilateral cooperation between PetroSA – a subsidiary of SANPC - and GNPC on Ghana's offshore Jubilee Development as a prime example of shared strength.

“As a community, we must continue aligning on critical issues like access to capital and human resource development. With the upcoming launch of the African Energy Bank and the Pan-African Local Content framework in Brazzaville, we have clear mechanisms to drive deeper, long-lasting collaboration. We no longer need to develop projects in isolation: we must find ways to build together," stated Amoah.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.