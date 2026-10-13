Delhi Police Nab Wanted Criminal In Ghaziabad Firing Case, Arms And Ammunition Seized

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Delhi Police's Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of East District has arrested a 23-year-old man wanted in a recent firing and attempted murder case in Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered a country-made pistol and three live cartridges from his possession.

The accused, Washid, a resident of Jagjeet Nagar in Usmanpur, was apprehended on October 10 near Paper Market in Mulla Colony, IFC, Ghazipur, following specific intelligence about his movement with illegal firearms, police said.

An FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at Ghazipur police station in connection with the recovery.

During interrogation, Washid allegedly disclosed that he had procured the weapons from a person in Usmanpur and had come to the area to meet his associates. Police said the disclosures were being verified.

Verification of his criminal record revealed that he was wanted in FIR No. 329/2026, registered on September 28 at Masoori police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), in connection with a recent firing and attempt-to-murder case. He has been arrested in that case and produced before a court, police said.

According to police, Washid has been named in six criminal cases registered in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. These include cases under provisions relating to attempt to murder, murder, rioting and the Arms Act.

The cases listed by police include FIR No. 257/2023 under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at New Usmanpur police station; FIR No. 380/2023 under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Welcome police station; and FIR No. 671/2024 under Section 27 of the Arms Act at New Usmanpur police station.

In Uttar Pradesh, the cases include FIR No. 161/2022 under Sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 34 and 120B of the IPC, and FIR No. 164/2022 under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, both registered at Gulawati police station in Bulandshahr district. The sixth case is the firing-related FIR registered at Masoori police station.

Police said Washid, a resident of Jagjeet Nagar, worked as a labourer at a readymade garment factory and studied up to Class 10.

The operation was conducted by a team led by Inspector Pramod, in-charge of AATS, East district, under the supervision of the ACP (Operations). Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the recovered weapons, verify the accused's links with other associates, and identify those involved in the alleged illegal supply of firearms, officials said.