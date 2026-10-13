4 Firs Filed Against Social Media Handles Over 'Fake News' Amid Protests

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has registered more than four FIRs against social media handles allegedly spreading false narratives and attempting to disturb the national atmosphere, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, anti-India sentiments were being propagated through social media platforms from across the border, with several Pakistani social media accounts allegedly becoming active to circulate misleading information and create confusion among people.

"Anti-India sentiment is being spread from across the border through social media. The IDs of several Pakistani social media handlers were activated," the sources said.

The sources further said that on October 10, during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest, several Pakistani social media handles had circulated false reports claiming that multiple people had died during protests.

The posts were reportedly intended to spread misinformation and create panic amid the prevailing situation.

Some users operating from Pakistan were also allegedly using Indian names to circulate fake videos and misleading news, giving their posts the appearance of originating from within the country, in an attempt to spread rumours and mislead the public.

Additionally, sources said approximately 500 social media posts had been taken down so far for allegedly spreading rumours or attempting to create unrest among people.

The action is part of the ongoing efforts to monitor online platforms and curb the circulation of misleading content that could potentially disturb public order.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress-led INDIA bloc marched towards the Supreme Court to file a petition, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the controversy surrounding the SIR of electoral rolls.

Opposition leaders have alleged irregularities in the revision exercise and raised concerns over the electoral rolls, while the BJP has defended the process and accused the Congress of politicising the issue.