Why Blur's Website Shutdown Sparks Optimism Among NFT Traders

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Blur, one of the best-known NFT trading platforms of the past cycle, says it will shut down its website next month. The decision follows a period of shrinking NFT volumes since the market's boom years, and it also revives debate over the royalty incentives that helped Blur rise in 2023.

According to a post by Blur on X, the platform's frontend will close on Nov. 12. Blur said its onchain marketplace will continue operating, distinguishing the shutdown from a total system exit. The same announcement also touches Blur's NFT lending arm: Blend, a peer-to-peer perpetual NFT lending protocol, will stop matching new loans as part of the wind-down.

Blur's frontend shuts down Nov. 12, but the onchain marketplace remains operational. Blend pauses new perpetual NFT loan matching, with borrowers able to repay outstanding loans by Nov. 12. Collectors will retain a path to withdraw after the shutdown, according to Blur. Blur's rise in 2023 is tied to royalty-flexibility and token rewards-an approach that critics say weakened creator fees. NFT trading volumes remain well below peak levels, adding context to multiple marketplace closures.

Key takeawaysBlur and Blend wind down activity

Blur's announcement, made on X on Monday and described as its first post to the platform in over a year, sets out a two-part change. The frontend will shut down on Nov. 12, while Blur maintains that its onchain marketplace will still function.

Blend, the perpetual NFT lending protocol associated with Blur, will also scale back. Blur said Blend will stop matching new loans ahead of the same Nov. 12 cutoff. Borrowers, meanwhile, get until that date to repay outstanding loans or allow them to default, after which Blur says it will provide a withdrawal interface for users.

While the company did not provide a detailed rationale for shutting down its website and reducing lending matching, reactions from parts of the NFT community were pointed. One collector, Cryptobscure, wrote on X:“Good riddance. You destroyed NFTs. Please shut down and never come back.” Another user, starfruit, celebrated the platform's partial disappearance, framing it as having failed to carry out its“mission.”

The royalty debate that shadowed Blur's rise

Blur's exit also spotlights the strategy that helped it become a top marketplace by trading activity during 2023: optional creator royalties combined with token rewards designed to encourage bidding and faster trading. In other words, traders could benefit from higher incentives while creators saw their revenue share potentially reduced depending on how collections were configured.

This approach accelerated a broader shift across the NFT market toward lower creator royalty enforcement. The shift became visible as leading marketplaces adjusted their policies to compete for volume.

Cointelegraph previously reported that Blur's growth coincided with a trend toward lower creator royalties, and it also highlighted how OpenSea later moved toward optional creator fees for new collections. The underlying question for creators and platform designers remained the same: whether rewarding traders and improving liquidity should come at the expense of predictable royalty income for artists.

The debate is not new, and data has reflected changing royalty economics. In July 2023, blockchain analytics firm Nansen reported that effective creator royalty fees fell to 0.6% in July 2023, down from an average of 2.5% in 2022. Nansen attributed much of the gap to Blur's growth, including its minimum royalty policy, and also to OpenSea lowering royalty requirements to remain competitive.

Blur launched on Oct. 19, 2022, allowing sellers to customize royalty payments while offering larger token rewards to those who paid higher creator royalties. In the months that followed, it entered a market where royalty protections were already weakening-Magic Eden had moved to optional royalties the week before Blur's launch. That environment helped Blur scale, but it also set up the long-running conflict between trading incentives and creator compensation.

NFT volumes remain far from boom-era highs

Blur's partial shutdown comes amid a market that never returned to its early-cycle momentum. The company did not specify why it is choosing this moment to close its frontend and reduce lending matching, but broader NFT activity has stayed muted relative to peak periods.

According to CryptoSlam data cited in the original report, total NFT sales in September were $167 million across 2.9 million transactions. For comparison, the peak came in January 2022, when NFT sales reached $6 billion over 13.7 million transactions.

Blur is not the only platform to pull back. Earlier in the cycle, multiple venues reduced operations or exited entirely. Cointelegraph previously noted that Gemini -owned Nifty Gateway and social collecting platform Rodeo planned to wind down in January. Foundation announced its closure in April after an intended sale to keep it running fell through. Meanwhile, Binance ended NFT support on its exchange, shifting NFT-related asset management to Binance Wallet.

In that context, Blur's decision reads less like an isolated failure and more like another adjustment in a sector facing long-term demand challenges.

What to watch after the Nov. 12 cutoff

Even though Blur says its onchain marketplace will continue, the Nov. 12 shutdown of the frontend and Blend's stop on new loan matching will change user workflows immediately. Borrowers should focus on repayment planning ahead of the deadline, while collectors and users with positions tied to Blend should confirm that the promised withdrawal interface is available as described.

Going forward, the key open question is whether the remaining onchain components can sustain volume without the centralized frontend experience-and whether other NFT platforms will continue to adapt as royalty incentives, liquidity competition, and overall market demand remain in tension.

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