Master Full-Stack Web Development: This New Next.js and Google Antigravity Course is a Career Game-Changer for Developers

(MENAFN- GalaxyonKnowledge) In today’s highly competitive tech job market, having a standout portfolio is the ultimate key to landing premium software engineering roles. Addressing this critical need, Galaxy on Knowledge has launched its advanced project-based masterclass: "Next.js & Google Antigravity – Build a Salon and Spa Booking App." This comprehensive full-stack course is designed specifically to boost developers' career growth and help them build a production-ready application for their resumes.



Following the massive response to the course launch on October 11, 2026, the second phase of this free educational initiative shifts focus onto real-world employment skills. Rather than teaching isolated coding syntax, the course guides students through building a complex, enterprise-level scheduling ecosystem—a project highly valued by global recruiters and tech startups alike.



By mastering the combination of Next.js for seamless server-side operations and Google Antigravity frameworks for next-generation performance, students gain exposure to cutting-edge technical architectures. The curriculum covers highly sought-after industry skills, including advanced state management, secure data workflows, API integrations, and robust database management.



"Recruiters look for candidates who can solve actual business problems, not just write basic code," says Yogesh, Founder of Galaxy on Knowledge. "Building a complete Salon and Spa Booking App gives developers a massive portfolio advantage. It demonstrates a deep understanding of full-stack system architecture, making them immediate assets for high-paying roles in the software industry."



The entire step-by-step coding series, complete with deployment guides and portfolio optimization tips, is being made available 100% free of charge. The first video chapter is already live, and all subsequent modules are being progressively uploaded in sequential parts.

Aspiring engineers, frontend developers, and tech students looking to accelerate their career growth are highly encouraged to subscribe to the official Galaxy on Knowledge YouTube channel to access the complete learning roadmap, source codes, and community support groups.

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