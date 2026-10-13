EHunt Launches New All-in-one AI Tools for Ecommerce Sellers

(MENAFN- ehunt.ai) New York, October 13, 2026 — EHunt, an intelligent ecommerce research and operations platform, has launched a major AI-powered upgrade designed to help sellers research markets, discover product opportunities, create visual content, and build more efficient ecommerce workflows.



This update introduces AI Product Research & Operations, AI Product Background Editor & AI Mockup Generator, and AI Infinite Canvas, providing sellers with a more integrated workflow from ecommerce research and product discovery to product listing photo, video and listing optimization.



Highlights of EHunt



The highlights of this upgrade include:

EHunt AI Agent

With EHunt AI Agent, sellers can interact with EHunt’s ecommerce data through natural-language queries. It enables users to explore products, shops, and keywords, identify potential market opportunities, evaluate competitors, and improve listings within a unified AI-powered research workflow.

The AI Agent comes with six e-commerce tailored Skills, covering data lookup, product research, competitor analysis, and keyword research. These functional modules are embedded directly into EHunt AI Agent for immediate deployment. They also feature one-click integration with third-party AI agents, including OpenClaw, Claude, Codex and WorkBuddy, seamlessly integrating EHunt data into existing AI workflows of choice.



AI Image & Video Creation

Eliminate the tedious work tied to product photoshoots and video editing for Etsy listings. Upload source product images, detail your creative vision, and EHunt AI delivers professionally polished image bundles and product videos optimized for the platform. Less manual production work translates to faster content turnaround. Compelling visuals produced this way enhance listing quality, draw greater shopper interest and lift overall conversion prospects.



AI Infinite Canvas

The AI Infinite Canvas delivers a flexible environment for designing custom, reusable AI workflows. Assemble different AI nodes and stack sequential operations freely. Workflow outputs cascade as inputs for follow-up tasks, translating creative ideas into formalized creative processes and simplifying demanding content creation work.



About EHunt

EHunt is a comprehensive platform designed to empower Etsy sellers with data-driven insights and operational tools. Currently, it supports Etsy product research, Etsy keyword mining, Etsy shop analysis, Etsy offsite ads analysis and more. EHunt helps sellers enhance profitability, streamline operations, and scale their businesses with confidence. This is a valuable resource for achieving growth goals without any financial commitment.

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