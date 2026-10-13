Poll: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Wins 67 Seats, Coalition Sinks to 49
(MENAFN) Parties opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would capture 67 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, while his governing coalition would fall to 49, according to a poll released Monday, two weeks before Israelis vote on Oct. 27.
The survey, commissioned by an Israeli television network, gives 54 seats to Zionist parties opposing Netanyahu and 13 to Arab parties. A grouping the broadcaster labeled the “third bloc” would take four. Forming a government requires at least 61 seats.
Pollsters questioned a representative sample of 509 adults aged 18 and over on Oct. 12. The maximum margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.
Gadi Eisenkot, the former army chief of staff, leads the field. His Yashar party would win 23 seats. Netanyahu’s Likud follows with 20, a loss of one seat from the broadcaster’s last poll.
Further down the table:
Naftali Bennett’s Beyachad party, unchanged at 13 seats.
Yair Golan’s Democrats and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, nine each.
The Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, with eight, matching Aryeh Deri’s ultra-Orthodox Shas and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power.
United Torah Judaism, led by Yaakov Asher, with seven.
The Religious Zionism-Zehut alliance, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Moshe Feiglin, with six.
Mansour Abbas’ United Arab List, with five, lifting total Arab-party representation to 13.
The joint Reservists-Economic slate of Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zelekha, with four.
On who is best suited to be prime minister, Eisenkot beats Netanyahu 45% to 35%, stretching his lead to 10 points from three in the prior survey. Bennett also edges the incumbent, 37% to 36%. Netanyahu still leads Lieberman, 35% to 27%, but that margin has shrunk to eight points from 17.
About 8% of respondents remain undecided, the broadcaster said.
Netanyahu has led the government since late December 2022, heading a coalition widely characterized as the most right-wing in Israel’s history.
The survey, commissioned by an Israeli television network, gives 54 seats to Zionist parties opposing Netanyahu and 13 to Arab parties. A grouping the broadcaster labeled the “third bloc” would take four. Forming a government requires at least 61 seats.
Pollsters questioned a representative sample of 509 adults aged 18 and over on Oct. 12. The maximum margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.
Gadi Eisenkot, the former army chief of staff, leads the field. His Yashar party would win 23 seats. Netanyahu’s Likud follows with 20, a loss of one seat from the broadcaster’s last poll.
Further down the table:
Naftali Bennett’s Beyachad party, unchanged at 13 seats.
Yair Golan’s Democrats and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu, nine each.
The Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, with eight, matching Aryeh Deri’s ultra-Orthodox Shas and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power.
United Torah Judaism, led by Yaakov Asher, with seven.
The Religious Zionism-Zehut alliance, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Moshe Feiglin, with six.
Mansour Abbas’ United Arab List, with five, lifting total Arab-party representation to 13.
The joint Reservists-Economic slate of Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zelekha, with four.
On who is best suited to be prime minister, Eisenkot beats Netanyahu 45% to 35%, stretching his lead to 10 points from three in the prior survey. Bennett also edges the incumbent, 37% to 36%. Netanyahu still leads Lieberman, 35% to 27%, but that margin has shrunk to eight points from 17.
About 8% of respondents remain undecided, the broadcaster said.
Netanyahu has led the government since late December 2022, heading a coalition widely characterized as the most right-wing in Israel’s history.
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