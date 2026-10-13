Feds Raid Ilhan Omar’s Home as Trump Denies Role in Probe
(MENAFN) Federal agents searched the Washington, DC home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, early Monday. US President Donald Trump later said authorities are scrutinizing her but denied any personal part in the investigation.
Agents carried out a court-approved search warrant at the residence at 6 am local time (1000GMT). According to local media, the Justice Department said the enforcement action “is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”
Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for Ohio, Trump attacked Omar and said investigative decisions belonged to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
“I understand they’re looking at her very carefully,” he said.
“I’ve always found her to be totally crooked, personally, but that has nothing to do with me.
“I think she’s a terrible person, but that’s really up to the DOJ — I have nothing to do with it,” Trump said.
Hours earlier, Omar condemned the search, calling it an attempt by the Trump administration to intimidate its political opponents.
“Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” Omar wrote on the US social media platform X. She confirmed she was safe and added “I will not be silenced.”
Omar, the first Somali American to serve in the US Congress, said the raid is the newest escalation in a decade-long pattern of harassment. She accused Trump of targeting her with “baseless lies and smear campaigns.”
Omar was born in Somalia and arrived in the US in 1995 at age 12, after her family secured asylum. Friction between the lawmaker and Trump has deepened as federal immigration crackdowns have unfolded across Minnesota.
Agents carried out a court-approved search warrant at the residence at 6 am local time (1000GMT). According to local media, the Justice Department said the enforcement action “is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”
Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for Ohio, Trump attacked Omar and said investigative decisions belonged to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
“I understand they’re looking at her very carefully,” he said.
“I’ve always found her to be totally crooked, personally, but that has nothing to do with me.
“I think she’s a terrible person, but that’s really up to the DOJ — I have nothing to do with it,” Trump said.
Hours earlier, Omar condemned the search, calling it an attempt by the Trump administration to intimidate its political opponents.
“Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” Omar wrote on the US social media platform X. She confirmed she was safe and added “I will not be silenced.”
Omar, the first Somali American to serve in the US Congress, said the raid is the newest escalation in a decade-long pattern of harassment. She accused Trump of targeting her with “baseless lies and smear campaigns.”
Omar was born in Somalia and arrived in the US in 1995 at age 12, after her family secured asylum. Friction between the lawmaker and Trump has deepened as federal immigration crackdowns have unfolded across Minnesota.
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