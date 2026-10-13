US Authorities Search Ilhan Omar’s Home in Immigration Records Probe
(MENAFN) Federal law enforcement agents searched the Washington, DC, residence of Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar early Monday as part of an investigation involving her immigration records, according to media reports.
The court-authorized search was carried out at approximately 6 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) and focused on a criminal fraud investigation concerning immigration documents completed during Omar’s childhood. The lawmaker was born in Somalia, in the Horn of Africa.
"Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice," a department spokesperson said, confirming that the operation was connected to an ongoing federal investigation.
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Department of Homeland Security led the search, with the Justice Department also involved.
Omar and her congressional office had not issued an immediate public response following the operation.
The search comes after US Border Czar Tom Homan acknowledged in mid-September that a criminal investigation involving the Minnesota representative was underway.
The court-authorized search was carried out at approximately 6 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) and focused on a criminal fraud investigation concerning immigration documents completed during Omar’s childhood. The lawmaker was born in Somalia, in the Horn of Africa.
"Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice," a department spokesperson said, confirming that the operation was connected to an ongoing federal investigation.
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Department of Homeland Security led the search, with the Justice Department also involved.
Omar and her congressional office had not issued an immediate public response following the operation.
The search comes after US Border Czar Tom Homan acknowledged in mid-September that a criminal investigation involving the Minnesota representative was underway.
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