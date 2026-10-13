Poland Launches Nationwide School Security Operation, Detains Suspects
(MENAFN) Polish police said Monday that 135 people had been detained as part of a nationwide security operation focused on threats targeting schools and other educational institutions.
In a post on the US social media platform X, police reported that officers had carried out inspections at nearly 80,000 educational facilities across Poland.
By 6 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), authorities had documented 311 incidents in which officers were investigating reasonable suspicions of criminal offenses.
Police confirmed that 135 individuals had been detained in connection with the ongoing operation.
The nationwide initiative remains underway, with officers maintaining round-the-clock surveillance and responding to every report received, the police statement said.
The operation “aimed at ensuring the safety of children, youth and all employees of educational institutions.”
Authorities did not disclose the specific nature of the suspected crimes or reveal the identities of those detained.
In a post on the US social media platform X, police reported that officers had carried out inspections at nearly 80,000 educational facilities across Poland.
By 6 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), authorities had documented 311 incidents in which officers were investigating reasonable suspicions of criminal offenses.
Police confirmed that 135 individuals had been detained in connection with the ongoing operation.
The nationwide initiative remains underway, with officers maintaining round-the-clock surveillance and responding to every report received, the police statement said.
The operation “aimed at ensuring the safety of children, youth and all employees of educational institutions.”
Authorities did not disclose the specific nature of the suspected crimes or reveal the identities of those detained.
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