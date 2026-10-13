Trump Weighs Firing Guilfoyle as Ambassador Amid Misconduct Probe
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday his administration is weighing the removal of Kimberly Guilfoyle as ambassador to Greece, as reports of alleged misconduct involving gifts and pay-for-access claims engulf her tenure.
Asked by reporters as he left the White House for Ohio whether he was considering dismissing Guilfoyle, Trump responded: “Well, we’re looking at it. Yeah, we’re not happy.”
The comments followed reports that the president was deliberating over whether to oust her in light of allegations about her conduct in the post.
According to local media, the accusations include claims that Guilfoyle accepted lavish gifts while serving as ambassador. She is also alleged to have solicited money in exchange for access to administration figures before her confirmation.
Separately, the State Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) is investigating Guilfoyle over the allegations, a source familiar with the inquiry told a major U.S. cable news network on Monday.
Asked by reporters as he left the White House for Ohio whether he was considering dismissing Guilfoyle, Trump responded: “Well, we’re looking at it. Yeah, we’re not happy.”
The comments followed reports that the president was deliberating over whether to oust her in light of allegations about her conduct in the post.
According to local media, the accusations include claims that Guilfoyle accepted lavish gifts while serving as ambassador. She is also alleged to have solicited money in exchange for access to administration figures before her confirmation.
Separately, the State Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) is investigating Guilfoyle over the allegations, a source familiar with the inquiry told a major U.S. cable news network on Monday.
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