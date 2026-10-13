Equinor, Eneco Sign 5-Year Deal For 0.9 Bcm Of Gas Annually
Deliveries to the Dutch gas grid began on October 1, 2026. The gas will be sourced from the Norwegian continental shelf, where production and pipeline transportation have a comparatively low greenhouse gas footprint among gas supplies to Europe. The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.
Under the deal, Equinor will also transfer verified environmental attributes to Eneco through the digital platform operated by Attributes SA. According to Equinor, the gas supplied under the contract has a greenhouse gas footprint 11.8% lower than the average for gas delivered through the Dutch grid.
“This is the third long-term agreement we have signed with Eneco this year, and I am very pleased that we are further expanding our relationship,” Equinor Senior Vice President for Gas & Power Helle Østergaard Kristiansen said.
She noted that all three agreements include verified attributes through the Attributes platform, providing documented information on the gas's origin and upstream greenhouse gas emissions.
Eneco Board Member Customers Selina Thurer said the agreement would enable the company to supply all its residential and small business customers in the Netherlands with Norwegian gas.
She added that the deal would support a secure and reliable energy supply for Europe while households and small businesses continue to rely on natural gas as part of their energy mix.
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