Global Neurology Digital Health Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 AI, Digital Therapeutics, And Remote Care Create Scalable Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize AI, tele-neurology, remote monitoring and digital therapeutics; leverage partnerships and EHR integration to expand access, reduce hospital visits and improve care efficiency.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Neurology Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neurology digital health market is expected to record robust growth through 2036, supported by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, wider adoption of digital healthcare technologies, demand for remote neurological care, and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), wearable devices, digital therapeutics, and predictive analytics. Digital platforms are improving neurological care through continuous patient monitoring, remote consultations, personalized treatment, digital biomarker analysis, and data-driven clinical decision-making.

The rising burden of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, stroke, migraine, and other neurological disorders is increasing demand for scalable care solutions. Neurology digital health platforms enable clinicians to monitor disease progression, collect real-world patient data, identify changes in symptoms, improve medication adherence, and deliver interventions without requiring frequent hospital visits. Adoption is also benefiting from greater smartphone penetration, improved internet connectivity, expanding healthcare IT infrastructure, and broader acceptance of virtual care.

Market Dynamics

Key neurology digital health market drivers include shortages of neurology specialists, rising healthcare expenditure, growing demand for patient-centered services, and the need to extend specialist care into rural and underserved communities. Tele-neurology platforms, remote patient monitoring (RPM), mobile health applications, cloud-based analytics, connected diagnostic solutions, and digital therapeutics are helping healthcare providers expand access while improving clinical efficiency.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, wearable biosensors, digital biomarkers, cloud computing, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), and predictive analytics are strengthening platform capabilities. AI-powered systems can analyze data from wearable devices, imaging platforms, and electronic health records (EHRs) to support disease detection, treatment response assessment, risk prediction, and precision neurology. Integration with hospital information systems (HIS), clinical decision support tools, and imaging platforms can further improve care coordination and workflow performance.

Wearable neurological devices are gaining traction for monitoring motor symptoms, tremors, mobility, sleep patterns, seizure activity, gait, and cognitive performance outside clinical settings. These real-world data sources can support earlier intervention and more individualized management of chronic neurological conditions.

Market adoption remains affected by data privacy concerns, cybersecurity risks, interoperability limitations, reimbursement constraints, digital literacy gaps, and regulatory requirements for digital therapeutics and software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD). Clinical validation, physician acceptance, patient engagement, and long-term adherence will remain important considerations for successful implementation.

Segment Analysis

The report evaluates the market by component, technology, indication, end user, and geography. By component, the market includes software, hardware, and services. Software represents a significant segment due to the adoption of digital neurology platforms, tele-neurology applications, AI-powered clinical decision support, patient engagement tools, and disease management software. Hardware demand is being supported by wearable neurological devices, connected biosensors, electroencephalography (EEG) systems, neurostimulation equipment, and smart monitoring technologies.

Services are expected to experience strong growth as healthcare providers require implementation, integration, consulting, maintenance, training, cybersecurity, and managed digital health support. These capabilities are essential for incorporating neurology digital health solutions into existing clinical and healthcare IT environments.

Technology segments include telehealth & virtual care, remote patient monitoring, digital therapeutics, AI & analytics, wearable & connected devices, and other technologies. Telehealth and virtual care hold a prominent position because they support neurological consultations, follow-up appointments, specialist access, and chronic disease management across geographic boundaries. Remote patient monitoring is expanding through continuous tracking of seizures, tremors, gait abnormalities, sleep patterns, and cognitive function.

AI & analytics are expected to experience rapid growth as healthcare organizations adopt automated risk assessment, predictive modeling, imaging interpretation, and digital biomarker technologies. Digital therapeutics are also gaining momentum in cognitive rehabilitation, behavioral therapy, symptom management, medication adherence, and patient engagement. Meanwhile, smart watches, continuous EEG systems, movement trackers, and wearable biosensors are broadening access to longitudinal neurological data.

By indication, the market covers Alzheimer's disease & dementia, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, stroke, migraine & headache disorders, and other neurological disorders. Alzheimer's disease & dementia account for a substantial share due to aging populations and the need for cognitive assessment, behavioral monitoring, medication management, and caregiver engagement. Parkinson's disease applications are expanding through movement analysis and continuous assessment of tremors, gait disturbances, and treatment effectiveness. Epilepsy solutions increasingly incorporate AI-enabled seizure detection, wearable monitoring, and remote management.

Hospitals & neurology clinics remain the leading end-user segment, supported by investment in tele-neurology, AI-assisted diagnostics, connected monitoring, and integrated care platforms. Patients are increasingly using mobile applications, wearables, remote monitoring solutions, and digital therapeutics. Research organizations are applying these technologies to digital biomarker development, decentralized clinical trials, and real-world evidence generation, while healthcare payers are evaluating solutions that may improve outcomes and reduce long-term costs.

Regional Outlook

North America holds the largest share of the neurology digital health market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread telehealth adoption, favorable reimbursement policies, strong neurological research capabilities, and investment in AI-enabled healthcare. The presence of established digital health companies, medical device manufacturers, and academic institutions further reinforces regional leadership.

Europe is demonstrating sustained growth through healthcare digitalization, government support for connected care, expanding tele-neurology services, and investment in neurological disease management. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure, higher healthcare expenditure, growing smartphone use, a large patient population, and digital health initiatives across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also present emerging opportunities as healthcare systems modernize and investment in telemedicine, connected care, and neurological disease management increases.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is centered on AI-powered analytics, wearable integration, remote patient monitoring, digital therapeutics, virtual consultations, interoperability, cybersecurity, clinical validation, and scalable platform development. Companies are pursuing product launches, regulatory approvals, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, research programs, and geographic expansion to strengthen their positions.

Key companies profiled in the report include Teladoc Health, Inc., Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Biofourmis Inc., Empatica Inc., Rune Labs, Inc., Altoida, Inc., and BeCare Link Corporation.

Report Value



Provides market size estimates and growth forecasts through 2036.

Assesses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, regulatory developments, reimbursement conditions, and technology trends.

Identifies high-growth component, technology, indication, end-user, and regional segments.

Benchmarks leading companies by portfolio, technological capability, geographic presence, and strategic activity.

Examines product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, regulatory approvals, and research investments. Supports investment planning, business expansion, partnership evaluation, AI implementation, digital neurology adoption, and product development.

The report delivers actionable neurology digital health market intelligence for healthcare providers, neurology clinics, digital health companies, pharmaceutical organizations, medical device manufacturers, research institutions, investors, consultants, and other industry stakeholders.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency Considered

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.3. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Segmental Analysis

3.2.1. Market Analysis, by Technology

3.2.2. Market Analysis, by Component

3.2.3. Market Analysis, by Application

3.2.4. Market Analysis, by End User

3.2.5. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.3. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Increasing Global Prevalence of Chronic Neurological Disorders

4.2.1.2. Rapid Advancements in AI and Machine Learning for Data Analysis

4.2.1.3. Increasing Shift Toward Decentralized Clinical Trials in Pharma

4.2.1.4. Rising Global Aging Population and Demand for Brain Health Tech

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Inherent Complexity and Variability of Neurological Data

4.2.2.2. Stringent Regulatory Hurdles for AI and Digital Therapeutics

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Emergence of Precision Neurology and Personalized Treatment Models

4.2.3.2. High Unmet Need for Tele-neurology in Emerging APAC and African Markets

4.2.3.3. Integration into Pharmaceutical Drug Development Pipelines

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Ensuring Patient Adherence in Populations with Cognitive Impairment

4.2.4.2. Achieving Technical Interoperability with Disparate Hospital IT Systems

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Mainstreaming of FDA-Cleared Neurology Digital Therapeutics (DTx)

4.2.5.2. Proliferation of Digital Biomarkers for Early Disease Detection

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Neurology Digital Health Market, by Technology

5.1. Overview

5.2. Tele-neurology

5.3. AI & Data Analytics

5.4. Digital Therapeutics (DTx)

5.5. Remote Neurological Monitoring

5.6. Digital Biomarkers

6. Global Neurology Digital Health Market, by Component

6.1. Overview

6.2. Software & Platforms

6.3. Hardware/Devices

6.4. Services

7. Global Neurology Digital Health Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Neurodegenerative Disorders

7.2.1. Alzheimer's Disease

7.2.2. Parkinson's Disease

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Epilepsy & Seizure Management

7.4. Mental & Behavioral Health (CNS-focused)

7.5. Stroke & Acute Neurology

7.6. Sleep Disorders

8. Global Neurology Digital Health Market, by End User

8.1. Overview

8.2. Hospitals & Neurology Clinics

8.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

8.4. Patients/Homecare

8.5. Payers

9. Global Neurology Digital Health Market, by Geography

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S. (Stats: ~45% Global Market Share)

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany (Stats: Strong Focus on DiGA and Digital Health Apps)

9.3.2. U.K. (Stats: NHS Focus on AI-Driven Stroke Triage)

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China (Stats: Massive Investment in AI and Digital Infrastructure)

9.4.2. Japan (Stats: High Demand for Elderly and Dementia Care Tech)

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Australia

9.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Dashboard

10.4. Vendor Market Positioning

10.5. Market Share Analysis, 2025

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Medtronic plc

11.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.3. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

11.4. Siemens Healthineers AG

11.5. Abbott Laboratories

11.6. Biogen Inc.

11.7. Roche Holding AG

11.8. Akili, Inc.

11.9. Cogstate Ltd.

11.10. Linus Health

11.11. Rune Labs

11.12. NeuroTrack Technologies, Inc.

11.13. Click Therapeutics, Inc.

11.14. MindMaze

11.15. Hinge Health

11.16. Empatica Inc.

11.17. Beacon Biosignals

11.18. Ceribell, Inc.

12. Appendix

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