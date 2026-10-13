Auctions, Cultural Experiences And Adventure: Saudi Falcons And Hunting Exhibition Brings Heritage And Business Together In Riyadh

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2026, organized by the National Center for Falcons, concluded in Riyadh after a ten-day program combining falconry and hunting with cultural heritage, traditional crafts, outdoor activities, adventure experiences and family entertainment. The event ran from 1–10 October at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center in Malham under the theme“A Destination for All.”

Specialized auctions were among the exhibition's main highlights. At the Mongolian Falcon Auction, a“Hurr” (fledgling) falcon sold for SAR 1.4 million (approximately USD 373,000), setting a new auction record.

Beyond the auctions, the exhibition hosted companies, brands and sector specialists, with showcases and activations spanning camping and travel gear, outdoor industries and cultural experiences. The program positioned the event as a meeting point for heritage-focused audiences and commercial stakeholders, supporting networking and knowledge exchange across the ecosystem.

Falconry is recognized by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In Saudi Arabia, it remains a deeply rooted tradition associated with patience, discipline, skill and an enduring connection to the natural environment.

Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Shumaisi, CEO of the National Center for Falcons, said:“Our vision is to ensure Saudi falconry continues to thrive and remains meaningful for younger generations and international audiences. The Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition supports this goal by bringing together experts, companies and enthusiasts from around the world and creating new opportunities for collaboration and exchange.”

He added:“Preserving heritage also means strengthening its sustainability and its connection with society. Through the exhibition, we highlight the depth of Saudi heritage while supporting sectors linked to falconry and outdoor activities.”

About the National Center for Falcons

The National Center for Falcons works to preserve Saudi Arabia's falconry heritage and strengthen its sustainability through events, exhibitions, auctions and specialized initiatives, while supporting sector development and international cultural exchange.

About the Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition

Launched in 2018 and organized by the National Center for Falcons, the Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition is a leading event dedicated to falconry, hunting, outdoor activities and cultural heritage. The 2026 edition was held from 1–10 October in Malham, north of Riyadh, under the theme“A Destination for All.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: FOR FURTHER INFORMATION Email:... Telephone: +966 559 810 777