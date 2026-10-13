Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 76.1 Billion At 15.5% CAGR As AI, Liquid Biopsy, And Precision Oncology Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize NGS, liquid biopsy, AI-driven interpretation and strategic partnerships to capitalize on precision oncology, companion diagnostics and early detection.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cancer Genomic Testing Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cancer Genomic Testing Market is estimated at USD 18.0 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 76.1 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. The report assesses market dynamics, technological advancements, competitive developments, and growth opportunities across test types, cancer types, technologies, end users, and major geographic regions.

Cancer genomic testing is increasingly central to precision oncology, supporting the identification of genetic mutations, gene fusions, copy number variations, and other molecular alterations. Its clinical applications include personalized treatment selection, companion diagnostics, prognosis assessment, disease monitoring, and minimal residual disease detection. Key technologies include next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), comprehensive genomic profiling, liquid biopsy, artificial intelligence (AI), and multi-omics analysis.

Market Dynamics

Market growth is driven by the rising global cancer burden, increased demand for personalized medicine, broader use of companion diagnostics, and continued progress in genomic sequencing. Healthcare providers, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions are expanding the use of genomic testing to identify actionable biomarkers, optimize therapy selection, improve clinical outcomes, and accelerate oncology drug development.

Advancements in next-generation sequencing, AI-enabled genomic interpretation, cloud-based bioinformatics, whole genome sequencing, whole exome sequencing, transcriptomics, and multi-omics platforms are improving testing accuracy, turnaround time, and clinical utility. These technologies allow clinicians to evaluate multiple genetic alterations, detect rare mutations, monitor treatment response, and support individualized care. Research and development investments from biotechnology companies, molecular diagnostics providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and academic organizations are expected to broaden clinical applications and support product innovation.

Market expansion is constrained by high testing costs, limited reimbursement in some developing economies, complex genomic data interpretation, shortages of skilled molecular pathologists and bioinformatics professionals, and regulatory requirements for clinical validation. Genetic data privacy concerns, uneven access to advanced sequencing infrastructure, variable clinical guidelines, and integration challenges with healthcare information systems also affect adoption.

Significant opportunities are emerging through comprehensive genomic profiling, liquid biopsy testing, AI-powered interpretation, multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests, and precision oncology programs. Collaborations among diagnostics companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, healthcare providers, and research institutions are accelerating biomarker discovery, companion diagnostic development, and clinical implementation.

Market Segmentation

By test type, the Cancer Genomic Testing Market includes genomic profiling tests, liquid biopsy tests, companion diagnostic tests, pharmacogenomic tests, hereditary cancer tests, and other test types. Genomic profiling tests hold the largest market share due to their ability to identify actionable alterations and guide targeted therapy across multiple cancer types. Liquid biopsy tests are expected to record the fastest growth, supported by their applications in real-time monitoring, tumor recurrence detection, treatment response assessment, and minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring. Companion diagnostic and hereditary cancer testing are also gaining adoption as targeted therapies expand and awareness of inherited cancer syndromes increases.

By technology, the report evaluates NGS, PCR, FISH, microarray, and other platforms. NGS leads the market because of its high throughput, multi-biomarker capabilities, declining sequencing costs, and growing use in comprehensive genomic profiling. PCR remains important for rapid detection of known mutations, while FISH and microarray technologies support the identification of chromosomal abnormalities, gene amplifications, translocations, and copy number variations.

Major cancer categories include lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, hematological cancers, and other cancers. Lung cancer accounts for the largest share due to its high prevalence, availability of actionable biomarkers, established companion diagnostics, and extensive use of targeted therapies. Breast and colorectal cancer represent substantial segments, while hematological cancers are expected to grow as genomic testing becomes more widely used for disease classification, risk stratification, measurable residual disease monitoring, and treatment planning.

Diagnostic laboratories lead the end-user segment based on their molecular testing capabilities, sequencing infrastructure, testing volumes, and partnerships with hospitals and pharmaceutical companies. Hospitals and cancer centers are expanding precision oncology services and molecular pathology capacity. Academic and research institutes remain influential in biomarker discovery, translational research, and genomic technology development.

Regional Outlook

North America holds the largest share of the global Cancer Genomic Testing Market. Regional leadership is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement, substantial cancer research investment, widespread precision oncology adoption, and the presence of major molecular diagnostics and biotechnology companies. Regulatory support for companion diagnostics and increasing clinical use of NGS further strengthen the market.

Europe is experiencing sustained growth through investments in genomic medicine, national cancer programs, molecular diagnostics adoption, and government support for personalized healthcare. Partnerships among healthcare providers, research institutions, and biotechnology companies are contributing to regional expansion.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Key factors include the rising cancer burden, healthcare infrastructure development, increased genomic research investment, and improving access to molecular diagnostics in China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia. Government initiatives, expanding sequencing capacity, and greater awareness of personalized cancer treatment are creating attractive commercial opportunities.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer long-term growth potential as governments invest in oncology care, molecular diagnostics infrastructure, and healthcare modernization. Improving access to cancer genomic testing and expanding cancer care services are expected to support adoption across these emerging markets.

Competitive Landscape

The report examines company portfolios, business strategies, technological capabilities, product launches, regulatory approvals, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, geographic expansion, and research investments. Competitive differentiation is increasingly based on sequencing accuracy, assay sensitivity, workflow automation, interoperability, biomarker coverage, data analytics, turnaround time, and clinical utility.

Market participants are developing comprehensive genomic profiling solutions, multi-gene panels, liquid biopsy assays, AI-powered interpretation platforms, companion diagnostics, and integrated bioinformatics systems. Strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, cancer centers, diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology firms, and research institutes are supporting clinical validation, market expansion, and next-generation precision oncology development.

Key companies profiled include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, NeoGenomics, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Inc. (Roche), and Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Report Value for Stakeholders



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses key growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and commercial opportunities.

Identifies high-growth test type, cancer type, technology, end-user, and regional segments.

Evaluates innovation across NGS, liquid biopsy, AI, bioinformatics, and multi-omics platforms.

Benchmarks leading companies by portfolio, capabilities, strategy, and competitive position.

Supports investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, biomarker programs, and market expansion. Delivers actionable intelligence for diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, cancer centers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, research institutes, investors, and consultants.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Currency & Pricing

1.3. Market Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Mining & Secondary Research

2.3. Primary Research & Expert Interviews

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.4.2. Top-down Approach

2.5. Assumptions & Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Segmental Highlights

3.3. Regional Highlights

3.4. Competitive Insights

4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Increasing Global Prevalence of Cancer

4.2.1.2. Advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies

4.2.1.3. Rising Demand for Precision Medicine and Targeted Therapies

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Cost of Advanced Genomic Testing and Bioinformatics

4.2.2.2. Stringent Regulatory Landscape and Reimbursement Hurdles

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Expansion of Liquid Biopsy for Early Detection and Monitoring

4.2.3.2. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Genomic Data Interpretation

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns

4.2.4.2. Shortage of Skilled Bioinformaticians and Genetic Counselors

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Shift from Single-Gene Testing to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP)

4.2.5.2. Decentralization of NGS Testing to Community Hospital Settings

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.4.1. North America (FDA, CMS)

4.4.2. Europe (EMA, IVDR)

4.4.3. Asia-Pacific (NMPA, PMDA)

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Pricing Analysis

5. Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Assessment, by Test Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genomic Profiling Tests

5.3. Liquid Biopsy Tests

5.4. Companion Diagnostic Tests

5.5. Pharmacogenomic Tests

5.6. Hereditary Cancer Tests

5.7. Other Specialized Genomic Tests

6. Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Assessment, by Cancer Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Breast Cancer

6.3. Lung Cancer

6.4. Colorectal Cancer

6.5. Prostate Cancer

6.6. Ovarian Cancer

6.7. Melanoma

6.8. Hematological Malignancies

6.8.1. Leukemia

6.8.2. Lymphoma

6.9. Other Specific Cancer Types

7. Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Assessment, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.3. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.4. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

7.5. Microarray

7.6. Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

7.7. Other Genomic Testing Technologies

8. Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Assessment, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hospitals

8.3. Diagnostic Laboratories

8.4. Academic & Research Institutions

8.5. Cancer Centers

8.6. Other Healthcare Providers

9. Global Cancer Genomic Testing Market Assessment, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. South Korea

9.4.5. Australia

9.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.4.1. Industry Leaders

10.4.2. Market Differentiators

10.4.3. Vanguards

10.4.4. Emerging Companies

10.5. Market Share/Ranking Analysis

11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. Illumina, Inc.

11.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

11.4. Qiagen N.V.

11.5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.6. Myriad Genetics, Inc.

11.7. Exact Sciences Corporation

11.8. Guardant Health, Inc.

11.9. Foundation Medicine, Inc.

11.10. Natera, Inc.

11.11. NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

11.12. Veracyte, Inc.

11.13. Tempus Labs, Inc.

11.14. BGI Group

11.15. Caris Life Sciences

11.16. Personalis, Inc.

11.17. Burning Rock Biotech Limited

11.18. Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

11.19. NanoString Technologies, Inc.

12. Appendix

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