South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Smart City And Offshore Energy Investments Drive 4.8% CAGR Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trenchless pipe relining can cut lifecycle costs by up to 40%, shorten timelines, reduce excavation and carbon footprints, and support low-disruption smart city upgrades.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects that the South and Central America pipe relining market will grow from US$ 355.9 million in 2024 to US$ 484.5 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% from 2025 to 2031. Market expansion is being supported by offshore oil and gas development, water and wastewater infrastructure investment, rapid urbanization, and the adoption of trenchless pipeline rehabilitation technologies.

Offshore Energy and Water Infrastructure Investment

Major offshore oil and gas projects are increasing demand for pipeline maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. In 2023, ExxonMobil announced plans to invest US$ 12.93 billion in its sixth offshore oil project in Guyana. Petrobras also disclosed plans to install 11 new offshore drilling platforms across Brazil. These projects are expected to create opportunities for pipe relining products and services by increasing the need to maintain critical pipeline networks and extend asset life.

Investment in water infrastructure is another important market driver. In 2024, Peru's investment promotion agency, ProInversion, initiated contracts for water projects designed to attract private capital through public-private partnerships. Approximately 21 projects are scheduled for tender between 2024 and 2026, representing anticipated investment of US$ 2.28 billion.

Additional demand is emerging from the food and beverages, manufacturing, and construction industries, which require dependable access to clean water. Government programs addressing environmental pollution, wastewater management, and waterborne diseases are also expected to support pipe relining market growth across South and Central America.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Solution: The market is segmented into products and services, with services accounting for the largest share in 2024.

Products: Categories include CIPP Equipment, Liners, High-Pressure Water Jetters, Inversion Drums, Pulling Machines, and other products. CIPP Equipment is expected to lead this segment.

Services: Key categories include Cured-in-place Pipe, Pull-in-place, Pipe Bursting, and Internal Pipe Coating. Cured-in-place Pipe holds the leading position.

Cured-in-place Pipe: Liner or Longer Repair is expected to account for a larger share than Patch or Spot Repair.

Curing Method: Hot Water Cure is anticipated to dominate, ahead of Ambient Cure, Steam Cure, and UV Light Cure. End-user: Oil and Gas held the largest market share in 2024, followed by demand from Chemicals, Municipal, and other applications.

Smart Cities Create New Pipe Relining Opportunities

Smart city development is strengthening the outlook for trenchless pipe rehabilitation. More than 80% of South America's population is projected to live in urban areas by 2030, increasing pressure on cities to modernize aging water and wastewater networks. Governments in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico are advancing initiatives focused on digital water management, sustainability, climate resilience, and data-driven infrastructure maintenance.

Cured-in-place pipe and spray-lining systems can accelerate pipeline renewal while reducing excavation, project disruption, and environmental impact. These capabilities align with smart city priorities for efficient infrastructure management and lower carbon footprints. Recent infrastructure programs indicate that trenchless methods can reduce lifecycle costs by up to 40% while shortening project timelines.

Public-private partnerships and international financing are also helping cities fund water technology modernization. Support from organizations including the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank is expected to encourage the adoption of low-disruption pipeline rehabilitation methods across the region.

Regional and Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America. The Rest of South and Central America held the largest market share in 2024. Peru represents a notable growth opportunity, with the government planning to allocate US$ 3 billion for sewage treatment plants as part of efforts to achieve full sewage and potable water service coverage.

Key companies operating in the market include Roto-Rooter Group Inc, Silverlining Holding Corp, Aegion Corp, RPB Inc, Pipe Restoration Solutions Inc, The Charles Machine Works Inc, Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd, Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc, NuFlow Technologies Inc, Brawo Systems GmbH, Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC, Picote GROUP, Atlantic Pipe Services, Roddie Inc., TRIC Tools, Inc., and PURIS Corp. These companies are strengthening their market positions through geographic expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Pipe Relining Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

4.4 Difference Between Patch and Spot Repair vs Liner and Longer Repair

4.5 High Speed Flexible Shaft Machines Market Revenue, 2021-2031 (US$ Million)

5. South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Pipe Relining Market - South & Central America Market Analysis

6.1 South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Volume (Thousand Units), 2021 - 2031

6.2 South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Volume Forecast and Analysis (Thousand Units)

6.3 South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 -2031

6.4 South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Forecast and Analysis

7. South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Solution

7.1 Product

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Product: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Service

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Service: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Products

8.1 CIPP Equipment

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 CIPP Equipment: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Liner

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Liner: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 High Pressure Water Jetters

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 High Pressure Water Jetters: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Inversion Drum

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Inversion Drum: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Pulling Machine

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Pulling Machine: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Services

9.1 Cured-in-place Pipe

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Cured-in-place Pipe: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Pull-in-place

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Pull-in-place: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Pipe Bursting

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Pipe Bursting: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Internal Pipe Coating

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Internal Pipe Coating: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Cured-in-place Pipe

10.1 Patch or Spot Repair

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Patch or Spot Repair: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Liner or Longer Repair

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Liner or Longer Repair: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by Curing Method

11.1 Ambient Cure

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Ambient Cure: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Hot Water Cure

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Hot Water Cure: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.3 Steam Cure

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Steam Cure: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.4 UV Light Cure

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 UV Light Cure: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Revenue Analysis - by End-user

12.1 Oil and Gas

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Oil and Gas: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 Chemicals

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Chemicals: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.3 Municipal

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Municipal: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.4 Others

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Others: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Country Analysis

13.1 South & Central America

13.1.1 South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Volume and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

13.1.2 South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

13.2 Brazil: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.2.1 Brazil: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Solution

13.2.2 Brazil: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Products

13.2.3 Brazil: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Services

13.2.4 Brazil: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Cured-in-place Pipe

13.2.5 Brazil: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

13.2.6 Brazil: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

13.3 Argentina: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.3.1 Argentina: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Solution

13.3.2 Argentina: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Products

13.3.3 Argentina: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Services

13.3.4 Argentina: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Cured-in-place Pipe

13.3.5 Argentina: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

13.3.6 Argentina: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

13.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market - Revenue, Volume, and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million, Thousand Units)

13.4.1 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Solution

13.4.2 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Products

13.4.3 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Services

13.4.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Cured-in-place Pipe

13.4.5 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by Curing Method

13.4.6 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America Pipe Relining Market Share - by End-user

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

14.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

15. Industry Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 New Product Development

15.3 Merger and Acquisition

15.4 Other Strategic Developments

16. Company Profiles

16.1 Roto-Rooter Group Inc

16.1.1 Key Facts

16.1.2 Business Description

16.1.3 Products and Services

16.1.4 Financial Overview

16.1.5 SWOT Analysis

16.1.6 Key Developments

16.2 Silverlining Holding Corp

16.2.1 Key Facts

16.2.2 Business Description

16.2.3 Products and Services

16.2.4 Financial Overview

16.2.5 SWOT Analysis

16.2.6 Key Developments

16.3 Aegion Corp

16.3.1 Key Facts

16.3.2 Business Description

16.3.3 Products and Services

16.3.4 Financial Overview

16.3.5 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Key Developments

16.4 RPB Inc

16.4.1 Key Facts

16.4.2 Business Description

16.4.3 Products and Services

16.4.4 Financial Overview

16.4.5 SWOT Analysis

16.4.6 Key Developments

16.5 Pipe Restoration Solutions Inc

16.5.1 Key Facts

16.5.2 Business Description

16.5.3 Products and Services

16.5.4 Financial Overview

16.5.5 SWOT Analysis

16.5.6 Key Developments

16.6 The Charles Machine Works Inc

16.6.1 Key Facts

16.6.2 Business Description

16.6.3 Products and Services

16.6.4 Financial Overview

16.6.5 SWOT Analysis

16.6.6 Key Developments

16.7 Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd

16.7.1 Key Facts

16.7.2 Business Description

16.7.3 Products and Services

16.7.4 Financial Overview

16.7.5 SWOT Analysis

16.7.6 Key Developments

16.8 PURIS Corp

16.8.1 Key Facts

16.8.2 Business Description

16.8.3 Products and Services

16.8.4 Financial Overview

16.8.5 SWOT Analysis

16.8.6 Key Developments

16.9 Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

16.9.1 Key Facts

16.9.2 Business Description

16.9.3 Products and Services

16.9.4 Financial Overview

16.9.5 SWOT Analysis

16.9.6 Key Developments

16.10 NuFlow Technologies Inc

16.10.1 Key Facts

16.10.2 Business Description

16.10.3 Products and Services

16.10.4 Financial Overview

16.10.5 SWOT Analysis

16.10.6 Key Developments

16.11 Brawo Systems GmbH

16.11.1 Key Facts

16.11.2 Business Description

16.11.3 Products and Services

16.11.4 Financial Overview

16.11.5 SWOT Analysis

16.11.6 Key Developments

16.12 Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

16.12.1 Key Facts

16.12.2 Business Description

16.12.3 Products and Services

16.12.4 Financial Overview

16.12.5 SWOT Analysis

16.12.6 Key Developments

16.13 Picote GROUP

16.13.1 Key Facts

16.13.2 Business Description

16.13.3 Products and Services

16.13.4 Financial Overview

16.13.5 SWOT Analysis

16.13.6 Key Developments

16.14 Atlantic Pipe Services

16.14.1 Key Facts

16.14.2 Business Description

16.14.3 Products and Services

16.14.4 Financial Overview

16.14.5 SWOT Analysis

16.14.6 Key Developments

16.15 Roddie Inc.

16.15.1 Key Facts

16.15.2 Business Description

16.15.3 Products and Services

16.15.4 Financial Overview

16.15.5 SWOT Analysis

16.15.6 Key Developments

16.16 TRIC Tools, Inc.

16.16.1 Key Facts

16.16.2 Business Description

16.16.3 Products and Services

16.16.4 Financial Overview

16.16.5 SWOT Analysis

16.16.6 Key Developments

17. Appendix

17.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [30]

List of Figures [40]

Companies

The List of Companies - South & Central America Pipe Relining Market

Roto-Rooter Group Inc

Silverlining Holding Corp

Aegion Corp

RPB Inc

Pipe Restoration Solutions Inc

The Charles Machine Works Inc

Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd

Waterline Renewal Technologies Inc

NuFlow Technologies Inc

Brawo Systems GmbH

Advanced Trenchless Solutions LLC

Picote GROUP

Atlantic Pipe Services

Roddie Inc.

TRIC Tools, Inc.

PURIS Corp

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