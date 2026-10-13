Rnai Technology Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $9.5 Billion As Precision Therapeutics Unlock Oncology And Rare Disease Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Actionable insights reveal new revenue streams, growth opportunities, competitive strategies, and regional trends to guide smarter RNAi investments.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "RNAi Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RNAi technology market was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 3.7 billion in 2026 to USD 9.5 billion by 2033. This expansion represents a compound annual growth rate of 14.6% from 2026 to 2033. Rising demand for advanced therapeutic technologies, expanding drug discovery programs, and the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, rare disorders, and cancer are among the principal factors supporting market growth.

North America led the global RNAi technology market in 2025, accounting for 38.3% of total revenue. The region's position is supported by substantial biotechnology and pharmaceutical research activity, continued investment in RNA-based drug development, and the presence of established industry participants. Academic institutions, research organizations, and contract service providers also contribute to the region's strong commercialization environment.

The report provides revenue forecasts and strategic analysis across product & service, application, end use, and regional segments. It evaluates market developments and emerging trends across the principal sub-segments from 2021 to 2033, enabling stakeholders to assess revenue potential, competitive conditions, and future growth opportunities.

Product & Service Segmentation



Products

siRNA products

miRNA products

Other RNAi products Services

RNAi products represent an important component of the market as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies expand their pipelines and investigate new therapeutic applications. Services also support market development by providing specialized research, development, testing, and manufacturing capabilities to organizations seeking external expertise.

Application Segmentation



Drug Discovery & Development

Neurology

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Other therapeutic applications

Functional Genomics Other applications

Drug Discovery & Development remains a central application area, with RNAi technology increasingly incorporated into target validation, therapeutic research, and pipeline advancement. Oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, and metabolic diseases offer significant opportunities as researchers pursue highly targeted approaches for complex conditions. Functional genomics is another key application, supporting the investigation of gene function and biological pathways.

End Use Segmentation



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes CROs & CMOs

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies are major users of RNAi technology due to growing investment in novel therapeutics and precision medicine. Academic & Research Institutes support early-stage innovation and translational research, while CROs & CMOs provide outsourced development, clinical, and manufacturing services that can accelerate product advancement.

Regional Coverage



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

The regional analysis helps organizations compare market performance, identify high-growth countries, and evaluate local opportunities. In addition to North America's established position, Asia Pacific and other developing markets may benefit from expanding biomedical research, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increased participation in biotechnology innovation.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive analysis of major RNAi technology market segments and regions

Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants

Evaluation of trends and growth drivers shaping the industry's future

Segment-level and regional revenue forecasts for market planning

Insights into growth opportunities, competition strategies, and market share

Coverage of product innovation and emerging commercial opportunities Actionable intelligence to support investment, expansion, and business development decisions

The report is designed to help industry participants, investors, researchers, and strategic decision-makers evaluate the global RNAi technology market. Its combination of revenue analysis, competitive intelligence, innovation tracking, and forward-looking forecasts supports informed planning while helping organizations identify potential revenue streams and maintain a competitive position in a rapidly evolving biotechnology sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Segment Definitions

1.1.1.1. Products & Service Segment

1.1.1.2. Application Segment

1.1.1.3. End Use Segment

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Objectives

1.5. Research Methodology

1.6. Information Procurement

1.6.1. Purchased Database

1.6.2. The internal database

1.6.3. Secondary Sources

1.6.4. Primary Research

1.7. Information or Data Analysis:

1.7.1. Data Analysis Models

1.8. Market Formulation & Validation

1.9. Model Details

1.9.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9.2. List of Secondary Sources

1.9.3. List of Abbreviations

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Technological Advancements in RNAi Techniques

3.2.1.2. Increasing Application of RNAi Technology in Research and Medicine

3.2.1.3. Growing Demand for Precision Therapeutics

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Development and Manufacturing Costs

3.2.2.2. Challenges Associated with Efficient RNAi Delivery Systems

3.2.2.3. Off-Target Effects and Safety Concerns

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4. Product & Service Business Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. RNAi Technology Market: Product & Service Movement Analysis

4.3. Products

4.3.1. Products Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.3.2. siRNA Products

4.3.2.1. siRNA Products Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.3.3. miRNA Products

4.3.3.1. miRNA Products Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.3.4. Others

4.3.4.1. Others Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4. Services

4.4.1. Services Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. RNAi Technology Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Drug Discovery & Development

5.3.1. Drug Discovery & Development Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.3.2. Neurology

5.3.2.1. Neurology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.3.3. Oncology

5.3.3.1. Oncology Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.3.4. Infectious Diseases

5.3.4.1. Infectious Diseases Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.3.5. Metabolic Diseases

5.3.5.1. Metabolic Diseases Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.3.6. Others

5.3.6.1. Others Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.4. Functional Genomics

5.4.1. Functional Genomics Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Others Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 6. End Use Business Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. RNAi Technology Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.3.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.4. Academic & Research Institutes

6.4.1. Academic & Research Institutes Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.5. CROs & CMOs

6.5.1. CROs & CMOs Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

7.1. RNAi Technology Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.2.2. U.S.

7.2.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.2.2.2. Competitive Scenario

7.2.2.3. Regulatory Framework

7.2.2.4. U.S. RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.2.3. Canada

7.2.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.2.3.2. Competitive Scenario

7.2.3.3. Regulatory Framework

7.2.3.4. Canada RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.2.4. Mexico

7.2.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.2.4.2. Competitive Scenario

7.2.4.3. Regulatory Framework

7.2.4.4. Mexico RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Europe RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3.2. UK

7.3.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.2.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.2.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.2.4. UK RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3.3. Germany

7.3.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.3.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.3.4. Germany RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3.4. France

7.3.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.4.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.4.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.4.4. France RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3.5. Italy

7.3.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.5.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.5.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.5.4. Italy RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3.6. Spain

7.3.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.6.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.6.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.6.4. Spain RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3.7. Denmark

7.3.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.7.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.7.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.7.4. Denmark RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3.8. Sweden

7.3.8.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.8.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.8.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.8.4. Sweden RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3.9. Norway

7.3.9.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.3.9.2. Competitive Scenario

7.3.9.3. Regulatory Framework

7.3.9.4. Norway RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Asia Pacific RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.2.2. Competitive Scenario

7.4.2.3. Regulatory Framework

7.4.2.4. Japan RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.3. China

7.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.3.2. Competitive Scenario

7.4.3.3. Regulatory Framework

7.4.3.4. China RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.4. India

7.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.4.2. Competitive Scenario

7.4.4.3. Regulatory Framework

7.4.4.4. India RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.5. Australia

7.4.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.5.2. Competitive Scenario

7.4.5.3. Regulatory Framework

7.4.5.4. Australia RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.6. Thailand

7.4.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.6.2. Competitive Scenario

7.4.6.3. Regulatory Framework

7.4.6.4. Thailand RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.7. South Korea

7.4.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.7.2. Competitive Scenario

7.4.7.3. Regulatory Framework

7.4.7.4. South Korea RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Latin America RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.2. Brazil

7.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.5.2.2. Competitive Scenario

7.5.2.3. Regulatory Framework

7.5.2.4. Brazil RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.3. Argentina

7.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.5.3.2. Competitive Scenario

7.5.3.3. Regulatory Framework

7.5.3.4. Argentina RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6. MEA

7.6.1. MEA RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.2. South Africa

7.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.6.2.2. Competitive Scenario

7.6.2.3. Regulatory Framework

7.6.2.4. South Africa RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.3. Saudi Arabia

7.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.6.3.2. Competitive Scenario

7.6.3.3. Regulatory Framework

7.6.3.4. Saudi Arabia RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.4. UAE

7.6.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.6.4.2. Competitive Scenario

7.6.4.3. Regulatory Framework

7.6.4.4. UAE RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.5. Kuwait

7.6.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.6.5.2. Competitive Scenario

7.6.5.3. Regulatory Framework

7.6.5.4. Kuwait RNAi Technology Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Market Share/ Position Analysis, 2025

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.4.1.1. Overview

8.4.1.2. Financial Performance

8.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.2. Merck KGaA

8.4.2.1. Overview

8.4.2.2. Financial Performance

8.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.3. Creative Biolabs

8.4.3.1. Overview

8.4.3.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.4. GenScript

8.4.4.1. Overview

8.4.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.5. Revvity

8.4.5.1. Overview

8.4.5.2. Financial Performance

8.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.6. Promega Corporation

8.4.6.1. Overview

8.4.6.2. Financial Performance

8.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.7. OriGene Technologies, Inc.

8.4.7.1. Overview

8.4.7.2. Financial Performance

8.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.8. Altogen Biosystems

8.4.8.1. Overview

8.4.8.2. Financial Performance

8.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.9. Danaher

8.4.9.1. Overview

8.4.9.2. Financial Performance

8.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.10. Bioneer Corporation

8.4.10.1. Overview

8.4.10.2. Financial Performance

8.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [95]

List of Figures [65]

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Creative Biolabs

GenScript

Revvity

Promega Corporation

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Altogen Biosystems

Danaher Bioneer Corporation

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