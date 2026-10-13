Southeast Asia Industrial Park Expands Seaport-Linked Investment Opportunities In Tay Ninh, Vietnam

The industrial park is located next to Long An International Port, offering a strategic link between manufacturing, logistics, and seaport operations.

Southeast Asia Industrial Park is part of Dongtam Group's integrated development ecosystem, connecting industrial facilities, seaport infrastructure, industrial services, and urban development.

Thuan Dao Industrial Park has demonstrated strong occupancy performance in Tay Ninh. Phase 1 (113 hectares in Ben Luc) is fully occupied, while the expansion area (189 hectares in Long Cang) has achieved over 95% occupancy, together generating more than 4

Dongtam Group is developing the 605-hectare Southeast Asia Industrial Park next to Long An International Port, with plans to expand to 902 hectares.

TAY NINH PROVINCE, VIETNAM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dongtam Group is developing Southeast Asia Industrial Park (SEAIP), also known as Khu Công Nghiệp Đông Nam Á, in Tay Ninh Province, Vietnam, with a current area of 605 hectares and a planned expansion to 902 hectares. The project forms part of an integrated industrial, urban, seaport development ecosystem. Located next to Long An International Port, the industrial park offers manufacturers, importers, and exporters access to seaport and logistics infrastructure to support raw material flows, cargo movement, and import-export activities.As Tay Ninh expands its industrial base and attracts new investment, Southeast Asia Industrial Park offers businesses an additional option for establishing manufacturing operations in Southern Vietnam.Where Industry Meets International LogisticsSEAIP's location next to Long An International Port is central to its value proposition, giving businesses greater flexibility in managing the movement of raw materials and finished products, as well as import-export operations. This is particularly relevant to industries with frequent cargo movements and a strong reliance on seaport access.The industrial park also benefits from access to the regional transport network via National Highway 1A, Provincial Road 830, Ring Roads 3 and 4, and the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong–Can Tho Expressway. These routes link the project to Ho Chi Minh City, the Mekong Delta, and key economic areas across Southern Vietnam.The combination of road and inland waterway transport provide additional options for moving goods and connecting raw material sources, manufacturing facilities, and end markets.An Integrated Industrial EnvironmentSoutheast Asia Industrial Park is part of Dongtam Group's integrated development ecosystem, comprising a 605-hectare industrial park with a planned expansion to 902 hectares, a 147-hectare seaport, a 30-hectare industrial cluster, and a 696-hectare urban area. This integrated structure supports the coordinated development of infrastructure for manufacturing, logistics, and related services.For investors, the value of this model extends beyond the availability of industrial land to access infrastructure and support services for manufacturing operations within the same development area. Through this approach, SEAIP aims to serve businesses in manufacturing, processing, supporting industries, distribution, and international shipping.23 Years of Experience in Industrial Real Estate DevelopmentSoutheast Asia Industrial Park builds on Dongtam Group's 23 years of experience in industrial park infrastructure investment and development, beginning in 2003 with Thuan Dao Industrial Park and its expansion in Ben Luc and Long Cang communes, Tay Ninh Province.Over the years, Thuan Dao Industrial Park and its expansion phase has attracted numerous domestic and international manufacturers across sectors including textiles and garments, footwear and leather goods, mechanical engineering and metalworking, supporting industries, food processing, and other industrial manufacturing sectors.Strategically positioned to connect with Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh and the Mekong Delta, the industrial park also benefit from access to Long An International Port via Provincial Road 830 (DT830), approximately 30 km away. This connectivity helps translate geographic proximity into practical logistics advantages, enabling businesses to reduce transportation costs and improve operational efficiency as supply chains increasingly demand flexibility.Several reputable companies and brands that have invested in industrial parks developed by Dongtam Group include Huafu, Ching Luh, CRM Technology, Petfood Evolution, Skretting, Quickpack, BW Industrial, BenKan, Oechsler, and Hoa Phat, among others.According to Dongtam Group, Thuan Dao Industrial Park Phase 1 has reached 100% occupancy, while its expansion phase has exceeded 95%. The occupancy rates and tenant base from diverse markets in Thuan Dao Industrial Park, provide a strong foundation for Dongtam Group's continued development of Southeast Asia Industrial Park, demonstrating the Group's experience in developing industrial parks and attracting manufacturing investors.Supporting Tay Ninh's Industrial DevelopmentSoutheast Asia Industrial Park also forms part of the broader development of Tay Ninh Province as an increasingly important destination for industrial investment and logistics. Under the province's development orientation through 2030, industrial land and infrastructure are set to expand further, creating additional capacity for manufacturing and investment.Against this backdrop, Southeast Asia Industrial Park adds industrial land and infrastructure to support manufacturing projects, while leveraging its strategic location and transport connections to improve access to domestic and international markets.With its current scale and planned expansion, location adjacent to Long An International Port, and Dongtam Group's 23 years of experience in industrial real estate development, Southeast Asia Industrial Park aims to meet the needs of investors seeking locations in Southern Vietnam with integrated logistics infrastructure and strong market connectivity.ABOUT SOUTHEAST ASIA INDUSTRIAL PARKSoutheast Asia Industrial Park covers 605 hectares, with a planned expansion to 902 hectares. Located in Tan Tap Commune, Tay Ninh Province, Vietnam, it is next to Long An International Port. Dongtam Group is developing the project as part of an integrated industrial park, seaport, logistics, urban development ecosystem, creating a foundation that connects manufacturing, cargo movement, and trade.Building on 23 years of experience in industrial real estate, Dongtam Group continues to leverage its expertise in infrastructure development, investment attraction, and supporting domestic and international investors, laying a strong foundation for the development of Southeast Asia Industrial Park.SOUTHEAST ASIA INDUSTRIAL PARKCONNECTING MANUFACTURING – EXPANDING TRADE

ROSE CASTILLO YAP

LONG AN INTERNATIONAL PORT

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Southeast Asia Industrial Park Expands Seaport-Linked Investment Opportunities In Tay Ninh, Vietnam News Provided By LONG AN PORT JSC October 13, 2026, 08:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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