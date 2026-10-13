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Examining Product Design, Manufacturing Capabilities, and Market Developments

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 13, 2026 - As bathroom renovation and residential construction continue to shape demand for integrated bathroom products, manufacturers are expanding their offerings across vanity units, mirror cabinets, lighting and shower enclosures. China remains an important manufacturing base for bathroom furniture sets serving residential, hospitality and commercial projects.Five companies relevant to this market are Ptb Technical Sanitary Ware (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., Foshan SHKL Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Mesa Sanitary Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Seagull Kitchen And Bath Products Co., Ltd., and Huayi Sanitary Ware Industrial Co., Ltd. Their product portfolios and publicly available company information provide different reference points for understanding China's bathroom furniture and sanitary ware sector.Industry Context: Bathroom Furniture and Complementary ProductsThe global bathroom furniture market was valued at USD 135.9 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 148.9 billion in 2026, according to Grand View Research. Bathroom cabinets accounted for approximately half of the category's revenue in 2023, highlighting the role of vanity units and storage solutions in bathroom design.Product demand spans several formats, from a floor-standing bathroom cabinet for conventional layouts to a wall-mounted bathroom cabinet or wall-hung bathroom cabinet for a more open visual effect and easier floor cleaning. A bathroom wash basin cabinet combines storage with a basin installation, while a bathroom mirror cabinet provides additional storage around the wash area. Design preferences also range from Nordic style bathroom cabinet concepts with restrained lines and natural finishes to contemporary styles using contrasting materials and metallic details.Shower enclosures are a related but separately measured product category. Next Move Strategy Consulting valued the global shower enclosure and cubicles market at USD 3.51 billion in 2023 and projected it would reach USD 5.38 billion by 2030. These figures should be read separately from bathroom furniture market estimates because the product scopes differ.Product Design and Compliance ConsiderationsBathroom furniture sets increasingly combine cabinetry, mirrors, lighting and shower products. In addition to the cabinet structure and surface finish, buyers may assess moisture resistance, hardware performance, installation requirements and the documentation supplied for each model.China's national standard GB 24977-2010 addresses product classification, requirements, test methods, inspection rules, marking, packaging, transportation, storage and instructions for bathroom furniture. Its current status should be checked against the national standards system before it is cited as a current mandatory requirement.For illuminated mirrors, an anti-fog mirror lamp or wall-mounted mirror lamp may combine lighting with functions intended to improve everyday use. A bathroom mirror lamp can be integrated into a mirror cabinet or installed as a separate fixture, while a light luxury mirror lamp design may use metallic finishes and understated decorative details. Electrical protection requirements depend on the product design and installation location; buyers should verify applicable local rules and the documentation for the exact model.Shower product selection also depends on bathroom layout. A sliding shower enclosure can help conserve clearance space, while a hinged shower enclosure requires sufficient room for the door swing. Other options include a folding shower door, curved shower enclosure and minimalist shower enclosure. Product descriptions may also refer to a tempered glass shower door, an aluminum alloy shower door, a bathroom shower partition or a small-space shower enclosure. For projects requiring dry-wet separation shower enclosure solutions, the final choice should reflect available space, access, drainage and installation conditions.The five manufacturersPTB Technical Sanitary Ware(Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.Ptb Technical Sanitary Ware (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. is a foreign-invested manufacturer of bathroom cabinets, LED mirrors and shower enclosures based in Dagong Town, Hai'an City, Nantong, Jiangsu Province. The company was established in Shanghai in 2008 and relocated to Hai'an in 2018. It describes itself as drawing on 40 years of industry experience through its UK headquarters.Company information states that the Hai'an facility covers 33,000 square meters, employs approximately 156 staff and has an annual production capacity of 360,000 sets. Its production chain includes automated board processing, eco-friendly UV coating, precision injection molding and finished-product assembly, supported by an R&D team of six engineers. The company reports that 95 percent of output is exported, with the United Kingdom, France and Ireland among its main markets.Ptb states that it holds ISO 9001 quality management system certification, EU CE safety certification, British WRAS water approval certification, FSC forest sustainability certification and Customs AEO advanced certification. It also reports passing an IKEA factory audit in 2023 and entering a long-term supply partnership, alongside holding structural and smart-mirror technology patents. These details are company-reported and have not been independently audited for this article.Its published portfolio covers several bathroom furniture and shower product formats. The CLA123 Classique 500 mm satin-white, two-door floor-standing vanity unit uses painted matt MDF, with a 16 mm cabinet thickness, 18 mm fascia and a product weight of 21 kg; the published guarantee is five years. The AQU9-E6 Pacific 900 mm chrome quadrant shower enclosure uses 6 mm glass in a framed aluminium and metal construction, with double sliding doors, quick-release wheels and a square T-handle. The company lists CE marking and a lifetime manufacturer guarantee for this model. The LQ752 Mensa 800 × 800 mm brushed-brass inset-frame LED mirror has an aluminium body, touch sensor, demister pad and 6000K LED lighting rated at 21 W. The listed certifications are CE, EMC, LVD, RoHS and WEEE.These examples illustrate the company's combination of bathroom cabinetry, illuminated mirrors and shower enclosures within a broader bathroom product portfolio. Its mirror and enclosure options also relate to demand for anti-fog mirror lighting, sliding shower enclosure configurations and dry-wet separation shower enclosure layouts. The company states that sample orders and OEM/ODM development are available, with a standard lead time of 25 to 30 days after receipt of deposit, depending on order quantity. Product specifications, certifications and delivery terms should be confirmed for the model and order concerned.Foshan SHKL Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.Foshan SHKL Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. specializes in bathroom vanities, shower doors and LED bathroom mirrors. Its published portfolio includes vanity units made from materials such as solid wood, MDF, plywood and particleboard, with different surface treatments and styles. The company also offers mirror cabinets and illuminated mirrors, including models with functions such as anti-fog operation, dimming and touch controls. Its shower-door range includes sliding, hinged and folding designs, with glass and hardware options for different bathroom layouts. This combination of products makes SHKL relevant to projects seeking coordinated bathroom furniture sets and complementary shower products.Zhejiang Mesa Sanitary Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Mesa Sanitary Co., Ltd., based in Pinghu, Zhejiang Province, manufactures bathroom vanities, shower enclosures, shower doors and bathtubs. Its published bathroom vanity range includes freestanding and wall-mounted designs in materials such as multilayer solid wood, MDF, plywood, PVC, particleboard, aluminum and stainless steel. The company also describes OEM/ODM services and a product range serving residential and commercial projects. Its combination of cabinetry and shower products places it within the broader market for bathroom furniture sets and dry-wet separation solutions.Guangzhou Seagull Kitchen And Bath Products Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Seagull Kitchen And Bath Products Co., Ltd. operates across kitchen and bathroom product categories. Its publicly listed portfolio includes bathroom cabinets, shower rooms, ceramic products, faucets and related fittings, alongside kitchen products. This broader scope connects bathroom furniture with other components used in integrated bathroom and kitchen projects. For projects requiring coordinated cabinetry, basins, shower areas and sanitary fittings, the company's product categories provide a relevant reference point within China's kitchen and bath manufacturing sector.Huayi Sanitary Ware Industrial Co., Ltd.Huayi Sanitary Ware Industrial Co., Ltd. is included among the sanitary ware companies considered in this industry overview. For bathroom furniture set projects, the relevant product categories to establish are its current bathroom cabinet, basin, mirror and shower-related offerings, together with the manufacturing and supply arrangements behind each quoted item. As with other suppliers in the sector, model-specific product information and current documentation provide the clearest basis for assessing suitability for residential, hospitality or commercial applications.Comparing Product Scope and Manufacturing InformationThe five companies operate in overlapping areas of the bathroom and sanitary ware market, but their published product ranges differ. Ptb Technical Sanitary Ware provides model-level specifications for selected cabinets, mirrors and shower enclosures. SHKL presents a portfolio centered on bathroom vanities, LED mirrors and shower doors, while Mesa covers vanities alongside shower products and bathtubs. Seagull's public product range extends across broader kitchen and bathroom categories. Further current product information is needed to describe Huayi's bathroom furniture set range in equivalent detail.Four factors are useful when comparing bathroom furniture manufacturers:. Product coverage: Whether the company offers bathroom cabinets, basin units, mirror cabinets, illuminated mirrors and shower products within its portfolio.. Materials and configurations: Options such as floor-standing or wall-hung cabinets, different board materials, mirror functions and sliding, hinged or folding shower doors.. Product documentation: Applicable test reports, certificate copies and installation instructions for the specific model and destination market.. Sampling and production coordination: Whether sample orders, customization and coordinated delivery are available for the required product mix.These criteria help distinguish a broad sanitary ware catalogue from a product range supported by specifications suitable for a particular project.Market OutlookBathroom furniture manufacturers are responding to demand for practical storage, coordinated finishes and space-conscious layouts. Vanity units remain central to the category, while mirror cabinets, illuminated mirrors and shower enclosures help complete the functional design of a bathroom.In compact residential bathrooms, wall-mounted cabinets, folding shower doors and sliding enclosures can help make better use of available space. In hotels and multi-unit residential projects, consistency of finish, installation compatibility, replacement-part availability and documentation across repeated orders can be as important as the initial product design.For manufacturers serving international markets, the ability to provide clear product specifications and applicable compliance documents remains an important part of the supply process. Buyers should check that certification and test information matches the exact product, electrical configuration and installation conditions rather than relying on general statements covering an entire product family.Closing OutlookChina's bathroom furniture and sanitary ware sector covers a broad range of products, from bathroom cabinets and mirror units to shower doors and enclosures. The five companies discussed here offer different reference points for understanding this market, from integrated bathroom product portfolios to more specialized cabinetry and shower solutions.For buyers and project teams, a clear assessment begins with the required product scope, installation layout, material specifications and documentation. Reviewing those factors at model level can support more consistent decisions when selecting bathroom furniture sets for residential, hospitality and commercial projects.

Lucy

PTB Technical Sanitary Ware(Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

+ +86 180-1228-0032

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Five Reputable Bathroom Furniture Set Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Bathroom Design News Provided By Htnxt October 13, 2026, 08:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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