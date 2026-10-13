Raphael Glucksmann Secures Center-Left Nomination for French Presidency
(MENAFN) French European Parliament member Raphael Glucksmann has won the center-left primary, securing his position as a candidate for France’s 2027 presidential election.
Glucksmann, 46, who leads the Place Publique party, garnered 66% of the 120,787 ballots cast in the primary organized by the Socialist Party and its allies. Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure placed second with 14%, while the three remaining contenders each received less than 10%.
“This result says something powerful,” Glucksmann wrote in a post on US social media company X. “A left that is faithful to its values can unite, govern and win.”
He has presented himself as an alternative to the policies of President Emmanuel Macron and the far right. However, opinion polls place his support between 9% and 14%, leaving him behind far-right politician Marine Le Pen. He also trails center-right contender Edouard Philippe, who previously served as prime minister under Macron, and veteran hard-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon.
Melenchon’s France Unbowed party declined to participate in the primary, underscoring ongoing divisions within the French left.
France’s presidential election is scheduled for April 18, 2027, with a second round planned for May 2.
Glucksmann, 46, who leads the Place Publique party, garnered 66% of the 120,787 ballots cast in the primary organized by the Socialist Party and its allies. Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure placed second with 14%, while the three remaining contenders each received less than 10%.
“This result says something powerful,” Glucksmann wrote in a post on US social media company X. “A left that is faithful to its values can unite, govern and win.”
He has presented himself as an alternative to the policies of President Emmanuel Macron and the far right. However, opinion polls place his support between 9% and 14%, leaving him behind far-right politician Marine Le Pen. He also trails center-right contender Edouard Philippe, who previously served as prime minister under Macron, and veteran hard-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon.
Melenchon’s France Unbowed party declined to participate in the primary, underscoring ongoing divisions within the French left.
France’s presidential election is scheduled for April 18, 2027, with a second round planned for May 2.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment