Terence Lewis Reveals His Film Debut 'Aaj Ka Mahishasur' Reflects The Harsh Realities Of Today's Society

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Choreographer Terence Lewis has opened up about his acting debut with“Aaj Ka Mahishasur.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he revealed that the film's thought-provoking storyline and its reflection of the harsh realities of contemporary society drew him to the project. Terence said the film goes beyond the traditional understanding of Mahishasur to explore the evils that exist around us as well as those within ourselves that often go unnoticed.

Speaking about the film, Lewis added,“Making my film debut with Aaj Ka Mahishasur is a very special experience for me. What drew me to this film is its intriguing and thought-provoking story. It goes beyond what we traditionally associate with Mahishasur and explores the harsh realities of the society we live in today. There are evils around us, but there are also those within us that we often choose to ignore. Being part of a story that has something meaningful to say makes this debut even more special for me.”

The makers of“Aaj Ka Mahishasur” released the film's first look and devotional song 'Jagdambe Rani' during Navratri. The film's team also visited Mumbai's Mumba Devi Temple to present the poster and seek blessings on the occasion.

Produced by Gaurang Bhaskar and directed by Dhiraj Kumarr,“Aaj Ka Mahishasur” features an ensemble cast comprising Terence Lewis, Padmini Kolhapure, Chandan Roy, best known for his role in the acclaimed series Panchayat, and Ayeesha Aiman. The song is composed by Amol - Abhishek, lyrics written by Abhishek Talented and sung by Dev Negi, Divya Kumar,

“Aaj Ka Mahishasur” draws upon this powerful symbolism to encourage audiences to confront the evils that exist around them.

Terence Lewis is known for his work as a dancer, choreographer, and television judge. Over the years, he has choreographed dance sequences for several films, including“Lagaan,”“Jhankaar Beats” and“Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.” His work on Lagaan earned him the American Choreography Award in 2002.

On television, Terence has served as a judge on popular dance reality shows such as“Dance India Dance,”“Nach Baliye," and“India's Best Dancer.” After making his mark in dance and choreography, he is now set to make his film debut with“Aaj Ka Mahishasur.”