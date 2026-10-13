BJP To Set Up 1,500 Book Stalls Near Durga Puja Pandals In Bengal This Year

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 13 (IANS) The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will set up 1,500 book stalls near prominent Durga Puja pandals across the state during the festival, with books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public office, Hindu religious teachings and nationalist ideology among the key offerings.

“Our book stalls usually see the highest demand for books related to our party's ideology, the teachings of the Hindu religion and nationalist ideology. This time, keeping the demand in mind, books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 25 years as an administrator will also be available at the stalls,” a BJP state committee member said.

Books documenting the life and contributions of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, will also be displayed at the stalls set up for Durga Puja.

“Apart from this, special booklets on various projects and achievements of the Union and state governments will be distributed free of cost to visitors during the Puja,” the BJP leader said.

The stalls will also feature booklets highlighting the achievements of the first BJP-led government in West Bengal during its first five months in office.

“The booklets available at the stalls during Durga Puja will provide details of the investments that have come into the state over the last five months, the number of people who have benefited from social welfare schemes, the reforms introduced in the administrative sector and the work undertaken on issues such as women's safety and financial empowerment,” the state committee member said.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India-Marxist is also planning to set up book stalls near popular Durga Puja pandals across the state, continuing a longstanding tradition of Left parties promoting political literature during the festival.

Although Marxist literature has traditionally been a major feature of Left party stalls, the CPI-M is planning to broaden its selection this year. According to the party leadership, its stalls will display books by popular Bengali writers alongside traditional Marxist and Communist literature.

The competing initiatives are expected to bring political publications, government achievement booklets and literary works to visitors at prominent Puja locations during the festive season.