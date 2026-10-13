UK Vs India Vegetable Prices: How Much Do Tomatoes, Potatoes And Onions Cost In Both Countries?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) We Indians get shocked when vegetable prices cross Rs 100 a kilo back home. You will be surprised to know that almost every vegetable costs around Rs 1000 in the UK. Let us look at the exact prices of daily veggies in the UK right now.

Middle-class families feel the pinch when vegetable prices go up in India. Daily veggies play a big role in our household expenses. A slight price hike in tomatoes, onions, or green chillies easily upsets the monthly budget. Many people wonder how much these vegetables cost abroad. We look at the daily vegetable prices in the United Kingdom (UK), where a large Indian population lives. You will find out exactly how much you need to spend on everything from tomatoes to ridge gourd, ivy gourd, and cluster beans in the UK.

Indian cooking relies heavily on tomatoes for dals, curries, and chutneys. A kilo of tomatoes costs around Rs 50 in India right now. The same kilo of tomatoes costs around Rs 350 to Rs 400 in the UK. Regular supermarkets in the UK have different pricing structures. Tesco priced its cheapest regular tomatoes at £1.80 per kilo on October 12, 2026. This converts to roughly Rs 228. You cannot compare regular supermarket prices directly with Indian grocery store rates. Lemons cost around Rs 800 a kilo, while green chillies touch Rs 850 a kilo in the UK.

Telugu households regularly cook ridge gourd, cluster beans, bitter gourd, ivy gourd, and okra. Indian expats find these vegetables quite expensive abroad. A kilo of ridge gourd costs around Rs 650 in the UK, while cluster beans cost Rs 900. Bitter gourd, ivy gourd, and okra touch almost Rs 1000 a kilo. Drumsticks also cost around Rs 1000 a kilo, which means a single drumstick costs about Rs 100. A small bunch of curry leaves costs around Rs 100 in the UK. You have to visit specific Asian or Indian grocery stores to find these items.

People use potatoes and onions heavily in daily cooking across India and the UK. These two items are surprisingly cheap in the UK compared to other vegetables. You can buy a kilo of potatoes or onions for just Rs 50 there. Tesco listed a 2-kilo pack of Maris Piper potatoes for £1.85 and onions for £0.95 a kilo in October 2026. These prices convert to roughly Rs 117 and Rs 120 per kilo respectively. Supermarket prices often differ from the rates at specialty Indian stores.

Indian families living abroad consider rice a top essential. A 10-kilo bag of rice costs around Rs 1000 in the UK. Premium quality rice will cost you between Rs 1600 and Rs 1700. A 5-litre can of sunflower oil costs around Rs 850 generally. Tesco sells a 5-litre sunflower oil can for £8.50, which is about Rs 1070. Other daily essentials also impact the family budget. One litre of milk costs Rs 158, a 500-gram bread loaf costs Rs 159, and a dozen eggs cost Rs 386. A kilo of chicken is priced at Rs 850, apples at Rs 283, and bananas at Rs 155. You must remember that UK salaries and living costs are different, so direct currency conversion does not show the full picture.