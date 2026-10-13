Elderly Professor Gets Emotional As Students Surprise Him With Ties For His Collection In Heartwarming Viral Video

Instagram saw something remarkable. A user, seanna, posted a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Yakel, a revered professor at Western Kentucky University. The simple message,“We love you Dr!!!”, resonated. It quickly became a viral sensation, a testament to an educator's power.

2 million - that's how many likes the Instagram post garnered. It took off fast after publishing on October 8, 2026. Beyond the likes, 6,676 comments poured in, each a testament to shared experiences and gratitude. Hashtags like #wku, #professor, and #elementaryeducation helped. They amplified the post, spreading its sentiment through the WKU community. This wasn't just social media. It was a digital standing ovation.

Professor Receives Bunch Of Ties

This wasn't typical. Seanna's Instagram post, hitting 2 million likes by October 8, 2026, highlighted a new trend in public recognition. Viral content often thrives on entertainment or controversy. This post broke that mold - offering pure, positive affirmation for an academic. The 2 million likes showed strong, widespread endorsement from WKU students, alumni, and colleagues.

The video showed students gifting the teacher bunch of ties to add to his collection. It seems he loves ties, receiving these many naturally brought a sweet overwhelming smile on his face.

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A post shared by Seanna (@seanna)

Community Shows Support

2 million likes, 6,676 comments - that's a powerful online response. The Instagram post, launched October 8, 2026, showed Dr. Yakel's exceptional impact. He influenced students and peers at Western Kentucky University. This outpouring of appreciation, spreading organically across the platform, shows deep respect for his work.

Here's What Social Media Users Commented!

One user wrote, "this is my grandpa! he is truly the sweetest human being on the planet and loves teaching more than anything. Thank you guys!!!"

Another user wrote, "Y'all are the best! Thank you for making my dad's birthday one he will never forget! And, you know he is going to wear those ties and socks with so much pride!"

While another comment read, "As a teacher we never expect gifts. Students willing to do this means so much to us you have no idea. And not even gifts like ive seen students make videos with the most beautiful messages. We doubt ourselves everyday. Are we doing a good job teaching you, and most importantly are you enjoying my class and feel safe? It stays with us, I promise."