Smith Returns To Field For Final Day Of Durban Test After Concussion Scare

MENAFN - IANS) Durban, Oct 13 (IANS) Australia veteran batter Steve Smith appears to be cleared of concussion as he returned to the field on Day 5 of the first Test against South Africa after a concussion scare on Day 4 of the fixture at Kingsmead here on Tuesday.

Smith was assessed for concussion right after taking a blow to his head while facing the returning Anrich Nortje during the second innings of the Test. He batted for the remainder of his innings before being dismissed for 27 but did not take the field in the evening session and went through concussion protocols and further assessments overnight.

However, the Aussie vice-captain returned to the field, with the West Australian reporting that he seems to be clear of the concussion, in what is a major boost for the visitors as they hunt for a win at Durban.

At the start of Day 5, South Africa were 102/4 and needed 319 runs for an unlikely win and needed to save six wickets after the Aussies made inroads in the third session on Day 4 to eye a win.

Smith did his fielding drills before the start of the fifth day and was back in the slip cordon, which he patrolled extremely well in the first innings, when he took four catches, including two stellar takes at the slip from reverse sweeps.

Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc spoke about Smith before the start of play. "He was obviously a little bit rattled. Well, not rattled; he obviously got the concussion yesterday. This morning it looks like he's got the life back in him, so good signs. I'm not sure what the plan is for him today, but no, he's got a smiling face," Starc said ahead of Day 5 play.

The clearance not only gives a boost to Australia for the ongoing Test, but is a shot in the arm for the second Test too, as if Smith suffered a concussion, he would have missed the next match with a concussion diagnosis, which mandates a 10-day break from play, the Australian Daily further stated.