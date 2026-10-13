Trump Slams Houthis After Riyadh Airport Strikes, Offers No Plan
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump condemned Yemen’s Houthi movement on Monday but stopped short of naming any action his administration would take against the group.
Pressed by reporters on how he would respond to the Houthis as he left the White House for Ohio, the president gave a brief answer. “Well, the Houthis are misbehaving very badly. No good,” Trump replied.
His remarks came as the Saudi capital, Riyadh, absorbed repeated Houthi attacks in recent days. Strikes on King Khalid International Airport over two consecutive days forced a temporary halt to operations there.
The assaults are the latest in a escalating military confrontation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis that has intensified since July, with civilian aviation facilities and energy installations inside the kingdom among the targets.
The conflict stretches back years. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen’s government against the Houthis since March 2015, while the group has held the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces since September 2014.
Pressed by reporters on how he would respond to the Houthis as he left the White House for Ohio, the president gave a brief answer. “Well, the Houthis are misbehaving very badly. No good,” Trump replied.
His remarks came as the Saudi capital, Riyadh, absorbed repeated Houthi attacks in recent days. Strikes on King Khalid International Airport over two consecutive days forced a temporary halt to operations there.
The assaults are the latest in a escalating military confrontation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis that has intensified since July, with civilian aviation facilities and energy installations inside the kingdom among the targets.
The conflict stretches back years. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen’s government against the Houthis since March 2015, while the group has held the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces since September 2014.
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