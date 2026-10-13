Syria, Qatar Review Relations, Latest Regional Developments
(MENAFN) Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha on Monday to review regional developments and explore ways to strengthen relations between their countries.
According to statements from the two foreign ministries, the talks covered recent developments across the region and opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation. Both sides highlighted the need for closer coordination and continued consultations to support regional security and stability.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the discussions also focused on developments in Syria and several matters of shared interest.
Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Doha’s commitment to Syria’s unity, sovereignty and independence, while expressing support for the Syrian people’s aspirations for a dignified life and the establishment of a state based on strong institutions and the rule of law, according to the ministry.
He also reiterated Qatar’s backing for initiatives aimed at rebuilding Syria and strengthening stability.
Relations between Damascus and Doha have advanced since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024. The two countries have since expanded diplomatic engagement and cooperation in reconstruction and economic development.
According to statements from the two foreign ministries, the talks covered recent developments across the region and opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation. Both sides highlighted the need for closer coordination and continued consultations to support regional security and stability.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the discussions also focused on developments in Syria and several matters of shared interest.
Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Doha’s commitment to Syria’s unity, sovereignty and independence, while expressing support for the Syrian people’s aspirations for a dignified life and the establishment of a state based on strong institutions and the rule of law, according to the ministry.
He also reiterated Qatar’s backing for initiatives aimed at rebuilding Syria and strengthening stability.
Relations between Damascus and Doha have advanced since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024. The two countries have since expanded diplomatic engagement and cooperation in reconstruction and economic development.
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