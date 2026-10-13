Trump Claims 32,000 Lost in Month, Urges Putin, Zelenskyy Deal
(MENAFN) Donald Trump pressed Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday to settle their war directly, saying the two leaders must “get together” to end the conflict in Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for Ohio, the US president said: “All I know is that Zelensky and Putin have to get together and end that ridiculous war.”
He then cited a casualty figure that he did not source. “This month, they lost 32,000 people in that war, and it’s ridiculous. So they have to get together and get it done,” he added.
The remarks followed his Sunday announcement that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate halt to strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure.
Questioned about Zelenskyy’s backing for an “energy ceasefire” and reports that Putin had not signed on, Trump said he believed both men supported the arrangement.
“I think they both support it. I think they wanna make a deal, but they don’t know how. But we’re gonna get them to make a deal,” he said.
A reporter pushed back, noting that Russia and Ukraine had both publicly contested the president’s account. Trump held his ground and maintained that a deal was in place.
“They agreed. You know why? Because I said, ‘You agree’ — that’s why. They agreed because I said they agreed, and that thing has to get settled,” he said.
Trump also weighed in on which leader is the more willing negotiator, naming the Russian president.
“I think, actually, Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelenskyy,” he said.
Later Monday, at a rally in Ohio, Trump again said Russia and Ukraine want to “make a deal.” He pointed to animosity between the two leaders as the main obstacle.
“The hatred is right away between the two leaders. But we’re going to get that deal done too,”
He added that the talks have proved harder than he expected.
“I thought this would be one of the easier ones, but it’s not because the hatred— when the hatred between leaders is that heavy and that hot, it’s a little bit tough,” Trump said.
Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for Ohio, the US president said: “All I know is that Zelensky and Putin have to get together and end that ridiculous war.”
He then cited a casualty figure that he did not source. “This month, they lost 32,000 people in that war, and it’s ridiculous. So they have to get together and get it done,” he added.
The remarks followed his Sunday announcement that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate halt to strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure.
Questioned about Zelenskyy’s backing for an “energy ceasefire” and reports that Putin had not signed on, Trump said he believed both men supported the arrangement.
“I think they both support it. I think they wanna make a deal, but they don’t know how. But we’re gonna get them to make a deal,” he said.
A reporter pushed back, noting that Russia and Ukraine had both publicly contested the president’s account. Trump held his ground and maintained that a deal was in place.
“They agreed. You know why? Because I said, ‘You agree’ — that’s why. They agreed because I said they agreed, and that thing has to get settled,” he said.
Trump also weighed in on which leader is the more willing negotiator, naming the Russian president.
“I think, actually, Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelenskyy,” he said.
Later Monday, at a rally in Ohio, Trump again said Russia and Ukraine want to “make a deal.” He pointed to animosity between the two leaders as the main obstacle.
“The hatred is right away between the two leaders. But we’re going to get that deal done too,”
He added that the talks have proved harder than he expected.
“I thought this would be one of the easier ones, but it’s not because the hatred— when the hatred between leaders is that heavy and that hot, it’s a little bit tough,” Trump said.
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