Ulle Madise Begins Presidency in Estonia
(MENAFN) Ulle Madise, Estonia’s former chancellor of justice, officially assumed the presidency on Monday during a ceremony held at parliament in Tallinn.
Madise was sworn in at the Riigikogu’s Session Hall after outgoing President Alar Karis delivered his farewell address as head of state. She then gave her inaugural speech as Estonia’s new president.
The 51-year-old lawyer secured the presidency through a secret parliamentary ballot, winning 71 votes.
Born and educated in Tartu, Madise has held several public-service roles throughout her career, including positions at the Justice Ministry, the Riigikogu’s Constitutional Committee and the National Audit Office.
She first became chancellor of justice in 2015 and was appointed to a second term in late 2021.
Her presidential candidacy was backed by 75 lawmakers from the Reform Party, Eesti 200, Isamaa, the Social Democrats and members of parliament unaffiliated with any party.
Madise was sworn in at the Riigikogu’s Session Hall after outgoing President Alar Karis delivered his farewell address as head of state. She then gave her inaugural speech as Estonia’s new president.
The 51-year-old lawyer secured the presidency through a secret parliamentary ballot, winning 71 votes.
Born and educated in Tartu, Madise has held several public-service roles throughout her career, including positions at the Justice Ministry, the Riigikogu’s Constitutional Committee and the National Audit Office.
She first became chancellor of justice in 2015 and was appointed to a second term in late 2021.
Her presidential candidacy was backed by 75 lawmakers from the Reform Party, Eesti 200, Isamaa, the Social Democrats and members of parliament unaffiliated with any party.
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