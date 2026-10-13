UK Wildlife Park Rules Out Euthanizing Tiger After Fatal Attack
(MENAFN) A private wildlife park in northern England has confirmed that a tiger involved in a fatal attack on a man who entered its enclosure will not be euthanized.
In a statement posted on social media Sunday, Yorkshire Wildlife Park said the tiger, named Altai, was “safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident.”
The park extended its condolences to the victim’s family and confirmed that employees affected by the incident would receive specialized support.
The facility remained closed on Monday while police continued investigating the incident, which occurred on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were alerted shortly after midday on Saturday to reports of a man entering a tiger enclosure.
“The tiger subsequently attacked the man, resulting in serious injury,” police said, noting that the man was declared dead at the scene despite attempts by emergency medical teams to save him.
Specialist officers are providing support to the victim’s family, police added.
The force confirmed that the tiger had not sustained injuries and remained in its enclosure, stressing that there was “no wider risk to the public.”
Police also appealed to the public not to circulate videos of the incident that had appeared online, warning that the footage was distressing.
In a statement posted on social media Sunday, Yorkshire Wildlife Park said the tiger, named Altai, was “safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident.”
The park extended its condolences to the victim’s family and confirmed that employees affected by the incident would receive specialized support.
The facility remained closed on Monday while police continued investigating the incident, which occurred on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were alerted shortly after midday on Saturday to reports of a man entering a tiger enclosure.
“The tiger subsequently attacked the man, resulting in serious injury,” police said, noting that the man was declared dead at the scene despite attempts by emergency medical teams to save him.
Specialist officers are providing support to the victim’s family, police added.
The force confirmed that the tiger had not sustained injuries and remained in its enclosure, stressing that there was “no wider risk to the public.”
Police also appealed to the public not to circulate videos of the incident that had appeared online, warning that the footage was distressing.
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