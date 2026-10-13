Trump Teases Possible Kim Jong Un Meeting on Asia Trip
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday he may meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his upcoming swing through Asia.
Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for Ohio, Trump offered a brief but pointed answer: “I may, yeah. That’ll be exciting, won’t it? But I get along with him.”
A sit-down would reopen a channel Trump worked repeatedly during his first term, when he and Kim held several historic meetings aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. It would also signal a renewed push by the president to engage the North Korean leader directly.
The trip begins in the Philippines, where Trump is scheduled to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit on Nov. 16. He then travels to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, held Nov. 17–19.
Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for Ohio, Trump offered a brief but pointed answer: “I may, yeah. That’ll be exciting, won’t it? But I get along with him.”
A sit-down would reopen a channel Trump worked repeatedly during his first term, when he and Kim held several historic meetings aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. It would also signal a renewed push by the president to engage the North Korean leader directly.
The trip begins in the Philippines, where Trump is scheduled to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit on Nov. 16. He then travels to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, held Nov. 17–19.
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