Pope Leo XIV Prepares for Lung Surgery in Rome
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to enter a hospital in Rome on Tuesday for an operation to remove a lung nodule detected during a routine medical examination, the Vatican announced Monday.
The Vatican clarified that the nodule was not associated with symptoms of inflammation or infection. The American-born pontiff revealed during his Sunday Angelus address that he would undergo surgery within the next few days.
Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope would continue with his scheduled engagements on Monday before the procedure.
The operation is set to take place at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, which has provided medical care to several popes since the time of St. John Paul II, whose papacy spanned from 1978 to 2005. The Vatican expects the pontiff to require approximately one week of recovery.
Following the announcement on Sunday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni conveyed their support and wishes for his recovery.
Mattarella said in a statement that Italians were united in hoping the pope would experience a peaceful recovery and return to health quickly.
Meloni also expressed her personal support, along with that of the Italian government, in a message posted on the US social media platform X. She said she was confident that Italians would demonstrate their affection and solidarity with the pontiff.
The Vatican clarified that the nodule was not associated with symptoms of inflammation or infection. The American-born pontiff revealed during his Sunday Angelus address that he would undergo surgery within the next few days.
Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope would continue with his scheduled engagements on Monday before the procedure.
The operation is set to take place at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, which has provided medical care to several popes since the time of St. John Paul II, whose papacy spanned from 1978 to 2005. The Vatican expects the pontiff to require approximately one week of recovery.
Following the announcement on Sunday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni conveyed their support and wishes for his recovery.
Mattarella said in a statement that Italians were united in hoping the pope would experience a peaceful recovery and return to health quickly.
Meloni also expressed her personal support, along with that of the Italian government, in a message posted on the US social media platform X. She said she was confident that Italians would demonstrate their affection and solidarity with the pontiff.
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