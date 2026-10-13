Israel Razes Palestinian Homes in Negev, Displacing Hundreds of Residents
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities demolished approximately 80 homes in the Palestinian village of Al-Dhahiya in the southern Negev region on Monday, leaving around 400 people displaced amid allegations that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is using the demolitions to advance his election campaign.
According to reports, teams from the Israel Land Authority, accompanied by large police forces operating under Ben-Gvir’s ministry, carried out the demolitions in Al-Dhahiya, an unrecognized village north of Rahat. Authorities justified the operation by claiming the homes had been “built without permits.”
The demolitions followed a decision by the Beersheba District Court on Sunday to reject a petition seeking to delay the operation. Reports indicated that approximately 400 residents had been living in the targeted homes.
In recent weeks, Ben-Gvir has repeatedly drawn public attention to the demolition of hundreds of homes belonging to Palestinian citizens of Israel, also known as Israeli Arabs, over alleged violations of building regulations.
Last Tuesday, the minister participated in the demolition of a five-story building housing 70 Palestinians in the At-Tur neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem. The Jerusalem Governorate condemned the move as the “electoral exploitation of Jerusalem at the expense of Palestinians.”
The Joint List, an alliance of three Arab political parties, also denounced the demolitions, describing them as “a blatant assault on the most basic human and national rights of our people.”
According to reports, teams from the Israel Land Authority, accompanied by large police forces operating under Ben-Gvir’s ministry, carried out the demolitions in Al-Dhahiya, an unrecognized village north of Rahat. Authorities justified the operation by claiming the homes had been “built without permits.”
The demolitions followed a decision by the Beersheba District Court on Sunday to reject a petition seeking to delay the operation. Reports indicated that approximately 400 residents had been living in the targeted homes.
In recent weeks, Ben-Gvir has repeatedly drawn public attention to the demolition of hundreds of homes belonging to Palestinian citizens of Israel, also known as Israeli Arabs, over alleged violations of building regulations.
Last Tuesday, the minister participated in the demolition of a five-story building housing 70 Palestinians in the At-Tur neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem. The Jerusalem Governorate condemned the move as the “electoral exploitation of Jerusalem at the expense of Palestinians.”
The Joint List, an alliance of three Arab political parties, also denounced the demolitions, describing them as “a blatant assault on the most basic human and national rights of our people.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment